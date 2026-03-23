2026 NFL Draft: NFL.com unveils 4-round mock draft with huge shake up, four trades in first round

With free agency cooling off, roster needs are coming into clearer focus with the 2026 NFL Draft picture beginning to take shape. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter’s latest four-round mock reflects that shift, incorporating key offseason moves along with fresh evaluations from the NFL Scouting Combine and early pro days.

The first round delivers immediate chaos, as Reuter’s predictions feature four trades that shake up the board and force teams to aggressively target their top prospects. Those moves ripple into the middle rounds, subtly reshaping Rounds 3 and 4, even without additional deals.

As a result, several teams are pushed to address critical needs later than expected, creating intriguing fits and potential steals across Days 2 and 3. It’s a projection that highlights just how fluid this class remains, and how quickly draft night plans can change. Check it out below.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

The Raiders take a big swing at quarterback in a move everyone is predicting, a position that has historically burned them in Round 1. Mendoza brings the intelligence and late-game composure that this franchise has been missing for decades.

Reuter believes he’s not just all about traits, but a tone-setter who can stabilize an offense immediately. If he hits, this finally ends one of the NFL’s longest QB droughts.

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Aaron Glenn gets a true defensive chess piece to build around in Reese in Reuter’s mock. His versatility as both a pass rusher and off-ball linebacker fits perfectly in a multiple front scheme.

Reese’s athletic upside allows the Jets to disguise pressure and create havoc at all three levels. This feels like a culture and identity pick for a defense looking to take the next step.

Arizona keeps it simple and lands a cornerstone offensive lineman in Reuter’s predictions. Mauigoa’s physicality in the run game immediately upgrades a unit that has lacked consistency up front.

He’s built to handle NFL power rushers and should anchor the line for years. This is a plug-and-play starter with Pro Bowl upside.

Reuter believes Bailey’s rise into the top five is backed by a dominant senior season and elite physical tools. Even after adding Jermaine Johnson II, the Titans double down on pass rush with a high-upside edge threat.

His blend of power and closing speed gives Tennessee a true finisher off the edge. This pick signals a commitment to rebuilding a disruptive front.

5. New York Giants: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

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The Giants opt for explosiveness in Reuter’s eyes, grabbing one of the most dynamic playmakers in the class. Love’s ability to hit home runs forces defenses to stay disciplined on every snap.

He adds a true game-breaking element that can take pressure off the passing attack. In today’s NFL, this is a bold pick, but one that could pay off immediately.

Cleveland bets on traits with Freeling, addressing a long-term need at left tackle in Reuter’s eyes. While his combine performance raised some questions, his length and athleticism are hard to ignore.

The Browns trust their development pipeline to smooth out his inconsistencies. If it clicks, this could be a high-end starter protecting the blind side for years.

With Bobby Wagner potentially gone, Washington finds its next defensive leader in Reuter’s mock. Styles brings range, physicality, and instincts that fit perfectly in Dan Quinn’s system.

He’s the type of linebacker who can impact both the run and pass game immediately. This feels like a seamless transition at a key position.

8. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

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Reuter has the Saints looking to the future on the edge with Cameron Jordan’s status uncertain. Faulk offers the length and raw tools teams covet at the position.

He may need refinement, but the upside as a disruptive pass rusher is clear. New Orleans is betting on traits to replenish its defensive front.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Reuter expects Kansas City to land a potential defensive cornerstone in Downs. His instincts, leadership, and playmaking ability give shades of Eric Berry from Day 1.

He can impact the game in coverage, against the run, and as a communicator on the back end. For a contender, this is a luxury pick that strengthens an already elite unit.

The Bengals solidify their secondary with one of the best cover corners in the class in Reuter’s mock. Delane’s ability to lock down the outside allows Dax Hill to stay inside and maximize his versatility.

He brings physicality and polish that translate immediately to the NFL level. Cincinnati gets a clean scheme fit who can elevate the entire secondary.

11. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

12. Dallas Cowboys: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

13. Detroit Lions (via mock trade with LAR via ATL): OL Spencer Fano, Utah

14. Baltimore Ravens: OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Caleb Banks, Florida

16. New York Jets (via IND): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

17. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with DET via ATL): WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

18. Minnesota Vikings: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

19. Carolina Panthers: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

22. Cleveland Browns (via mock trade with LAC): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Makai Lemon, USC

24. Los Angeles Chargers (via mock trade with CLE via JAX): OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

25. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with CHI): WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

26. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with BUF): OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

28. Houston Texans: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

29. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade with KC via LAR): EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

30. Chicago Bears (via mock trade with MIA via DEN): S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

31. New England Patriots: OT Max Iheanacho, Arizona State

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

Round 2

33. New York Jets: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

34. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

35. Tennessee Titans: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama

36. Las Vegas Raiders: WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi

37. New York Giants: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

38. Houston Texans (via WAS): WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

39: Cleveland Browns: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

40. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

41. Cincinnati Bengals: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

42. New Orleans Saints: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana

43. Miami Dolphins: OT Austin Barber, Florida

44. New York Jets (via DAL): EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

45. Baltimore Ravens: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

47. Indianapolis Colts: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

48. Atlanta Falcons: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

49. Minnesota Vikings: DT DeMonte Capehart, Clemson

50. Detroit Lions: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan

51. Carolina Panthers: C Logan Jones, Iowa

52. Green Bay Packers: DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia

54. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE R. Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

55. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

57. Chicago Bears: DB Treydan Stukes, Arizona

58. San Francisco 49ers: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

59. Houston Texans: OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

60. Chicago Bears: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame

61. Los Angeles Rams: OG Gennings Dunker, Iowa

62. Denver Broncos: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas

63. New England Patriots: TE Sam Roush, Stanford

64. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Round 3

65. Arizona Cardinals: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

66. Tennessee Titans: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati

67. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ): S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina

69. Houston Texans (via NYG): EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State

70. Cleveland Browns: DT Christen Miller, Georgia

71. Washington Commanders: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas

72. Cincinnati Bengals: C Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

73. New Orleans Saints: WR Chris Bell, Louisville

74. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma

75. Miami Dolphins: CB Keionte Scott, Miami

76. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech

78. Indianapolis Colts: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

79. Atlanta Falcons: RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State

80. Baltimore Ravens: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor

81. Jacksonville Jaguars: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU

82. Minnesota Vikings: S Genesis Smith, Arizona

83. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

84. Green Bay Packers: CB Tacario Davis, Washington

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Carson Beck, Miami

86. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

87. Miami Dolphins: S Kamari Ramsey, USC

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh

89. Chicago Bears: OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

90. Miami Dolphins: TE Max Klare, Ohio State

91. Buffalo Bills: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

92. Dallas Cowboys: S Bud Clark, TCU

93. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan

94. Chicago Bears (via mock trade with MIA via DEN): EDGE Logan Fano, Utah

95. New England Patriots: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State

96. Seattle Seahawks: RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas

97. Minnesota Vikings: C Connor Lew, Auburn

98. Philadelphia Eagles: OG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: OG Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Round 4

101. Tennessee Titans: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State

102. Las Vegas Raiders: DT Zane Durant, Penn State

103. New York Jets: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia

104. Arizona Cardinals: DT Tim Keenan III, Alabama

105. New York Giants: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee

106. Houston Texans: RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska

107. Los Angeles Chargers (via mock trade with CLE): EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

108. Denver Broncos: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah

109. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade with KC): WR Ja’Kobi Lane, USC

110. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut

111. Denver Broncos: DT Chris McClellan, Missouri

112. Dallas Cowboys: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU

113. Indianapolis Colts: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State

114. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Isaiah World, Oregon

115. Baltimore Ravens: C Brian Parker II, Duke

116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Collin Wright, Stanford

117. Las Vegas Raiders (via MIN via JAX): S Jakobe Thomas, Miami

118. Detroit Lions: OG Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

119. Carolina Panthers: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State

120. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn

121. Pittsburgh Steelers: TE Oscar Delp, Georgia

122. Atlanta Falcons (via PHI): EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan

123. Cleveland Browns: S VJ Payne, Kansas State

124. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Marlin Klein, Michigan

125. New England Patriots (via CHI via KC): EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State

126. Buffalo Bills: OG DJ Campbell, Texas

127. San Francisco 49ers: WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State

128. Detroit Lions (via HOU): LB Jack Kelly, BYU

129. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with CHI via LAR): WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State

130. Miami Dolphins: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M

131. New England Patriots: RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

132. New Orleans Saints: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

133. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama

134. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Markel Bell, Miami

135: Pittsburgh Steelers: S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma

136: New Orleans Saints: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

137. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington

138. San Francisco 49ers: OT Jude Bowry, Boston College

139. San Francisco 49ers: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke

140. New York Jets: TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming