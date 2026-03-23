2026 NFL Draft: NFL.com unveils 4-round mock draft with huge shake up, four trades in first round
With free agency cooling off, roster needs are coming into clearer focus with the 2026 NFL Draft picture beginning to take shape. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter’s latest four-round mock reflects that shift, incorporating key offseason moves along with fresh evaluations from the NFL Scouting Combine and early pro days.
The first round delivers immediate chaos, as Reuter’s predictions feature four trades that shake up the board and force teams to aggressively target their top prospects. Those moves ripple into the middle rounds, subtly reshaping Rounds 3 and 4, even without additional deals.
As a result, several teams are pushed to address critical needs later than expected, creating intriguing fits and potential steals across Days 2 and 3. It’s a projection that highlights just how fluid this class remains, and how quickly draft night plans can change. Check it out below.
1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
The Raiders take a big swing at quarterback in a move everyone is predicting, a position that has historically burned them in Round 1. Mendoza brings the intelligence and late-game composure that this franchise has been missing for decades.
Reuter believes he’s not just all about traits, but a tone-setter who can stabilize an offense immediately. If he hits, this finally ends one of the NFL’s longest QB droughts.
2. New York Jets: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Aaron Glenn gets a true defensive chess piece to build around in Reese in Reuter’s mock. His versatility as both a pass rusher and off-ball linebacker fits perfectly in a multiple front scheme.
Reese’s athletic upside allows the Jets to disguise pressure and create havoc at all three levels. This feels like a culture and identity pick for a defense looking to take the next step.
3. Arizona Cardinals: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami
Arizona keeps it simple and lands a cornerstone offensive lineman in Reuter’s predictions. Mauigoa’s physicality in the run game immediately upgrades a unit that has lacked consistency up front.
He’s built to handle NFL power rushers and should anchor the line for years. This is a plug-and-play starter with Pro Bowl upside.
4. Tennessee Titans: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech
Reuter believes Bailey’s rise into the top five is backed by a dominant senior season and elite physical tools. Even after adding Jermaine Johnson II, the Titans double down on pass rush with a high-upside edge threat.
His blend of power and closing speed gives Tennessee a true finisher off the edge. This pick signals a commitment to rebuilding a disruptive front.
5. New York Giants: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
The Giants opt for explosiveness in Reuter’s eyes, grabbing one of the most dynamic playmakers in the class. Love’s ability to hit home runs forces defenses to stay disciplined on every snap.
He adds a true game-breaking element that can take pressure off the passing attack. In today’s NFL, this is a bold pick, but one that could pay off immediately.
6. Cleveland Browns: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia
Cleveland bets on traits with Freeling, addressing a long-term need at left tackle in Reuter’s eyes. While his combine performance raised some questions, his length and athleticism are hard to ignore.
The Browns trust their development pipeline to smooth out his inconsistencies. If it clicks, this could be a high-end starter protecting the blind side for years.
7. Washington Commanders: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
With Bobby Wagner potentially gone, Washington finds its next defensive leader in Reuter’s mock. Styles brings range, physicality, and instincts that fit perfectly in Dan Quinn’s system.
- 1
Creighton's Greg McDermott retires
- 2
North Carolina weighing Hubert Davis' future
- 3
Updated 2028 Rivals300
- 4
Most intriguing Sweet 16 storylines
- 5
Updated D1 Baseball Top 25
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
He’s the type of linebacker who can impact both the run and pass game immediately. This feels like a seamless transition at a key position.
8. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn
Reuter has the Saints looking to the future on the edge with Cameron Jordan’s status uncertain. Faulk offers the length and raw tools teams covet at the position.
He may need refinement, but the upside as a disruptive pass rusher is clear. New Orleans is betting on traits to replenish its defensive front.
9. Kansas City Chiefs: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Reuter expects Kansas City to land a potential defensive cornerstone in Downs. His instincts, leadership, and playmaking ability give shades of Eric Berry from Day 1.
He can impact the game in coverage, against the run, and as a communicator on the back end. For a contender, this is a luxury pick that strengthens an already elite unit.
10. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
The Bengals solidify their secondary with one of the best cover corners in the class in Reuter’s mock. Delane’s ability to lock down the outside allows Dax Hill to stay inside and maximize his versatility.
He brings physicality and polish that translate immediately to the NFL level. Cincinnati gets a clean scheme fit who can elevate the entire secondary.
11. Miami Dolphins: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami
12. Dallas Cowboys: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
13. Detroit Lions (via mock trade with LAR via ATL): OL Spencer Fano, Utah
14. Baltimore Ravens: OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Caleb Banks, Florida
16. New York Jets (via IND): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
17. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with DET via ATL): WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana
18. Minnesota Vikings: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
19. Carolina Panthers: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Blake Miller, Clemson
22. Cleveland Browns (via mock trade with LAC): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
23. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Makai Lemon, USC
24. Los Angeles Chargers (via mock trade with CLE via JAX): OG Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M
25. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with CHI): WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
26. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with BUF): OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
28. Houston Texans: DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
29. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade with KC via LAR): EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
30. Chicago Bears (via mock trade with MIA via DEN): S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon
31. New England Patriots: OT Max Iheanacho, Arizona State
32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
Round 2
33. New York Jets: WR Denzel Boston, Washington
34. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson
35. Tennessee Titans: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
36. Las Vegas Raiders: WR De’Zhaun Stribling, Mississippi
37. New York Giants: DT Peter Woods, Clemson
38. Houston Texans (via WAS): WR Antonio Williams, Clemson
39: Cleveland Browns: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
40. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State
41. Cincinnati Bengals: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
42. New Orleans Saints: CB D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana
43. Miami Dolphins: OT Austin Barber, Florida
44. New York Jets (via DAL): EDGE Zion Young, Missouri
45. Baltimore Ravens: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
47. Indianapolis Colts: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech
48. Atlanta Falcons: DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State
49. Minnesota Vikings: DT DeMonte Capehart, Clemson
50. Detroit Lions: EDGE Derrick Moore, Michigan
51. Carolina Panthers: C Logan Jones, Iowa
52. Green Bay Packers: DT Gracen Halton, Oklahoma
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Zachariah Branch, Georgia
54. Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE R. Mason Thomas, Oklahoma
55. Los Angeles Chargers: CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: DT Rayshaun Benny, Michigan
57. Chicago Bears: DB Treydan Stukes, Arizona
58. San Francisco 49ers: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame
59. Houston Texans: OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
60. Chicago Bears: WR Malachi Fields, Notre Dame
61. Los Angeles Rams: OG Gennings Dunker, Iowa
62. Denver Broncos: LB Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
63. New England Patriots: TE Sam Roush, Stanford
64. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF
Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals: QB Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
66. Tennessee Titans: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
67. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State
68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ): S Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina
69. Houston Texans (via NYG): EDGE Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State
70. Cleveland Browns: DT Christen Miller, Georgia
71. Washington Commanders: CB Julian Neal, Arkansas
72. Cincinnati Bengals: C Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M
73. New Orleans Saints: WR Chris Bell, Louisville
74. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Deion Burks, Oklahoma
75. Miami Dolphins: CB Keionte Scott, Miami
76. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Malik Muhammad, Texas
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Romello Height, Texas Tech
78. Indianapolis Colts: WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana
79. Atlanta Falcons: RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
80. Baltimore Ravens: WR Josh Cameron, Baylor
81. Jacksonville Jaguars: S A.J. Haulcy, LSU
82. Minnesota Vikings: S Genesis Smith, Arizona
83. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois
84. Green Bay Packers: CB Tacario Davis, Washington
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Carson Beck, Miami
86. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State
87. Miami Dolphins: S Kamari Ramsey, USC
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Kyle Louis, Pittsburgh
89. Chicago Bears: OT Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern
90. Miami Dolphins: TE Max Klare, Ohio State
91. Buffalo Bills: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
92. Dallas Cowboys: S Bud Clark, TCU
93. Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan
94. Chicago Bears (via mock trade with MIA via DEN): EDGE Logan Fano, Utah
95. New England Patriots: WR Bryce Lance, North Dakota State
96. Seattle Seahawks: RB Mike Washington Jr., Arkansas
97. Minnesota Vikings: C Connor Lew, Auburn
98. Philadelphia Eagles: OG Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: OG Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): CB Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin
Round 4
101. Tennessee Titans: C Sam Hecht, Kansas State
102. Las Vegas Raiders: DT Zane Durant, Penn State
103. New York Jets: CB Daylen Everette, Georgia
104. Arizona Cardinals: DT Tim Keenan III, Alabama
105. New York Giants: WR Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee
106. Houston Texans: RB Emmett Johnson, Nebraska
107. Los Angeles Chargers (via mock trade with CLE): EDGE Joshua Josephs, Tennessee
108. Denver Broncos: TE Dallen Bentley, Utah
109. Buffalo Bills (via mock trade with KC): WR Ja’Kobi Lane, USC
110. Cincinnati Bengals: WR Skyler Bell, Connecticut
111. Denver Broncos: DT Chris McClellan, Missouri
112. Dallas Cowboys: LB Harold Perkins Jr., LSU
113. Indianapolis Colts: S Zakee Wheatley, Penn State
114. Philadelphia Eagles: OT Isaiah World, Oregon
115. Baltimore Ravens: C Brian Parker II, Duke
116. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Collin Wright, Stanford
117. Las Vegas Raiders (via MIN via JAX): S Jakobe Thomas, Miami
118. Detroit Lions: OG Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame
119. Carolina Panthers: CB Keith Abney II, Arizona State
120. Green Bay Packers: EDGE Keyron Crawford, Auburn
121. Pittsburgh Steelers: TE Oscar Delp, Georgia
122. Atlanta Falcons (via PHI): EDGE Jaishawn Barham, Michigan
123. Cleveland Browns: S VJ Payne, Kansas State
124. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE Marlin Klein, Michigan
125. New England Patriots (via CHI via KC): EDGE Caden Curry, Ohio State
126. Buffalo Bills: OG DJ Campbell, Texas
127. San Francisco 49ers: WR Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State
128. Detroit Lions (via HOU): LB Jack Kelly, BYU
129. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with CHI via LAR): WR Ted Hurst, Georgia State
130. Miami Dolphins: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M
131. New England Patriots: RB Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
132. New Orleans Saints: RB Jonah Coleman, Washington
133. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE LT Overton, Alabama
134. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Markel Bell, Miami
135: Pittsburgh Steelers: S Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma
136: New Orleans Saints: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor
137. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Ephesians Prysock, Washington
138. San Francisco 49ers: OT Jude Bowry, Boston College
139. San Francisco 49ers: CB Chandler Rivers, Duke
140. New York Jets: TE John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming