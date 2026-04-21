2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper unveils final Big Board Top 150 player rankings for ESPN
The countdown to the 2026 NFL Draft is officially coming to a close. With that in mind, Mel Kiper Jr. is putting the finishing touches on one of the most anticipated evaluations of the year.
Round 1 is set to kick off in Pittsburgh on Thursday, and Kiper has unveiled his final Big Board, ranking the top 150 prospects in the class. It’s the culmination of nearly a year’s worth of intel and analysis from one of the industry’s most recognizable voices.
As always, Kiper’s rankings are strictly about ability, not projections or team fits. With late movement still possible, this version serves as the clearest look yet at how the class stacks up entering draft week. Check it out below.
1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Fernando Mendoza enters the draft as one of the most polished quarterbacks in the class after a breakout run at Indiana. Kiper believes he’s dramatically improved his processing and pocket presence, cutting down sacks while getting the ball out quicker.
While he may not possess elite arm strength, his accuracy and ball placement consistently separate him. Mendoza’s poise and decision-making give him clear franchise quarterback upside at the next level.
2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love is one of the most electric offensive weapons available, drawing comparisons to dynamic dual-threat backs of the past. His vision, burst and tackle-breaking ability make him dangerous between the tackles and on the perimeter.
Once he reaches open space, his breakaway speed turns routine plays into touchdowns. Add in his receiving ability, and Kiper has Love projecting as a true three-down weapon in any NFL offense.
3. Arvell Reese, OLB, Ohio State
Arvell Reese has emerged as one of the fastest risers in the class thanks to his complete skill set. His instincts jump off the tape, allowing him to diagnose plays and react quicker than most at the position.
Reese combines that feel with burst as a pass rusher, giving him disruptive upside on every down. He brings both production and long-term potential as a versatile linebacker in Kiper’s view.
4. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
Sonny Styles offers a rare blend of size, speed and athleticism after transitioning from safety. His explosiveness was on full display during the pre-draft process, backed by elite testing numbers.
Kiper thinks Styles closes quickly, tackles reliably and shows the ability to spy mobile quarterbacks. His growth last season suggests he’s still scratching the surface of his potential.
5. David Bailey, OLB, Texas Tech
David Bailey is one of the most productive pass rushers in the class in Kiper’s view, with elite pressure numbers backing up his tape. After transferring from Stanford, he took a leap as a finisher, turning pressures into sacks at a high rate.
His speed and variety of pass-rush moves make him difficult to block consistently. Bailey projects as an immediate-impact edge defender with upside to grow.
6. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Kiper believes Caleb Downs plays with the instincts and awareness of a seasoned veteran. His ability to diagnose plays pre-snap allows him to consistently be in the right position.
Downs is strong in coverage, dependable as a tackler and serves as an extension of the coaching staff on the field. His football IQ and versatility make him one of the safest prospects in the class.
7. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Jordyn Tyson has a knack for getting open, even when defenses appear to have him covered. His ability to win contested catches makes him especially dangerous in the red zone.
Tyson’s physicality and ball skills allow him to consistently outmuscle defenders. Despite dealing with injury, his production and playmaking ability remain undeniable.
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8. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
Carnell Tate quietly built one of the most impressive resumes among receivers in this class. He’s a precise route runner with strong hands and excellent body control.
Tate consistently generated explosive plays, showcasing his ability to stretch the field in Kiper’s view. His willingness to block adds another layer that will appeal to NFL teams.
9. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami
Francis Mauigoa is a physical force at the point of attack, overwhelming defenders with power. He’s logged extensive experience at right tackle and has proven dependable in pass protection.
His ability to dominate in the run game makes him especially appealing. With positional flexibility, he could also develop into a high-level interior lineman, Kiper believes.
10. Spencer Fano, OT/G, Utah
Spencer Fano brings versatility and technical consistency to the offensive line. He has experience on both sides of the line and excels at maintaining leverage in pass protection.
His athleticism shows with strong testing numbers, helping offset concerns about arm length. Fano’s skill set suggests he could transition inside and thrive at guard in the NFL in Kiper’s view.
11. Makai Lemon, WR, USC
12. Vega Ioane, G, Penn State
13. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
14. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
15. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
16. Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami
17. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
18. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
19. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
20. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
21. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
22. Zion Young, DE, Missouri
23. Akheem Mesidor, Edge, Miami
24. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
25. Caleb Lomu, OT/G, Utah
Nos. 26-50
26. Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
27. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
28. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
29. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
30. Malachi Lawrence, Edge, UCF
31. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
32. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
33. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
34. Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon
35. Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
36. R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma
37. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
38. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
39. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia
40. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
41. Keylan Rutledge, G, Georgia Tech
42. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
43. Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
44. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
45. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
46. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
47. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
48. Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
49. T.J. Parker, Edge, Clemson
50. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern
Nos. 51-75
51. Cashius Howell, Edge, Texas A&M
52. Eli Stowers, HB/TE, Vanderbilt
53. Kyle Louis, S, Pitt
54. Derrick Moore, Edge, Michigan
55. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
56. Jaishawn Barham, LB, Michigan
57. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
58. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
59. Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
60. Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M
61. Gabe Jacas, Edge, Illinois
62. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
63. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
64. Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State
65. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia
66. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
67. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
68. Logan Jones, C, Iowa
69. Bud Clark, S, TCU
70. Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
71. Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona
72. Gennings Dunker, OT, Iowa
73. De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss
74. Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
75. Keyron Crawford, Edge, Auburn
Nos. 76-100
76. Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
77. Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
78. Connor Lew, C, Auburn
79. Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC
80. Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (FL)
81. Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky
82. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
83. Jake Slaughter, C, Florida
84. Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
85. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
86. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina
87. Beau Stephens, G, Iowa
88. A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
89. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
90. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State
91. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
92. Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
93. Max Klare, HB, Ohio State
94. Trey Zuhn III, C, Texas A&M
95. Brian Parker II, C, Duke
96. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma
97. Sam Hecht, C, Kansas State
98. Tacario Davis, CB, Washington
99. Markel Bell, OT, Miami (FL)
100. Keagen Trost, G, Missouri
Nos. 101-125
101. Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
102. Travis Burke, OT, Memphis
103. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
104. Joshua Josephs, Edge, Tennessee
105. Justin Joly, TE, NC State
106. Kage Casey, OT, Boise State
107. Romello Height, Edge, Texas Tech
108. Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
109. Tyler Onyedim, DT, Texas A&M
110. LT Overton, Edge, Alabama
111. Carson Beck, QB, Miami (FL)
112. Austin Barber, OT, Florida
113. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
114. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia
115. Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
116. Febechi Nwaiwu, G, Oklahoma
117. Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame
118. Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri
119. Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
120. Nick Barrett, DT, South Carolina
121. Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
122. Brett Thorson, P, Georgia
123. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State
124. Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State
125. Justin Jefferson, LB, Alabama
Nos. 126-150
126. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State
127. Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M
128. Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU
129. Ryan Eckley, P, Michigan State
130. Zane Durant, DT, Penn State
131. Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State
132. Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan
133. Devin Moore, CB, Florida
134. Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU
135. Caden Curry, Edge, Ohio State
136. Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor
137. Colbie Young, WR, Georgia
138. Taylen Green, QB, Arkansas
139. Keyshaun Elliott, LB, Arizona State
140. Mason Reiger, Edge, Wisconsin
141. Sam Roush, TE, Stanford
142. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State
143. Cyrus Allen, WR, Cincinnati
144. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M
145. Kaleb Proctor, DT, SE Louisiana
146. Wesley Williams, Edge, Duke
147. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
148. Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech
149. Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
150. Bryce Boettcher, LB, Oregon