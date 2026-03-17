2026 NFL Draft: Mel Kiper updates latest mock after multiple free agent signings

The 2026 NFL Draft picture is starting to come into focus. But after a wave of free agency moves and combine performances, plenty has changed since Mel Kiper Jr.’s last projection.

In response, the ESPN analyst released his latest mock draft, offering an updated look at how Round 1 could unfold. Team needs have shifted across the league, with big signings and trades reshaping the board.

From an updated draft order to rising prospects following the combine and free agency, the landscape continues to evolve. Here’s a look at Kiper’s latest predictions, as the league inches closer to draft night in April.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Mendoza to Las Vegas feels like a foregone conclusion, with the Raiders fully committing to their next franchise quarterback. After trading Geno Smith and bolstering the offensive line with Tyler Linderbaum, the organization has cleared the runway.

Mendoza will step into a situation where he’s immediately the face of the franchise, with only Aidan O’Connell behind him. Now, it’s about how quickly he can elevate a roster that’s clearly being built around him.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, OLB – Texas Tech

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Kiper has the Jets pivoting to Bailey as a much-needed solution to one of the league’s weakest pass rush units. After finishing near the bottom of the NFL in sacks and moving on from key contributors, New York is desperate for edge production.

Bailey brings elite explosiveness and proven results, leading the nation in several key pressure metrics. He projects as an immediate-impact defender capable of transforming the Jets’ front.

Arizona addresses its pass rush concerns by pairing Reese with Josh Sweat off the edge. Reese’s versatility stands out, as he can rush the passer or drop into coverage when needed.

His combination of instincts and burst gives the Cardinals a much-needed disruptor in the front seven. With sack production lacking last season, Kiper thinks Reese fills a glaring need with upside.

The Titans make a bold move by selecting a running back this high, but Love offers rare, game-changing ability. Tennessee is clearly focused on building around quarterback Cam Ward, and Love would instantly elevate the offense.

His speed, power and receiving ability make him a true three-down weapon. Kiper believes the running back would immediately surpass Tony Pollard and become the focal point of the run game.

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

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Caleb Downs gives the Giants a defensive centerpiece in the secondary. Even with recent additions, Kiper thinks his all-around skill set is too good to pass up.

Downs would improve New York’s turnover production while also helping fix a struggling run defense. Pairing him with Jevon Holland could give the Giants one of the more dynamic safety duos in the league.

6. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

Kiper has Cleveland continuing its offensive line overhaul by adding Freeling as a potential franchise left tackle. After multiple moves in free agency, this pick could complete a full rebuild of the unit.

Freeling’s length and pass protection ability give him high-end upside despite limited college experience. If he develops quickly, the Browns could solidify one of the most important positions on the field.

The Commanders look to fix a struggling defense by adding one of the most athletic linebackers in the class. Kiper believes Styles brings elite explosiveness, highlighted by a massive combine performance.

He would fit nicely alongside Frankie Luvu and Leo Chenal, giving Washington more speed and playmaking ability. With defensive issues across the board, Styles offers immediate impact potential.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

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New Orleans continues to invest in its offense in Kiper’s draft, adding a reliable weapon at wide receiver. Tate’s polished route running and strong hands make him an ideal complement to Chris Olave.

With limited proven production behind Olave, Tate fills a major need. He gives quarterback Tyler Shough another dependable target as the Saints look to take a step forward.

Kansas City adds a disruptive edge rusher in Bain, addressing a key defensive need. Despite concerns about arm length, Kiper thinks his production and ability to generate pressure stand out.

Bain consistently finds ways to impact the quarterback, whether through speed or technique. With two first-round picks, the Chiefs can afford to take a high-upside defender here.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

The Bengals opt to strengthen their secondary in Kiper’s draft after struggling defensively last season. Delane brings strong ball skills and the ability to thrive in both man and zone coverage.

With no clear value at edge rusher in this spot, cornerback becomes the logical move. He has the potential to develop into a true No. 1 option in Cincinnati’s defense.

11. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Francis Mauigoa, OT/G – Miami

14. Baltimore Ravens: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

16. New York Jets (via IND): Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT/G – Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): CJ Allen, LB – Georgia

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Makai Lemon, WR – USC

25. Chicago Bears: Zion Young, DE – Missouri

26. Buffalo Bills: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

27. San Francisco 49ers: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

28. Houston Texans: Christen Miller, DT – Georgia

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Brandon Cisse, CB – South Carolina

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Keldric Faulk, DE – Auburn

31. New England Patriots: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee