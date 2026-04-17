2026 NFL Draft: Odds released for teams to draft Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love

Jeremiyah Love is expected to be the first running back taken in next week’s 2026 NFL Draft. After a stellar career at Notre Dame, Love will look to carry that success into the league this fall.

But which NFL team will be drafting him? Love is projected to go anywhere within the top 10, and there’s always the possibility of a team trading up to land him. With that being said, let’s take a look at which teams have the best odds to acquire his services, courtesy of BetMGM.

1. Tennessee Titans +110

2. Washington Commanders +225

3. New York Giants +650

4. Arizona Cardinals +800

5. Minnesota Vikings +1500

6. Dallas Cowboys +1500

7. Chicago Bears +2500

8. Los Angeles Rams +3000

9. New Orleans Saint +3000

10. Pittsburgh Steelers +4000

11. Cincinnati Bengals +4000

12. Kansas City Chiefs +4000

The Titans and Commanders are BetMGM’s odds-on favorites to draft him. Tennessee has the No. 4 pick, while Washington sits at No. 7. If he’s drafted by the Titans, he’ll be the first running back to be selected in the top five since the Giants drafted Saquon Barkley in 2018.

On the field, whichever team drafts him will be getting a star in the making. This past season at Notre Dame, he rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns across 199 attempts — which was good for 6.9 yards per carry. He added 27 catches for 280 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air as well. Love’s speed was on full display in February during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis as well, adding a 4.36 40-yard dash to his resume as well.

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