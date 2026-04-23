2026 NFL Draft: Nick Saban reveals All-Offense team of prospects
While the defense is leading the conversation in the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s still plenty of talent on offense. Nick Saban showed that when he revealed his All-Offense team of prospects ahead of the first round.
Two of the virtual consensus top players in the draft appeared on Saban’s list. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza is widely expected to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Jeremiyah Love is viewed as the No. 2-ranked player on the board, according to ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah.
But there’s also talent at wide receiver, as well as on the offensive line. Here is Saban’s All-Offense team, as unveiled on ESPN’s College GameDay on Thursday.
QB: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
RB: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
WR: Carnell Tate, Ohio State
Slot WR: Makai Lemon, USC
LT: Spencer Fano, Utah
LG: Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
C: Jake Slaughter, Florida
RG: Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
RT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami
TE: Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
WR: Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
Since he led Indiana to its first-ever national title, Fernando Mendoza has been widely considered the No. 1 overall pick to the Raiders. He also came in as the top overall prospect among multiple draft experts, followed by Jeremiyah Love, who’s the consensus No. 1-ranked running back on the board.
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Meanwhile, Carnell Tate is the headliner of the receivers, according to Nick Saban, after an impressive career at Ohio State. He formed quite the 1-2 punch with Jeremiah Smith the last two years and saved his best season for last. Tate set career-highs with 875 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, and he also averaged 17.2 yards per reception, as well.
But what stood out to Saban from the tape was Tate’s ability to find success on contested catches and his toughness. That’s why he considers the Ohio State product to be his favorite receiver on the board.
“The receiver group is outstanding and deep,” Saban said. “But Carnell Tate, to me, is one of the smoothest guys in this group. … Shows toughness, great at the 50/50 ball. I really like Carnell Tate as my favorite receiver in this draft.”
The 2026 NFL Draft officially gets underway Thursday night in Pittsburgh. Round 1 gets underway at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3 will take place Friday, followed by Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.