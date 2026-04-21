2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper releases final pre-draft QB rankings for every draft eligible quarterback from best to worst

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his final QB rankings for all quarterbacks that are draft eligible ahead of the NFL Draft on Thursday. The usual suspects are at the top, but he ranked all of them from top to bottom.

Fernando Mendoza leads the pack at the top after winning the Heisman Trophy and leading Indiana to an undefeated season, winning a national title. But how do the rest of the QBs stack up?

That’s what we’re here to dissect ahead of the NFL Draft. Just days away, let’s check out the rankings.

Mendoza is the top QB in the draft; that much is obvious. He won the Heisman Trophy and won a national title with an undefeated team, so the Raiders won’t make the mistake of passing up on him No. 1 overall.

Mendoza finished the 2025 season with 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72% completion percentage. Going from Cal to Indiana accelerated his development.

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Simpson is next up in Kiper’s QB rankings. Where he actually goes in the draft is anyone’s guess, but it seems like it’ll be late first round or early second round.

Simpson started only one season at Alabama, but he made it count, leading the Tide to the CFP. He threw for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 64.5% completion percentage.

The Miami quarterback was well-traveled in college, coming from Georgia. He had a lot of highs and lows as a QB, but he comes in as Kiper’s third-best in this class.

This year, he led Miami to the national championship game, a loss to Mendoza and Indiana. This past year, Beck had 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns (career high), 12 interceptions and a 72.4% completion percentage (career high).

Nussmeier was once thought of as a QB who could be the top pick in the draft. Instead, struggles and injuries hampered him in 2025.

Still, Kiper has the former LSU signal caller in his top five. As The Bengal Tiger points out, there are a few teams that could use him and develop him behind established starters, biding his time.

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Allar, like Nussmeier, was bitten by the injury bug this season and limited to just six games. He rounds out the top five QBs for Kiper.

Allar has all the tools in terms of his size and arm strength. But going into the NFL, he’s going to need some development and polishing, especially coming off the injury.

Another North Dakota State QB is making waves in Kiper’s NFL Draft lists. Payton was a productive dual-threat signal caller in his lone season as the starter for the Bison.

In 2025, he threw for 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 72% completion percentage. He ran for 777 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Green is an exciting QB prospect going into the pros. The dual threat was a star at Arkansas and he’s next up on Kiper’s list.

This past season, Green had 2,714 yards, 19 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 60.7% completion percentage. He added 777 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

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Another QB on Kiper’s list that could’ve been thought of as a No. 1 overall pick in the draft at one point in time. Klubnik’s career was highlighted by a great 2024 season, but ‘25 was one of disappointment for the entire program and Dabo Swinney.

After a career-high 36 touchdowns and 3,693 yards in 2024, Klubnik was limited to 2,943 yards and 16 touchdowns in 12 games this year. He’s got the potential, but 2025 was certainly concerning.

The Starkville, Miss. native is next up on Kiper’s Top 10 QBs after going 23-12 over the past three seasons as the Fightin’ Illini’s starting quarterback. That included a strong senior season in Champaign.

Altmyer capped his Illinois career with a breakout senior season. He set career highs with 3,007 passing yards and 22 touchdowns on 67.4% passing in 2025.

To finish up Kiper’s Top 10 QBs in this year’s NFL Draft, he goes to Robertson. After starting his career at Mississippi State, Robertson turned into a solid starter at Baylor in recent seasons.

This past year, he set career highs! Robertson had 3,681 yards, 31 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 60.3% completion percentage.

Mel Kiper releases final pre-draft QB rankings

11. Haynes King, Georgia Tech

12. Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

13. Joe Fagnano, UConn

14. Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

15. Jacob Clark, Missouri State

16. Jalon Daniels, Kansas

17. Behren Morton, Texas Tech

18. Mark Gronowski, Iowa

19. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers

20. Derek Robertson, Monmouth

21. Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech

22. Miller Moss, Louisville

23. Tommy Castellanos, Florida State

24. Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky

25. Robby Ashford, Wake Forest

26. Dequan Finn, Miami (Ohio)

27. Jack Strand, Minnesota State-Moorhead