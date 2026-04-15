2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper releases final 2-round mock draft, predicts blockbuster trades

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his final two-round mock draft ahead of April’s premier event for the NFL! He predicted some blockbuster trades that’ll shake up the draft big time.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, but there’s still plenty of time for predictions! That’s where the great Mel Kiper comes in.

So aside from the obvious selections, we’ll dive into the trades and other surprising picks. Let’s go!

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Mendoza has been linked to the Raiders since mock drafts got in full swing at the end of the season, by Kiper and others. He can at least learn behind Kirk Cousins for a year before taking over either midseason or by 2027.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington en route to a national title.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, OLB – Texas Tech

(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

The New York Jets would do well to beef up their pass rush capabilities. This mock draft from Kiper has them doing exactly that, but they’ll have their pick of the litter in the No. 2 spot.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged into that defense right away.

With Bailey off the board in this mock draft, the Cardinals have a chance to take Reese, per Kiper. You can’t go wrong with either option, but Arizona’s best bet is to beef up the pass rush opposite Josh Sweat going into 2026.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American during his collegiate career.

Love won’t last long in general and he certainly doesn’t in this mock draft from Kiper. It’s very hard to see him falling out of the top 10. The former Notre Dame star can combine his talents with QB Cam Ward in Tennessee, making it a dynamic backfield.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

Caleb Downs (Mick Walker/Lettermen Row)

Downs goes in the top five per Kiper. An easy, instant leader for the New York Giants. Based on the needs of other teams, this might be the highest the defensive back goes.

In three college seasons, Downs had 257 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, six interceptions and 12 pass deflections. He was a two-time All-American in college.

6. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State (Mock Trade with Browns)

“In this scenario, Dallas would trade pick Nos. 12 and 20 to Cleveland for Nos. 6 and 39. That means the Browns suddenly have three first-round picks,” Mel Kiper wrote. “And it means the Cowboys can add …”

The former Ohio State linebacker had 77 tackles last year and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. That should propel him into the top 10 of the draft at this point.

This would be a nice add for the Commanders as Kiper has them taking the Ohio State stud. Beefing up the WR corps and arsenal for Jayden Daniels is one of the priorities this offseason.

In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Saints lost guys like Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Alontae Taylor on defense. So, they certainly have a chance to upgrade in the NFL Draft this month. This mock from Kiper agrees!

Bain Jr. had 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

The Chiefs have a premium pick here, which is a rarity considering they have Patrick Mahomes at QB. But as he recovers from an ACL injury, he’d love to come back to a shiny new toy.

In Kiper’s mock draft, Tyson is a guy who’s available and can go up and get it. He has durability concerns, but this guy can stretch the field and win the majority of 50-50 balls.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

The Bengals need help all over their defense and Delane seems to be their answer, per Kiper. As the draft expert put it, Delane is extremely technically sound.

Delane had two interceptions, which may seem low, but he was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big-time tackler.

Mel Kiper releases final 2-round mock draft

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

12. Cleveland Browns: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama (Mock Trade with Cowboys)

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Spencer Fano, OL – Utah

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

16. New York Giants: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thineman, S – Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

20. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington (Mock Trade with Browns)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

24. Cleveland Browns: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, DE – Missouri

26. Buffalo Bills: Keldric Faulk, DE – Auburn

27. San Francisco 49ers: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

28. Houston Texans: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

30. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama (Mock Trade with Dolphins/Broncos)

“In this projected deal, the Cardinals send Nos. 34 and 65 to the Dolphins for Nos. 30 and 94,” Mel Kiper wrote. “The Dolphins would then have five total picks in the top 75 and still be able to get an impact player early on Day 2.”

31. New England Patriots: Akheem Mesidor, DE – Miami

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame

Mel Kiper Mock Draft Round 2

33. New York Jets: CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

34. Miami Dolphins: Germie Bernard, WR – Alabama

35. Tennessee Titans: Malachi Lawrence, OLB – UCF

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

37. New York Giants: Keylan Rutledge, G – Georgia Tech

38. Houston Texans: Chase Bisontis, G – Texas A&M

39. Dallas Cowboys: T.J. Parker, DE – Clemson (Mock Trade with Browns)

40. Kansas City Chiefs: R Mason Thomas, OLB – Oklahoma

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Cashius Howell, OLB – Texas A&M

42. New Orleans Saints: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

43. Miami Dolphins: Chris Johnson, CB – San Diego State

44. New York Jets: Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

45. Baltimore Ravens: Eli Stowers, TE – Vanderbilt

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech

47. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Hill Jr., LB – Texas

48. Atlanta Falcons: Lee Hunter, DT – Texas Tech

49. Minnesota Vikings: Mike Washington Jr., RB – Arkansas

50. Detroit Lions: Derrick Moore, OLB – Michigan

51. Carolina Panthers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

52. Green Bay Packers: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Zachariah Branch, WR – Georgia

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Oscar Delp, TE – Georgia

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Emmanuel Pregnon, G – Oregon

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaishawn Barham, OLB – Michigan

57. Chicago Bears: Treydan Stukes, S – Arizona

58. San Francisco 49ers: Gabe Jacas, DE – Illinois

59. Houston Texans: D’Angelo Ponds, CB – Indiana

60. Chicago Bears: Logan Jones, C – Iowa

61. Los Angeles Rams: Josiah Trotter, LB – Missouri

62. Denver Broncos: Caleb Banks, DT – Florida

63. New England Patriots: Chris Brazzell II, WR – Tennessee

64. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Muhaamad, CB – Texas