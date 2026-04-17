2026 NFL Draft: Odds released for team to select Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is sure to be one of the most intriguing players next week at the 2026 NFL Draft. Prior to the event, BetMGM has released odds on which team will select him.

Simpson spent one year as Alabama’s starter this past season, completing 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns, to five interceptions, across 15 games. But his lack of experience has been a point of concern among NFL Draft evaluators and adds to the intrigue around his stock.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected Simpson to go to the Arizona Cardinals via a mock trade in the first round of his latest mock draft earlier this week. But other teams have also come up in the rumor mill. Here are the odds for which team will draft Simpson next week, according to BetMGM.

Arizona Cardinals : +105

: +105 New York Jets : +225

: +225 Los Angeles Rams : +500

: +500 Pittsburgh Steelers : +900

: +900 Cleveland Browns : +1500

: +1500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +2000

: +2000 Carolina Panthers : +2500

: +2500 Miami Dolphins : +3000

: +3000 Minnesota Vikings : +3000

: +3000 Philadelphia Eagles : +3000

: +3000 Indianapolis Colts : +4000

: +4000 Dallas Cowboys: +5000

While the Cardinals are still +105 to draft Simpson, chatter continues to grow about their level of interest. ESPN’s Adam Schefter said there’s “smoke” that Arizona could look to select Simpson as the quarterback of the future under new head coach Mike LaFleur.

But the Jets have also been seen as a possible landing spot. New York notably has the No. 33 overall pick, which is the first of the second round. ESPN’s Matt Miller previously projected that as the spot Simpson goes.

Regardless, plenty of eyes will be on Ty Simpson next week. He is among the list of players attending the draft, meaning he’ll be in the green room during Thursday’s first round.

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