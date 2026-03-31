2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper unveils big changes to Big Board Top 25

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. updated his 2026 NFL Draft Big Board Top 25 rankings less than a month away from the draft. There were even some significant changes to the top 10.

With the ranking changes, it’s fair to wonder if some teams will change their evaluations or plans as far as what top players they want to select. It’s a domino effect after all!

So without further ado, let’s dive into Kiper’s latest changes in his draft rankings. We start at the top of the Big Board.

Mendoza is Kiper’s top player in the 2026 NFL Draft to no one’s surprise. The former Indiana star is expected to be the top selection by the Raiders.

He threw for 41 touchdowns, just six interceptions and a 72% completion percentage, winning the Heisman. Mendoza also led Indiana to a 16-0 season, winning the national title.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. (Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

Love didn’t move in Kiper’s Big Board, staying right at No. 2. It’s just going to depend on who’s selecting high up the draft, but Love is projected to be a top 10 selection.

Kiper even said Love “reminds him a lot of Reggie Bush. The 20-year-old has vision and burst between the tackles and to the outside, and he can break tackles with ease.” Love ran for 1,372 yards and had 21 total touchdowns last season.

Reese comes in at No. 3 on Kiper’s Big Board this week. The former Ohio State star had 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss in 2025, over the course of 14 games.

The ESPN NFL Draft analyst called him a “complete football player.” If that’s the case, someone better take him immediately!

Reese’s teammate Styles comes up next, per Kiper. Playing the inside backer position, Styles had some mad skills! The former safety transitioned nicely.

Last year, he had 77 tackles, seven tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble and a sack. His NFL Scouting Combine numbers certainly propelled him up some projections.

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bailey rounds out Kiper’s top five players in the NFL Draft this year. The elite pass rusher had 14.5 sacks last season and 23 tackles for loss.

He made it count in his lone year at Texas Tech, following a transfer from Stanford. Not only that, he ran a 4.5 second 40-yard dash at the combine.

We’re waiting for changes right? Downs is No. 6 on Kiper’s Big Board here as it’s been hard for the NFL Draft expert to shift the elite of the elite in this class.

Kiper called Downs “an extension of the defensive coordinator.” Following an impressive freshman season at Alabama, Downs only got better in two years at Ohio State, logging 67 tackles and two interceptions last season.

Tyson moved up in Kiper’s rankings of the top 25 players in this year’s draft. At Arizona State, Tyson lit it up with 61 catches, 711 yards and eight touchdowns in just nine games in 2025.

When you get down into the red zone, this is the guy you want catching the football. He’s one of the best 50-50 ball catchers on the field.

Ohio State WR Carnell Tate (© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Tyson moved in front of Tate, who’s largely been the top wide receiver, per Kiper and others, in this year’s draft. Still, the former Buckeye had 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns last year.

Ohio State is Wide Receiver U, so Tate being this good is no surprise. There’s a good chance he’s a top 10 pick by the time the draft actually rolls around.

Lemon is now in Kiper’s top 10 less than a month out from the draft. Make it three wide receivers! Lemon starred at USC, reeling in 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

A “warrior,” Lemon could earn his way higher up the first round as we get closer to the big day. As Kiper describes it, Lemon has a ferocity in the way he attacks the football to snatch it away from defenders.

Mauigoa has been a top 10 prospect per Kiper for quite awhile. He allowed just two sacks over the course of 16 games, en route to the national title game, last year.

NFL teams will certainly take that! He’s logged over 2,700 snaps at right tackle but has the ability to play guard. He excels at pass protection and run blocking, more than probably anyone in the draft class.

11. Spencer Fano, OT/G – Utah (-1)

12. Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

13. Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

14. Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama (+4)

15. Rueben Bain Jr., DE – Miami

16. Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

17. Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

18. Vega Ioane, G – Penn State (-4)

19. Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

20. Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama (+5)

21. Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

22. Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

23. CJ Allen, LB – Georgia (NR)

24. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo (NR)

25. Zion Young, DE – Missouri (-5)