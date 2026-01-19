2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper shakes up Big Board Top 25 player rankings after College Football Playoff Championship Game
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. shook up his Big Board Top 25 player rankings after the College Football Playoff Championship Game. The season has come to an end, and now the 2026 NFL Draft is taking center stage.
One big development off the field that happened prior to this update was Oregon quarterback Dante Moore opting to return to the Ducks in 2026. Now, Kiper has removed him from his big board, after putting up No. 2 in his previous iteration.
The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock, and Kiper’s insight is as valuable as ever. Check out his latest Top 25 Big Board below, beginning with Fernando Mendoza.
1. QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
A phenomenal season for the Heisman winner. Mendoza threw for 3,349 yards and 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions. He’ll be the first quarterback taken in April.
Kiper: “Mendoza transferred to Indiana after playing two seasons at Cal, and his game has taken off. The key? He has cut down on sacks, with 22 so far this season after taking 41 in 2024. Mendoza is getting the ball out quicker. And while he doesn’t have a huge arm, he can make all the necessary NFL-level throws.”
2. RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
Love was one of the best offensive players in the entire country during his time with Notre Dame, known for his blend of explosive and powerful runs. He’d play in 41 games over three seasons, rushing for 2,882 yards and 36 touchdowns during that time. He also caught 63 passes for 594 yards and another six touchdowns.
Kiper: “Love reminds me a lot of Reggie Bush. The 20-year-old has vision and burst between the tackles and to the outside, and he can break tackles with ease (60 forced missed tackles on the season). Once he gets into space, he can take it to the house with his breakaway speed too.”
3. LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Reese spent three seasons at Ohio State, playing in a total of 36 games. During that time, he had 112 career sacks, 13.5 tackles for a loss, and 7.0 sacks. He would also defend two passes.
Kiper: “This is a complete football player. Reese jumps off the Ohio State tape, playing the game like a veteran.”
4. OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Mauigoa is brimming with potential. He’s been a huge part of Miami’s offense, led by transfer quarterback Carson Beck.
Kiper: “Here’s a true mauler. Mauigoa is fun to watch for the way he just destroys pass rushers at the point of attack.”
5. OLB David Bailey, Texas Tech
Bailey spent the first three seasons of his college career at Stanford. Then, ahead of his fourth and final college season, he transferred to Texas Tech, becoming an All-American with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 14.5 sacks. For his career, Bailey had 163 total tackles, 42.0 tackles for a loss, and 29.0 sacks.
Kiper: “A transfer from Stanford, Bailey gets after the quarterback. He had 14.5 sacks over three seasons for the Cardinal, and he matched that total in 2025 alone after notably becoming more of a finisher this season.”
6. S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Downs spent the first season of his career at Alabama. After that, he would transfer to Ohio State for the next two years. In that 44-game college career, he had 257 total tackles, including 16.0 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks.
Kiper: “Downs is basically an extension of the defensive coordinator. His football knowledge shows in his play; it’s obvious when you watched him in the Ohio State defense.”
7. LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Styles has been a major piece of Ohio State’s stout defense over his time in Columbus. This past season he amassed 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, nine run stops, three pass breakups, one interception, one forced fumble and a sack.
Kiper: “You can tell Styles is a former safety; he has outstanding speed, and his burst allows him to spy the QB. Watch for him to dominate at the combine and in predraft testing. Styles is also a dependable tackler and closes in a flash.”
8. WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Tate has consistently performed well over three seasons at Ohio State. He has 121 career receptions for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. That includes nine receiving touchdowns in 2025.
Kiper: “Tate produced big plays on a regular basis, averaging 17.2 yards per catch this season. He is a precise route runner, has great hands and displays outstanding body control. And he’ll also happily block for ball carriers, which NFL coaches love to see.”
9. TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
Sadiq could be the next great NFL tight end. He’s a physical specimen, amassing 51 catches for 560 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in 2025.
Kiper: “Sadiq is loaded with physical traits. He has the explosion to hurdle defenders in the open field. He has the vision and speed to cause conflict after the catch, with almost half his 2025 yardage coming after the ball is in his hands.”
10. WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
If Tyson stays healthy, he’ll be a star at the next level. Evidence is easy to come by, as he amassed 61 catches for 711 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns last season.
Kiper: “The Colorado transfer lit up defenses for two seasons with the Sun Devils. Tyson’s superpower is being open even when it looks like he’s completely blanketed. It makes him essentially uncoverable in the red zone.”
11. WR Makai Lemon, USC
12. OT Spencer Fano, Utah
13. DE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
14. CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
15. DE Keldric Faulk, Auburn
16. DE Akheem Mesidor, Miami
17. DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
18. G Vega Ioane, Penn State
19. OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
20. OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
21. DT Peter Woods, Clemson
22. CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
23. WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
24. WR Denzel Boston, Washington
25. CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson