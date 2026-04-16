Pat McAfee and Joey Porter Sr. are among the notable players set to announce picks at the 2026 NFL Draft. On Thursday, the NFL announced the active players and legends representing all 32 teams scheduled to make selections in Rounds 2 and 3 of this year’s draft in Pittsburgh.

McAfee will announce a pick from the Indianapolis Colts, and Porter will announce a pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some of the other notable active players and legends set to announce picks are Calvin Johnson (Detroit Lions), Curtis Martin (New York Jets), Tony Dorsett (Dallas Cowboys), and Porter’s son, Joey Porter Jr. (Steelers).

The NFL players who will announce the selections at the 2026 NFL Draft: pic.twitter.com/ETxHro3RNy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2026

McAfee, a Pittsburgh native, was a punter for the Colts from 2009 to 2016. In his career, the 38-year-old was selected to the Pro Bowl twice and was selected to the All-Pro First Team in 2014. After his NFL career ended, McAfee pivoted to the media world, working for ESPN and creating a sports talk show called The Pat McAfee Show. He has also worked as a professional wrestler, competing in multiple matches in WWE.

Steelers legends ready to celebrate franchise at 2026 NFL Draft

Joey Porter Sr. played in the NFL from 1999 to 2011. The Steelers selected him in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft, and he was with the team for eight seasons. Porter then played for the Miami Dolphins (2007-2009) and the Arizona Cardinals (2010-2011) before announcing his retirement in 2012. In his career, Porter was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, named to the All-Pro Team four times, and helped the Steelers win the Super Bowl in 2006 (during the 2005 season).

Pittsburgh is hosting the NFL Draft for the first time since 1948. The Steelers will be well-represented at the draft, as legendary players Jerome Bettis and John Stallworth will announce Steelers draft picks with the Porters.

“It’s special that I would be asked, and certainly what makes it special is when you look back on the history of the Steelers in the Draft, particularly in my era,” Stallworth said, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “We had some great drafts. I was a part of one considered to be really, really good.”

This year’s draft begins on Thursday night, April 23, and continues on Friday, April 24, with Rounds 2-3. The draft will conclude on Saturday, April 25, with Rounds 4-7.