2026 NFL Draft: Nick Saban calls Rams a 'perfect scenario' for Ty Simpson

In the first half of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams pulled off a surprise. They selected Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the No. 13 overall pick, taking him off the board earlier than many expected.

The sense is Simpson will be the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. That’s why Nick Saban called it a “perfect scenario” for the former Crimson Tide quarterback.

Simpson is now the last quarterback recruited by Saban to become a first-round pick, even despite only starting 15 games in Tuscaloosa. But the opportunity with the Rams could allow Simpson to develop even more while learning from Stafford, which adds to the fit, according to Saban.

“I think it’s a perfect scenario for him,” Saban said on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt. “As you described, to be able to play behind Matthew Stafford for a few years. He only had 15 starts as a college player. Looked phenomenal at times as a college player, especially early in the season this past year. Didn’t maintain the consistency toward the end of the year, but I think he showed everybody that he has the talent to be a very good player. I just think he needs to mature a little bit as a quarterback, which means get more reps, get more experience and I think he’ll be a very, very good player.

“This is a perfect situation for him to get into, though, where he doesn’t have to play, where he’s going to be able to take some time to develop. I think it’s going to work out perfectly for him.”

Nick Saban visited with Ty Simpson ‘quite a bit’

While making his decision about whether to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft or stay in college, Ty Simpson told On3’s Chris Low he spoke with Nick Saban about what he should do. It was all part of the process for Simpson to weigh all options, including lucrative NIL offers to enter the transfer portal. Ultimately, he didn’t want to play anywhere other than Alabama at the college level. That’s why he headed to the NFL.

Saban’s message was similar to what he told all his players at Alabama about their future. The draft isn’t the end of the journey. Instead, it’s a new beginning and an opportunity to continue improving.

“We visited quite a bit about all this,” Saban said. “I think the focus has to be, and what I’ve always told all of our players at Alabama, it’s not about where you get picked in the draft. It’s taking advantage of the opportunity that you get. So getting drafted is not the end. It’s just the beginning of a new career and you’ve got to be able to focus on the things you need to do to have a great career. Ty’s just the kind of person that’s going to do just that.

“He’s a hard worker, he’s a gym rat. He’s going to do everything he needs to do to be the best player he can be.”