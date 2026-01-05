2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper Top 10 QB rankings see big movement ahead of College Football Playoff Semifinals

Only four teams are left with the College Football Playoff semifinals around the corner. For most, their seasons are done, and it’s time to turn their attention to the offseason, which includes the NFL Draft.

ESPN NFL Draft insider Mel Kiper Jr. is on top of those top college players entering the offseason. In particular, the quarterback position. So, Kiper took the time to rank the Top 10 quarterbacks available in the NFL Draft.

At this point, several quarterbacks still need to make their choice whether or not to go to the NFL. Others, meanwhile, will have time to move up and down Kiper’s rankings throughout the pre-draft process. So, for this moment in time, here’s how those quarterbacks shake out.

The Oregon Ducks are getting ready to take on Indiana in the College Football Playoff semifinals. So, for now, that’s Dante Moore’s focus. In the meantime, though, Kiper has him as the top-rated QB for the NFL Draft.

Of course, Moore is only a junior. He has the option to return to Oregon, and if he chooses to do so, it could shake up these pre-draft rankings.

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza (Aaron Doster / Imagn Images)

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza is coming in second on Kiper’s NFL Draft board. He also has the option to return to school, but the expectation is now that he takes a leap for the NFL.

For the time being, Mendoza has a chance to lead Indiana to a national championship. That’s his focus before he considers making a jump up to the NFL.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have officially been eliminated from the College Football Playoff. Now, Ty Simpson is going to need to make a decision about his future, with the options to either stay at Alabama, transfer, or go into the NFL Draft.

There’s plenty of debate about what the right option is for Simpson. However, if he does go pro, it seems as though at least Kiper is going to be high on his chances as a prospect.

It was an interesting season for John Mateer. Transferring to Oklahoma, he became the starter and played well at times. However, a hand injury became an issue for him in a season where he still led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff.

Kiper has Mateer fourth among his quarterback rankings ahead of the NFL Draft. That’s a pretty good position to be in for Mateer, assuming he chooses to go pro. The option remains for him to stay in school another season.

Charles LeClaire | Imagn Images

Carson Beck is in his first season with the Miami Hurricanes after previously being the starter at Georgia. Now, he has the Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff semifinal. That’s largely thanks to his veteran leadership.

Unlike some other quarterbacks, Beck is out of eligibility. This is, after all, already his sixth season of college football. The NFL remains a real option. As of now, Kiper has him sitting at fifth among quarterbacks.

By now, Trinidad Chambliss has had his story told extensively. A transfer from Division II Ferris State, he would take over as the starter at Ole Miss early in the season and never looked back. Now, he has Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Chambliss is seeking another year of eligibility in college. So, that’s clearly his preference. However, if he doesn’t get it, the NFL remains an option. There, Kiper has him ranked sixth among quarterbacks with time for things to change.

Coming into the season, Garrett Nussmeier was seen as a Heisman contender and a potential top-tier NFL Draft pick. However, he struggled at times during the season, especially as he battled injuries. Now, he’s slipped to seventh in Kiper’s rankings.

There is still plenty to like about Nussmeier. He has all the physical tools to succeed. If he has a good pre-draft process, then there’s no reason to think Kiper won’t have him rise again.

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. (Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images)

This time a season ago, Drew Allar was preparing for a College Football Playoff semifinal. He’d hoped to do so again this season, but things didn’t work out that way. The Nittany Lions lost six games while Allar had his season cut short due to injury.

Kiper now has Allar ranked eighth among NFL Draft-eligible quarterbacks. With plenty of physical tools, Allar could succeed at the next level. However, how he handles the pre-draft process is going to go a long way.

Diego Pavia has become a legend at Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, his large personality has made him a well known figure nationally. Now, he’s set to turn his attention to the NFL.

There are going to be questions about Pavia at the next level, including due to his size. Still, he’s a consistent winner. That is something that teams want from a quarterback when they go to take someone in the Draft.

Kiper rounds out his Top 10 NFL Draft eligible quarterbacks with Taylen Green. He split his college career between Boise State and Arkansas. Now, he’ll be turning his attention to the next level.

There’s a lot to like about Green. He offers an NFL team experience and the ability to be a dual threat at quarterback. So, it’s easy to see why Kiper has him among his Top 10 draft-eligible quarterbacks.

Just missed: Sawyer Robertson, Baylor