2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper unveils final Big Board Top 150 player rankings for ESPN

The countdown to the 2026 NFL Draft is officially coming to a close. With that in mind, Mel Kiper Jr. is putting the finishing touches on one of the most anticipated evaluations of the year.

Round 1 is set to kick off in Pittsburgh on Thursday, and Kiper has unveiled his final Big Board, ranking the top 150 prospects in the class. It’s the culmination of nearly a year’s worth of intel and analysis from one of the industry’s most recognizable voices.

As always, Kiper’s rankings are strictly about ability, not projections or team fits. With late movement still possible, this version serves as the clearest look yet at how the class stacks up entering draft week. Check it out below.

Fernando Mendoza enters the draft as one of the most polished quarterbacks in the class after a breakout run at Indiana. Kiper believes he’s dramatically improved his processing and pocket presence, cutting down sacks while getting the ball out quicker.

While he may not possess elite arm strength, his accuracy and ball placement consistently separate him. Mendoza’s poise and decision-making give him clear franchise quarterback upside at the next level.

© Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Jeremiyah Love is one of the most electric offensive weapons available, drawing comparisons to dynamic dual-threat backs of the past. His vision, burst and tackle-breaking ability make him dangerous between the tackles and on the perimeter.

Once he reaches open space, his breakaway speed turns routine plays into touchdowns. Add in his receiving ability, and Kiper has Love projecting as a true three-down weapon in any NFL offense.

Arvell Reese has emerged as one of the fastest risers in the class thanks to his complete skill set. His instincts jump off the tape, allowing him to diagnose plays and react quicker than most at the position.

Reese combines that feel with burst as a pass rusher, giving him disruptive upside on every down. He brings both production and long-term potential as a versatile linebacker in Kiper’s view.

Sonny Styles offers a rare blend of size, speed and athleticism after transitioning from safety. His explosiveness was on full display during the pre-draft process, backed by elite testing numbers.

Kiper thinks Styles closes quickly, tackles reliably and shows the ability to spy mobile quarterbacks. His growth last season suggests he’s still scratching the surface of his potential.

(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

David Bailey is one of the most productive pass rushers in the class in Kiper’s view, with elite pressure numbers backing up his tape. After transferring from Stanford, he took a leap as a finisher, turning pressures into sacks at a high rate.

His speed and variety of pass-rush moves make him difficult to block consistently. Bailey projects as an immediate-impact edge defender with upside to grow.

Kiper believes Caleb Downs plays with the instincts and awareness of a seasoned veteran. His ability to diagnose plays pre-snap allows him to consistently be in the right position.

Downs is strong in coverage, dependable as a tackler and serves as an extension of the coaching staff on the field. His football IQ and versatility make him one of the safest prospects in the class.

Jordyn Tyson has a knack for getting open, even when defenses appear to have him covered. His ability to win contested catches makes him especially dangerous in the red zone.

Tyson’s physicality and ball skills allow him to consistently outmuscle defenders. Despite dealing with injury, his production and playmaking ability remain undeniable.

(Joseph Maiorana | Imagn Images)

Carnell Tate quietly built one of the most impressive resumes among receivers in this class. He’s a precise route runner with strong hands and excellent body control.

Tate consistently generated explosive plays, showcasing his ability to stretch the field in Kiper’s view. His willingness to block adds another layer that will appeal to NFL teams.

Francis Mauigoa is a physical force at the point of attack, overwhelming defenders with power. He’s logged extensive experience at right tackle and has proven dependable in pass protection.

His ability to dominate in the run game makes him especially appealing. With positional flexibility, he could also develop into a high-level interior lineman, Kiper believes.

Spencer Fano brings versatility and technical consistency to the offensive line. He has experience on both sides of the line and excels at maintaining leverage in pass protection.

His athleticism shows with strong testing numbers, helping offset concerns about arm length. Fano’s skill set suggests he could transition inside and thrive at guard in the NFL in Kiper’s view.

11. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

12. Vega Ioane, G, Penn State

13. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

14. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

15. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

16. Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

17. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

18. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

19. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

20. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

21. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

22. Zion Young, DE, Missouri

23. Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami

24. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

25. Caleb Lomu, OT/G, Utah

Nos. 26-50

26. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

27. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

28. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

29. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

30. Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF

31. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

32. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

33. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

34. Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon

35. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

36. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

37. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

38. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

39. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

40. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

41. Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech

42. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

43. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

44. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

45. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

46. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

47. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

48. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

49. T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson

50. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern

Nos. 51-75

51. Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M

52. Eli Stowers, HB/TE, Vanderbilt

53. Kyle Louis, S, Pitt

54. Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan

55. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

56. Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan

57. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

58. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

59. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

60. Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

61. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois

62. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

63. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

64. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

65. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

66. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

67. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

68. Logan Jones, C, Iowa

69. Bud Clark, S, TCU

70. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

71. Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona

72. Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa

73. De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss

74. Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

75. Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn

Nos. 76-100

76. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

77. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

78. Connor Lew, C, Auburn

79. Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC

80. Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL)

81. Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

82. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

83. Jake Slaughter, C, Florida

84. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

85. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

86. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina

87. Beau Stephens, G, Iowa

88. A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

89. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

90. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

91. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

92. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

93. Max Klare, HB, Ohio State

94. Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M

95. Brian Parker II, C, Duke

96. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

97. Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State

98. Tacario Davis, CB, Washington

99. Markel Bell, OT, Miami (FL)

100. Keagen Trost, G, Missouri

Nos. 101-125

101. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

102. Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

103. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

104. Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee

105. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

106. Kage Casey, OT, Boise State

107. Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech

108. Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

109. Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M

110. LT Overton, Edge, Alabama

111. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)

112. Austin Barber, OT, Florida

113. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

114. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

115. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

116. Febechi Nwaiwu, G, Oklahoma

117. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame

118. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

119. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

120. Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina

121. Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

122. Brett Thorson, P, Georgia

123. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State

124. Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State

125. Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama

Nos. 126-150

126. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

127. Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M

128. Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

129. Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State

130. Zane Durant, DT, Penn State

131. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

132. Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

133. Devin Moore, CB, Florida

134. Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

135. Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State

136. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

137. Colbie Young, WR, Georgia

138. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas

139. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State

140. Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin

141. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

142. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

143. Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati

144. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M

145. Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana

146. Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke

147. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

148. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech

149. Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

150. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon