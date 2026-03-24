2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper defines how big a gap separates Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson

The debate over the top quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft is heating up. If you ask Mel Kiper Jr. though, there isn’t much of a debate at all.

Speaking via Get Up on ESPN, Kiper made it clear that while others may see a close race between Fernando Mendoza and Ty Simpson. His board tells a completely different story.

“Fernando Mendoza’s at No. 1 on my board. Ty Simpson’s No. 25,” Kiper Jr. proclaimed. “You say, ‘Why?’ Fernando Mendoza is nearly four inches taller than Ty Simpson and 25 pounds heavier. 35 starts compared to 15, which is a risky, dangerous number for Ty. (He has a) 72% completion percentage to 64%. Seven rushing touchdowns to two. The fact that he had five fumbles over a seven-game period, Ty Simpson. Five fumbles lost, six total for the year.

“Ty Simpson, only one year as a starter. Fernando Mendoza started at Cal. He was at 69% in 2024, but he was sacked a lot. He cut that sack total down dramatically by going back and playing another year in college and moving on to Indiana.

“I will say for Ty, he didn’t have the offensive line that Mendoza had, didn’t have the receivers catching the ball on a regular basis. Didn’t have two excellent running backs as well, to balance things out. So, Fernando Mendoza had some advantages there. But overall, all the check marks that you go across the board go to Mendoza over Simpson.”

As you can tell, Kiper’s evaluation leans heavily on experience and protection, among other areas. That’s where Mendoza clearly stands out. The Indiana star, widely projected as the No. 1 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, has built a résumé that checks nearly every box teams look for in a franchise quarterback.

Still, not everyone sees it that way. Dan Orlovsky offered a strong counterpoint earlier this week. He named Simpson as his QB1 heading into the draft. His reasoning centers less on raw production and more on context, responsibility and translatability to the NFL game.

“I think Ty Simpson is QB1,” Orlovsky stated. “I think Ty Simpson is the best quarterback in this class. I think when you look at the body of work and what was asked of these two quarterbacks, you have to start with the question, who needed to do more to carry their football team to play well? Ty Simpson, and it’s not close. Between those two quarterbacks who took more games over throughout the course of the season? Ty Simpson, it’s not even close.”

With draft day approaching, the contrast couldn’t be clearer. Kiper Jr. is backing the polished, proven prospect in Mendoza, while Orlovsky sees a quarterback built for Sundays in Simpson. Somewhere between those two viewpoints lies the decision that could shape the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. Time will tell if it’s Mendoza or Simpson when the Raiders pick in April.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.