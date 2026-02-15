Skip to main content
2026 NFL Draft: NFL.com releases 3-round mock draft featuring 5 QBs selected, big trades

Grant Grubbs Profile Pictureby: Grant Grubbs51 minutes agogrant_grubbs_

The 2026 NFL Draft is approximately 13 weeks away, and teams are preparing to make enormous decisions. NFL.com recently released a three-round mock of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Evidently, NFL.com insiders believe organizations will be eager to pick up quarterbacks this spring. The three-round mock draft includes five quarterbacks, including a couple surprising names.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. With so many players and teams to discuss, let’s dive into the 2026 NFL mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The Las Vegas Raiders are ready to officially secure their quarterback of the future. After a stunning regular season, Fernando Mendoza only boosted his draft stock in January while leading Indiana to its first national title in program history.

In Indiana’s three College Football Playoff games, Mendoza recorded eight passing touchdowns without throwing an interception. Moreover, he posted a 74.6% completion percentage.

2. New Yorks Jets: EDGE Arvell ReeseOhio State

Arvell Reese was a nightmare for opposing offenses this past season. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound linebacker racked up 69 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections in 2025.

His 6.5 sacks were tied for the 12th most in the Big Ten. Reese primarily played outside linebacker in 2025 after previously serving as the Buckeyes’ inside LB. NFL.com is confident the New York Jets will be interested in securing the standout.

3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis MauigoaMiami

Francis Mauigoa was the cornerstone of Miami’s offensive line in the 2025 campaign. With Mauigoa paving the way, the Hurricanes allowed just 1.25 sacks per game.

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Mauigoa boasts an incredibly strong base that NFL defensive linemen will struggle to move. In fact, he had the lowest pressure percentage allowed out of all tackles in the FBS this past season (1.2%).

4. Tennessee Titans: EDGE David BaileyTexas Tech

David Bailey was a terror off the edge for Texas Tech this past season, consistently disrupting opposing backfields. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound defender amassed 52 total tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks while also forcing three fumbles.

Bailey put his talents on national display in Texas Tech’s showdown against Oregon in the CFP quarterfinals. Although the Red Raiders lost, Oregon had no answers for Bailey, who amassed nine tackles, including two for loss, and a sack.

5. New York Giants: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The New York Giants are entering a new era after hiring head coach John Harbaugh this offseason. With young stars like QB Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo on offense, NFL.com believes the organization could be keen to pick up a defensive star.

Mansoor Delane would fit the billing. Over the past two seasons at LSU, he recorded a combined 99 tackles, 18 pass breakups and six interceptions. He also notched two forced fumbles.

6. Cleveland Browns: WR Makai Lemon, USC

NFL.com is predicting Makai Lemon will be the first wide receiver off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. In fairness, Lemon was spectacular this past season, amassing 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 scores.

Lemon’s 1,156 receiving yards were the most of any Power Four player during the regular season. For his efforts, Lemon named the Biletnikoff Award winner, becoming only the second USC player to ever reel in the prestigious honor.

7. Washington Commanders: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

There isn’t a more accomplished defensive draft prospect than Caleb Downs. The Ohio State safety is a two-time Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year, three-time all-conference first-team member and two-time unanimous All-American.

Downs tallied 68 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions this past season. With the ability to play all over the field, NFL.com expects Downs to be the first safety drafted in the top 10 since Jamal Adams in 2017.

8. New Orleans Saints: RB Jeremiyah LoveNotre Dame

The New Orleans Saints have historically been at their best when they have a star at running back. In turn, Jeremiyah Love could be exactly what the Saints are looking for.

In the 2025 campaign, Love erupted for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 199 carries. Additionally, Love record 27 receptions for 280 yards and three more scores. His 21 total touchdowns are the most in a single season in Notre Dame history.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

The Kansas City Chiefs allowed 2.8 sacks per game this past season. With a quarterback as valuable as Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs won’t hesitate to invest in reliable offensive linemen.

Kadyn Proctor started in all 39 of his career appearances at Alabama. With a 6-foot-7, 366-pound frame, Proctor boasts NFL-ready size. He earned Second-Team All-American honors this past season.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Jermod McCoyTennessee

Offense certainly isn’t the Cincinnati Bengals’ issue. The Bengals allowed the second-most yards of offense per game last season, and the team’s secondary was largely responsible for its problems.

While Jermod McCoy didn’t see action this past season due to an ACL injury, he’s a proven ball-hawk. In 2024, McCoy logged a team-high 13 passes defended, while piling on four interceptions.

  1. Carolina Panthers (Projected trade): EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
  2. Dallas Cowboys: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
  3. Los Angeles Rams: OT Spencer Fano, Utah
  4. Baltimore Ravens: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
  5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
  6. New York Jets: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
  7. Detroit Lions: OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
  8. Philadelphia Eagles (Projected trade): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
  9. Miami Dolphins (Projected trade): TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
  10. Buffalo Bills (Projected trade): WR Denzel Boston, Washington
  11. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
  12. Houston Texans (Projected trade): OT Blake Miller, Clemson
  13. Minnesota Vikings (Projected trade): CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
  14. Cleveland Browns: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
  15. Chicago Bears: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
  16. Dallas Cowboys (Projected trade): S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
  17. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn
  18. Los Angeles Chargers (Projected trade): OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
  19. Los Angeles Rams: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
  20. Denver Broncos: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
  21. New England Patriots: DT Christen Miller, Georgia
  22. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

2026 NFL Mock Draft Second Round

  1. New York Jets: DT Peter Woods, Clemson
  2. Arizona Cardinals: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
  3. Tennessee Titans: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
  4. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
  5. New York Giants: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
  6. Houston Texans: OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
  7. Cleveland Browns: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
  8. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami
  9. Cincinnati Bengals: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
  10. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan
  11. Miami Dolphins: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
  12. New York Jets: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
  13. Baltimore Ravens: EDGE R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
  14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
  15. Indianapolis Colts: DT Caleb Banks, Florida
  16. Atlanta Falcons: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor
  17. Minnesota Vikings: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
  18. Detroit Lions: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
  19. Carolina Panthers: C Logan Jones, Iowa
  20. Green Bay Packers: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OG Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
  22. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
  23. Los Angeles Chargers: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
  25. Chicago Bears: S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
  26. San Francisco 49ers: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
  27. Houston Texans: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
  28. Buffalo Bills: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
  29. Los Angeles Rams: WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss
  30. Denver Broncos: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
  31. New England Patriots: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State
  32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

2026 NFL Mock Draft Third Round

  1. Arizona Cardinals: QB Carson Beck, Miami
  2. Tennessee Titans: CB Keionte Scott, Miami
  3. Las Vegas Raiders: OG Gennings Dunker, Iowa
  4. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
  5. Houston Texans: DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
  6. Cleveland Browns: C Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
  7. Washington Commanders: EDGE Logan Fano, Utah
  8. Cincinnati Bengals: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
  9. New Orleans Saints: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
  10. Kansas City Chiefs: RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
  11. Miami Dolphins: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
  12. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Drew Allar, Penn State
  13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
  14. Indianapolis Colts: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
  15. Atlanta Falcons: WR Chris Bell, Louisville
  16. Baltimore Ravens: C Connor Lew, Auburn
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
  18. Minnesota Vikings: WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
  19. Carolina Panthers: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
  20. Green Bay Packers: DT Zxavian Harris, Ole Miss
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
  22. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Isaiah World, Oregon
  23. Miami Dolphins: WR Ja’Kobi Lane, USC
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Genesis Smith, Arizona
  25. Chicago Bears: EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
  26. Miami Dolphins: OT Austin Barber, Florida
  27. Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
  28. San Francisco 49ers: CB Collin Wright, Stanford
  29. Los Angeles Rams: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
  30. Denver Broncos: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
  31. New England Patriots: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
  32. Seattle Seahawks: C Brian Parker II, Duke
  33. Minnesota Vikings: RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
  34. Minnesota Vikings: DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
  35. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
  36. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Max Klare, Ohio State