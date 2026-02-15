2026 NFL Draft: NFL.com releases 3-round mock draft featuring 5 QBs selected, big trades
The 2026 NFL Draft is approximately 13 weeks away, and teams are preparing to make enormous decisions. NFL.com recently released a three-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Evidently, NFL.com insiders believe organizations will be eager to pick up quarterbacks this spring. The three-round mock draft includes five quarterbacks, including a couple surprising names.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. With so many players and teams to discuss, let’s dive into the 2026 NFL mock draft.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to officially secure their quarterback of the future. After a stunning regular season, Fernando Mendoza only boosted his draft stock in January while leading Indiana to its first national title in program history.
In Indiana’s three College Football Playoff games, Mendoza recorded eight passing touchdowns without throwing an interception. Moreover, he posted a 74.6% completion percentage.
2. New Yorks Jets: EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Arvell Reese was a nightmare for opposing offenses this past season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker racked up 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 2025.
His 6.5 sacks were tied for the 12th most in the Big Ten. Reese primarily played outside linebacker in 2025 after previously serving as the Buckeyes’ inside LB. NFL.com is confident the New York Jets will be interested in securing the standout.
3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Francis Mauigoa was the cornerstone of Miami’s offensive line in the 2025 campaign. With Mauigoa paving the way, the Hurricanes allowed just 1.25 sacks per game.
At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Mauigoa boasts an incredibly strong base that NFL defensive linemen will struggle to move. In fact, he had the lowest pressure percentage allowed out of all tackles in the FBS this past season (1.2%).
4. Tennessee Titans: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech
David Bailey was a terror off the edge for Texas Tech this past season, consistently disrupting opposing backfields. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender amassed 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks while also forcing three fumbles.
Bailey put his talents on national display in Texas Tech’s showdown against Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals. Although the Red Raiders lost, Oregon had no answers for Bailey, who amassed nine tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.
5. New York Giants: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
The New York Giants are entering a new era after hiring head coach John Harbaugh this offseason. With young stars like QB Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo on offense, NFL.com believes the organization could be keen to pick up a defensive star.
Mansoor Delane would fit the billing. Over the past two seasons at LSU, he recorded a combined 99 tackles, 18 pass breakups and six interceptions. He also notched two forced fumbles.
6. Cleveland Browns: WR Makai Lemon, USC
NFL.com is predicting Makai Lemon will be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. In fairness, Lemon was spectacular this past season, amassing 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 scores.
Lemon’s 1,156 receiving yards were the most of any Power Four player during the regular season. For his efforts, Lemon named the Biletnikoff Award winner, becoming only the second USC player to ever reel in the prestigious honor.
7. Washington Commanders: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
There isn’t a more accomplished defensive draft prospect than Caleb Downs. The Ohio State safety is a two-time Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, three-time all-conference first-team member and two-time unanimous All-American.
Downs tallied 68 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this past season. With the ability to play all over the field, NFL.com expects Downs to be the first safety drafted in the top 10 since Jamal Adams in 2017.
8. New Orleans Saints: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
The New Orleans Saints have historically been at their best when they have a star at running back. In turn, Jeremiyah Love could be exactly what the Saints are looking for.
In the 2025 campaign, Love erupted for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries. Additionally, Love record 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. His 21 total touchdowns are the most in a single season in Notre Dame history.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
The Kansas City Chiefs allowed 2.8 sacks per game this past season. With a quarterback as valuable as Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs won’t hesitate to invest in reliable offensive linemen.
Kadyn Proctor started in all 39 of his career appearances at Alabama. With a 6-foot-7, 366-pound frame, Proctor boasts NFL-ready size. He earned Second-Team All-American honors this past season.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Offense certainly isn’t the Cincinnati Bengals’ issue. The Bengals allowed the second-most yards of offense per game last season, and the team’s secondary was largely responsible for its problems.
While Jermod McCoy didn’t see action this past season due to an ACL injury, he’s a proven ball-hawk. In 2024, McCoy logged a team-high 13 passes defended, while piling on four interceptions.
- Carolina Panthers (Projected trade): EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
- Dallas Cowboys: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
- Los Angeles Rams: OT Spencer Fano, Utah
- Baltimore Ravens: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
- New York Jets: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
- Detroit Lions: OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
- Philadelphia Eagles (Projected trade): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
- Miami Dolphins (Projected trade): TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
- Buffalo Bills (Projected trade): WR Denzel Boston, Washington
- Pittsburgh Steelers: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
- Houston Texans (Projected trade): OT Blake Miller, Clemson
- Minnesota Vikings (Projected trade): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
- Cleveland Browns: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
- Chicago Bears: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
- Dallas Cowboys (Projected trade): S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
- San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn
- Los Angeles Chargers (Projected trade): OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
- Los Angeles Rams: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
- Denver Broncos: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
- New England Patriots: DT Christen Miller, Georgia
- Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
2026 NFL Mock Draft Second Round
- New York Jets: DT Peter Woods, Clemson
- Arizona Cardinals: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
- Tennessee Titans: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
- Las Vegas Raiders: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
- New York Giants: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
- Houston Texans: OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
- Cleveland Browns: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
- Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami
- Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
- New Orleans Saints: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan
- Miami Dolphins: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
- New York Jets: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
- Baltimore Ravens: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
- Indianapolis Colts: DT Caleb Banks, Florida
- Atlanta Falcons: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor
- Minnesota Vikings: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
- Detroit Lions: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
- Carolina Panthers: C Logan Jones, Iowa
- Green Bay Packers: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
- Pittsburgh Steelers: OG Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
- Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
- Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
- Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
- Chicago Bears: S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
- San Francisco 49ers: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
- Houston Texans: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
- Buffalo Bills: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
- Los Angeles Rams: WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
- Denver Broncos: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
- New England Patriots: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
- Seattle Seahawks: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
2026 NFL Mock Draft Third Round
- Arizona Cardinals: QB Carson Beck, Miami
- Tennessee Titans: CB Keionte Scott, Miami
- Las Vegas Raiders: OG Gennings Dunker, Iowa
- Philadelphia Eagles: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
- Houston Texans: DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
- Cleveland Browns: C Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
- Washington Commanders: EDGE Logan Fano, Utah
- Cincinnati Bengals: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
- New Orleans Saints: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
- Kansas City Chiefs: RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
- Miami Dolphins: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
- Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Drew Allar, Penn State
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
- Indianapolis Colts: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
- Atlanta Falcons: WR Chris Bell, Louisville
- Baltimore Ravens: C Connor Lew, Auburn
- Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
- Minnesota Vikings: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
- Carolina Panthers: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
- Green Bay Packers: DT Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
- Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
- Los Angeles Chargers: OT Isaiah World, Oregon
- Miami Dolphins: WR Ja’Kobi Lane, USC
- Jacksonville Jaguars: S Genesis Smith, Arizona
- Chicago Bears: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
- Miami Dolphins: OT Austin Barber, Florida
- Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
- San Francisco 49ers: CB Collin Wright, Stanford
- Los Angeles Rams: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
- Denver Broncos: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
- New England Patriots: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
- Seattle Seahawks: C Brian Parker II, Duke
- Minnesota Vikings: RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
- Minnesota Vikings: DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
- Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
- Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Max Klare, Ohio State