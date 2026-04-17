2026 NFL Draft: Odds released for team to select Alabama QB Ty Simpson
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is sure to be one of the most intriguing players next week at the 2026 NFL Draft. Prior to the event, BetMGM has released odds on which team will select him.
Simpson spent one year as Alabama’s starter this past season, completing 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns, to five interceptions, across 15 games. But his lack of experience has been a point of concern among NFL Draft evaluators and adds to the intrigue around his stock.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected Simpson to go to the Arizona Cardinals via a mock trade in the first round of his latest mock draft earlier this week. But other teams have also come up in the rumor mill. Here are the odds for which team will draft Simpson next week, according to BetMGM.
- Arizona Cardinals: +105
- New York Jets: +225
- Los Angeles Rams: +500
- Pittsburgh Steelers: +900
- Cleveland Browns: +1500
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2000
- Carolina Panthers: +2500
- Miami Dolphins: +3000
- Minnesota Vikings: +3000
- Philadelphia Eagles: +3000
- Indianapolis Colts: +4000
- Dallas Cowboys: +5000
While the Cardinals are still +105 to draft Simpson, chatter continues to grow about their level of interest. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there’s “smoke” that Arizona could look to select Simpson as the quarterback of the future under new head coach Mike LaFleur.
- 1New
Goodbye Week 0 of college football?
- 2
Ten college stars who could be steals in the NFL Draft
- 3
ACC team emerging for Iowa transfer Alvaro Folgueiras
- 4
NCAA's eligibility proposal leaves players, coaches in limbo
- 5
UNC scoop: Transfer Portal news for Tar Heels
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
But the Jets have also been seen as a possible landing spot. New York notably has the No. 33 overall pick, which is the first of the second round. ESPN’s Matt Miller previously projected that as the spot Simpson goes.
Regardless, plenty of eyes will be on Ty Simpson next week. He is among the list of players attending the draft, meaning he’ll be in the green room during Thursday’s first round.
DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting.
The content provided in this article is intended for entertainment purposes only. All views and opinions expressed are the authors and reflect their individual perspectives on sports, betting, and related topics. This content should not be considered professional betting advice or the official views of On3. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know is experiencing issues related to gambling, seek help from a licensed health professional. This blog is not liable for any losses, damages, or consequences resulting from betting activities.
Bets and betting odds data are powered by BetMGM. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (available in the US), Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (KS), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). Must be 21+. Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements.”