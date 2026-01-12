2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper names new No. 1 in Top 10 QB rankings after College Football Playoff semifinals

There is just one college football game left this season now that the College Football Playoff semifinals are in the books. So, it’s no surprise that many experts are now getting ready for the NFL Draft.

Now, ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has released an updated Top 10 QB rankings for the draft. That includes some major shakeups with just one game left. There’s even a new top QB sitting at No. 1 in his rankings.

There is, of course, still plenty of time for these rankings to change again. That includes the CFP National Championship Game, which features two highly-regarded QBs. Then, there is the extended pre-NFL Draft process.

In just one season at Indiana, Fernando Mendoza has become a legend for the program. He has the Hoosiers set to play for a national championship. In the process, he won the Heisman Trophy, the Big Ten, and more games than any other QB in a single season at Indiana.

Now, Mendoza is the No. 1 Draft-eligible QB, according to Kiper. Coming off season where he’s already thrown 41 touchdowns and 223.3 yards per game, it’s easy to see why he’s ranked so highly even before the pre-draft process.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore in the Peach Bowl against the Indiana Hoosiers. (Photo by: © Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Officially, Dante Moore hasn’t made his decision regarding the 2026 NFL Draft. Returning to college is still on the table. However, Kiper is incredibly high on Moore for the next level.

Moore actually slipped from the top spot in the QB rankings following the College Football Playoff semifinal. There, he struggled with turnovers and saw the Ducks lose big to Indiana. However, he still has a very strong body of work.

There had been some question whether or not Ty Simpson would go pro or return to school. There’s no question about that now, though. Simpson is heading to the NFL and Kiper has him as one of the best available QBs.

This season was his first as the starter at Alabama. He’d get the Crimson Tide back to the College Football Playoff and even won a game. That’s before they ran into Indiana in the Rose Bowl.

The Trinidad Chambliss story is a well told one. He transferred up from Division II, won the starting job after the season had already begun, and then became a star. He’d take Ole Miss to its first College Football Playoff, making it all the way to the semifinals.

Now, Kiper has Chambliss No. 4 among the QBs. That comes as Chambliss is getting into a legal battle with the NCAA for another season of eligibility. So, how that shakes out is also going to matter when it comes to his status for the NFL.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs out of the pocket as Oregon Ducks linebacker Jerry Mixon (54) chases during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. (Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images)

Coming into the season, expectations were high for Drew Allar and Penn State. Both struggled to live up to those, though, and Allar would have his season cut short due to an injury. Still, there’s plenty that Kiper likes about the multi-year starter.

Allar is actually up from being ranked No. 8 in Kiper’s previous QB rankings. He has all the physical tools to succeed and there’s plenty of tape available on him. Now, it’s about how healthy he is and how he handles the lead-up to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Carson Beck is in his sixth college season and he’ll have just one more game. That’s the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. There, he can cement his legacy as a starting quarterback to win it all.

Regardless, after the game, Beck is looking ahead to the NFL. There, Kiper currently has him as the No. 6 available QB at the position. That’s with time to improve.

John Mateer got one season at Oklahoma, coming in as a transfer. In that time, he battled a hand injury and occasional turnover issues. He did finish the season throwing 14 touchdowns to 11 interceptions after all. Still, he got the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

Today, Kiper has Mateer ranked as the No. 7 draft-eligible QB. However, he does have another season of eligibility remaining if he wants to take advantage of it.

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images

Before the season, Garrett Nussmeier was seen as a potential Heisman candidate and a likely early NFL Draft pick. Then, he struggled on the field. That came while he battled some injury issues that seemed to take their toll on him.

Regardless of what caused some of those issues, they’re going to lead to some questions that hang over Nussmeier. Still, that’s what the pre-draft process is for. Nussmeier has time to move up in the QB rankings.

Diego Pavia has been a revelation for Vanderbilt. For the past two seasons, he’s produced some of the best seasons in program history. This year, that even culminated in finishing second for the Heisman Trophy.

Kiper has Pavia down at No. 9 on his QB rankings. There’s plenty of room to grow and improve. That will come with a strong few months leading up to the NFL Draft. If he can do that, then a proven winner should get his shot at the next level.

The Arkansas Razorbacks had a long and difficult regular season. That wasn’t because of the QB position, though. Taylen Green was an excellent dual threat for the Razorbacks.

Green is coming in at No. 10 for Kiper. He has a lot of raw tools that are going to help make him capable of succeeding at the next level. Those tools could even see him possibly move up the rankings in the next few months.

Just missed: Sawyer Robertson, Baylor