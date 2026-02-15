2026 NFL Draft: NFL.com releases 3-round mock draft featuring 5 QBs selected, big trades

The 2026 NFL Draft is approximately 13 weeks away, and teams are preparing to make enormous decisions. NFL.com recently released a three-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Evidently, NFL.com insiders believe organizations will be eager to pick up quarterbacks this spring. The three-round mock draft includes five quarterbacks, including a couple surprising names.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. With so many players and teams to discuss, let’s dive into the 2026 NFL mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to officially secure their quarterback of the future. After a stunning regular season, Fernando Mendoza only boosted his draft stock in January while leading Indiana to its first national title in program history.

In Indiana’s three College Football Playoff games, Mendoza recorded eight passing touchdowns without throwing an interception. Moreover, he posted a 74.6% completion percentage.

2. New Yorks Jets: EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Arvell Reese was a nightmare for opposing offenses this past season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker racked up 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 2025.

His 6.5 sacks were tied for the 12th most in the Big Ten. Reese primarily played outside linebacker in 2025 after previously serving as the Buckeyes’ inside LB. NFL.com is confident the New York Jets will be interested in securing the standout.

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Francis Mauigoa was the cornerstone of Miami’s offensive line in the 2025 campaign. With Mauigoa paving the way, the Hurricanes allowed just 1.25 sacks per game.

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Mauigoa boasts an incredibly strong base that NFL defensive linemen will struggle to move. In fact, he had the lowest pressure percentage allowed out of all tackles in the FBS this past season (1.2%).

David Bailey was a terror off the edge for Texas Tech this past season, consistently disrupting opposing backfields. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender amassed 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks while also forcing three fumbles.

Bailey put his talents on national display in Texas Tech’s showdown against Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals. Although the Red Raiders lost, Oregon had no answers for Bailey, who amassed nine tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.

5. New York Giants: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

(Photo: © Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

The New York Giants are entering a new era after hiring head coach John Harbaugh this offseason. With young stars like QB Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo on offense, NFL.com believes the organization could be keen to pick up a defensive star.

Mansoor Delane would fit the billing. Over the past two seasons at LSU, he recorded a combined 99 tackles, 18 pass breakups and six interceptions. He also notched two forced fumbles.

6. Cleveland Browns: WR Makai Lemon, USC

NFL.com is predicting Makai Lemon will be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. In fairness, Lemon was spectacular this past season, amassing 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 scores.

Lemon’s 1,156 receiving yards were the most of any Power Four player during the regular season. For his efforts, Lemon named the Biletnikoff Award winner, becoming only the second USC player to ever reel in the prestigious honor.

7. Washington Commanders: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

There isn’t a more accomplished defensive draft prospect than Caleb Downs. The Ohio State safety is a two-time Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, three-time all-conference first-team member and two-time unanimous All-American.

Downs tallied 68 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this past season. With the ability to play all over the field, NFL.com expects Downs to be the first safety drafted in the top 10 since Jamal Adams in 2017.

8. New Orleans Saints: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love. (Mike Miller/Blue & Gold)

The New Orleans Saints have historically been at their best when they have a star at running back. In turn, Jeremiyah Love could be exactly what the Saints are looking for.

In the 2025 campaign, Love erupted for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries. Additionally, Love record 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. His 21 total touchdowns are the most in a single season in Notre Dame history.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

The Kansas City Chiefs allowed 2.8 sacks per game this past season. With a quarterback as valuable as Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs won’t hesitate to invest in reliable offensive linemen.

Kadyn Proctor started in all 39 of his career appearances at Alabama. With a 6-foot-7, 366-pound frame, Proctor boasts NFL-ready size. He earned Second-Team All-American honors this past season.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Offense certainly isn’t the Cincinnati Bengals’ issue. The Bengals allowed the second-most yards of offense per game last season, and the team’s secondary was largely responsible for its problems.

While Jermod McCoy didn’t see action this past season due to an ACL injury, he’s a proven ball-hawk. In 2024, McCoy logged a team-high 13 passes defended, while piling on four interceptions.

2026 NFL Mock Draft Second Round

2026 NFL Mock Draft Third Round