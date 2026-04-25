2026 NFL Draft: Mike Greenberg issues on-air apology for misidentifying Denzel Boston as David Boston's son

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns selected former Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. While the moment was undoubtedly special for Boston, it led to an awkward mistake for ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.

Greenberg incorrectly claimed Denzel Boston is the son of David Boston, a former NFL wide receiver. Later in the draft, Greenberg apologized for the confusion.

“Earlier tonight, I misidentified [Denzel Boston] as being the son of former NFL wide receiver David Boston. It was a mistake in my research. It’s a terrible one and I apologize to them both,” Greenberg said. “They are not related to each other, so I apologize to both David and Denzel Boston, and congratulations to Denzel on being drafted in the second round tonight.”

"You remember his dad, David Boston, first-round pick out of Ohio State in 1999." – ESPN's Mike Greenberg on Browns pick, WR Denzel Boston.



Denzel Boston is not David Boston's son, and they're not even related. 🏈📺🎙️#NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UbZxHiOsVU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2026

Boston really broke out when Washington moved from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten. Both years saw him finishing in the conference’s top 10 when it comes to receiving yards. In 2025, Boston caught 62 passes for 881 yards and nine touchdowns. Not too bad a way to follow up his 63 receptions, 834 yards, and eight touchdowns the previous year.

All four years of his college seasons were spent in Seattle. He did go through a coaching change, as Kalen DeBoer left Washington following the 2023 season. Jeff Fisch was brought into the program after previously being at Arizona, helping Boston turn into a player worthy of being drafted.

Boston played high school football at Puyallup (WA) Emerald Ridge, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 877 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Denzel Boston

A scouting report was provided on Boston ahead of the draft by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. Boston was graded as someone who “will become good starter within two years” due to a prospect score of 6.4. So, teams might know some more development might be needed before a full breakout comes. He compared the Washington product to Los Angeles Rams superstar Puka Nacua.

“Two-year starter with elite ball skills that should supersede athletic/speed limitations,” Zierlein said. “A Puka Nacua comparison might feel strong, but like Nacua, Boston enters the draft with speed/separation concerns and outstanding competitive toughness. Boston gets off the line with good burst and maintains his top speed throughout the route. He could have issues beating press, but releases can also be schemed.

“He’s very skilled when it comes to winning jump balls and contested throws. Boston also knows how to win in the red zone. Acclimating to NFL competition could take a year, but Boston has the makeup to become a productive possession target with above-average red-zone value”