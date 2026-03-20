2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper shakes up Top 10 QB rankings with an eye-opening change

With just over a month to go until the 2026 NFL Draft, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has once again shaken up his Top 10 QB rankings. But there was a notable change this time around.

The top three – Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson and Carson Beck, respectively – stayed the same from Kiper’s previous update. But Penn State’s Drew Allar jumped up to QB4 on the list while LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier dropped down to No. 5 in the rankings.

The quarterback position is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing groups in this year’s draft. Here is Kiper’s updated Top 10 QB rankings for the 2026 NFL Draft.

1. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Long considered the top quarterback on the board, Fernando Mendoza remains atop Mel Kiper Jr.’s Top 10 QB rankings. The wide expectation is he will go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders after leading Indiana to a national title and winning the Heisman Trophy this past season.

Mendoza was efficient in 2025 after transferring from Cal. He completed 72% of his passes for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns, to just six interceptions, as he cemented himself as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.

2. Ty Simpson, Alabama

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Considered QB2 in the 2026 NFL Draft, Ty Simpson presents an interesting case for evaluators. The former Alabama quarterback seems to be moving up mock drafts, but is becoming the more consistent No. 2-ranked quarterback in this class.

The 2025 season was Simpson’s lone year as Alabama’s starting quarterback, but it became an up-and-down go as he battled through injury. He completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns, to five interceptions, as a redshirt junior.

3. Carson Beck, Miami

There are still some questions about who will be the third quarterback off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mel Kiper Jr. once again has Carson Beck in that slot in his latest Top 10 QB rankings after he led Miami to the national title game in 2025.

Beck will bring plenty of college experience with him to the NFL after spending five seasons at Georgia and one at Miami. With the Hurricanes in 2025, he completed 72.4% of his passes for 3,813 yards and a career-high 30 touchdowns, to 12 interceptions, across 16 games.

4. Drew Allar, Penn State

Mel Kiper Jr.’s big change in his latest Top 10 QB rankings came at No. 4. Drew Allar moved up one spot from the previous update after a solid showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he looked fully healthy as he recovers from a leg injury.

Allar’s physical traits are part of the reason he has the attention of NFL teams, but he had an up-and-down go during his time as the Penn State starter. In 2024 – his last full season due to the injury – he completed 66.5% of his passes for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns, to eight interceptions.

5. Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

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Another player who had an up-and-down season, Garrett Nussmeier also battled through an injury at LSU in 2025. He has been impressive through the pre-draft process, but Mel Kiper Jr. dropped him to No. 5 in his latest Top 10 QB rankings.

Nussmeier threw for 1,927 yards and five touchdowns across nine games in 2025 as he fought through injuries. He had a big year in 2024, though, as he completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns, to 12 picks.

6. Taylen Green, Arkansas

One of the big winners at the NFL Scouting Combine, Taylen Green showcased his athleticism in a big way at Lucas Oil Stadium. He presents a true dual-threat, and that was the case during his time at both Boise State and Arkansas during his college career.

This past season, Green seemingly did it all for the Razorbacks. He not only threw for 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns, to 11 interceptions, but he also set a career-high with 777 rushing yards along with eight rushing touchdowns.

7. Cole Payton, North Dakota State

At now-former FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, Cole Payton had a huge season. The left-hander impressed in both the passing game and the running game, and he was also one of the fastest quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Payton completed 72% of his passes for 2,719 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2025 while helping NDSU become the No. 1 seed in the FCS Playoffs. He also got the job done on the ground with 777 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a true dual-threat.

8. Cade Klubnik, Clemson

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Cade Klubnik spent three years at Clemson’s starting quarterback and, as a result, brings plenty of experience with him to the NFL. He came in at No. 8 in Mel Kiper Jr.’s Top 10 QB rankings after a rollercoaster season in 2025.

Klubnik threw for 2,943 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior in 2025, but turned in his best numbers in 2024 while leading Clemson to the College Football Playoff. He threw threw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns that season before choosing to run it back with the Tigers.

9. Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Although he was eligible for the NFL Draft last year, Luke Altmyer opted to return to Illinois in 2025. It paid off as he turned in the best year of his college career, which started at Ole Miss from 2021-22.

Altmyer completed 67.4% of his passes for 3,007 yards and 22 touchdowns while leading the Fighting Illini to their second straight nine-win season – the first in program history. All told, he threw for more than 7,600 yards in his three years at Illinois.

10. Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

Rounding out Mel Kiper Jr.’s Top 10 QB rankings, Sawyer Robertson had two impressive seasons at Baylor after transferring from Mississippi State. He saved his best for last in 2025 before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Robertson threw for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns, leading the Big 12 in both areas, as a senior this past year. That came after he totaled 3,071 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in his first season as Baylor’s starter in 2024.

There’s still plenty of time before the 2026 NFL Draft as prospects try to improve their stock. All roads lead to Pittsburgh April 23-25.