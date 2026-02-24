2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Big Board Top 25 player rankings see big changes ahead of NFL Combine

One of the most important weeks of the NFL offseason has arrived. It’s time for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Ahead of the highly-anticipated event in Indianapolis, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has released his latest big board for the 2026 NFL Draft.

As players participate in on-field workouts, medical evaluations and interviews with NFL teams, their stock could be drastically different by this time next week. Defensive linemen and linebackers will go on Thursday, followed by defensive backs and tight ends on Friday, quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs on Saturday, and offensive linemen on Sunday.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on April 23 and run through April 25. It’s being held in Pittsburgh.

Here’s how Kiper has ranked his big board for the next class of NFL rookies. Only two quarterbacks crack his top 25.

To no surprise, Fernando Mendoza holds the top spot in Kiper’s rankings. He completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for six scores as well.

After leading Indiana to an undefeated season and a national title, Mendoza showed he can play in the big games. The Heisman Trophy winner is a virtual lock to be the top pick in April.

Even considering Ashton Jeanty last year, Jeremiyah Love might be the most hyped running back prospect we’ve seen in some time. He rushed for 1,372 yards with 18 touchdowns in 2025, adding 27 receptions for 280 yards and three scores.

Kiper said that Love reminds him of former Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. That’s impressive company for the Notre Dame standout, and he’ll be taken in the first half of the draft.

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Arvell Reese continues to push his way up the 2026 NFL Draft board. He can serve both as a linebacker off-ball and a pass rusher, and does each at a high level. His versatility will have him going very early, likely in the top five, in April.

In 2025, Reese totaled 69 tackles with nine tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass breakups. He also had nine run stops on Ohio State’s loaded defense.

After starting his career at Stanford, David Bailey transferred to Texas Tech and blossomed. He finished the season with 76 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, 71 pressures, three forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

Arguably the best pure pass rusher in the class, Bailey led the country with a 20.2% pressure rate in 2025. Funnily enough, that number is lower than his previous two seasons.

5. Ohio State WR Carnell Tate (-2)

There’s a lot of debate between the top receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Kiper is sticking with Carnell Tate as his top despite dropping him two spots in the overall rankings. He’ll become the next great Ohio State receiver to be taken in the first round, potentially as high as the top ten.

Tate hauled in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns in 2025, averaging over 17 yards per catch. He’s a good route runner with impressive hands, and his blocking ability on the outside will further intrigue NFL teams.

6. Ohio State S Caleb Downs

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

When it’s all said and done, Caleb Downs might be the best defensive player in this draft class. He’s incredibly smart and has family ties to the NFL. His brother, Josh, is a current Colts receiver, while his father, Gary, is a former NFL running back.

Downs finished the year with 67 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack and six run stops. He’s a good tackler who is strong in coverage, and he can truly do just about everything on defense.

7. Ohio State LB Sonny Styles (+2)

The third Ohio State player in a row, Sonny Styles is the fourth Buckeye in the top seven of Kiper’s 2026 NFL Draft rankings. He has previous experience playing as a defensive back, which translates well to his game at linebacker.

In 2025, Styles totaled 77 tackles with seven tackles for loss, nine run stops, three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and a sack. He gives you a little taste of everything.

Injuries are a question for Jordyn Tyson, and that might be what stops him from being the top-ranked wideout in the class. Still, his talent speaks for itself, and he’s going to be highly sought after in April.

In nine games this past season, Tyson caught 61 passes for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. He has a real ability to get open in almost any situation, and he’ll have an immediate impact in the NFL wherever he lands.

Sep 6, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) reacts after a sack against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Rueben Bain Jr. is another player in contention as the top defensive player in the draft, and he could go much higher than No. 9 on draft night. The Miami star is explosive off the edge.

He finished 2025 with 70 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 95 sacks, 71 pressures, one forced fumble and one interception. His production speaks for itself, and he’ll be a hot commodity in the 2026 NFL Draft.

10. Miami OT Francis Mauigoa (-2)

Mauigoa gets the edge as Kiper’s top offensive tackle in the class. He has a ton of experience playing right tackle, with over 2,700 snaps there.

Still, Kiper believes Mauigoa could slide to guard and become a Pro Bowl-caliber player in the NFL. Still, he’ll likely get a shot at tackle first.

Mel Kiper’s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board: 11-25

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq against Oregon State. (Photo by: Max Unkrich/ScoopDuckOn3)

11. USC WR Makai Lemon

12. Utah OT Spencer Fano

13. Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy (+3)

14. Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

15. Penn State G Olaivavega Ioana (+2)

16. LSU CB Mansoor Delane (+4)

17. Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald (+1)

18. Washington WR Denzel Boston (+6)

19. Georgia OT Monroe Freeling (NR)

20. Auburn DE Keldric Faulk (-5)

21. Utah OT Caleb Lomu

22. Missouri DE Zion Young (NR)

23. Georgia LB CJ Allen (-1)

24. Miami DE Akheem Mesidor (-11)

25. Alabama QB Ty Simpson