2026 NFL Draft: Pete Prisco releases mock draft 2.0 with wild outcomes for Cowboys, Ty Simpson

The 2026 NFL Draft is roughly two weeks away and that means NFL analysts are emptying their notebooks to provide the most up-to-date intel in new and updated mock drafts.

That includes CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco, who unveiled his Mock Draft 2.0 on Monday with a heavy focus on the trenches. Prisco’s latest mock also includes an interesting landing spot for fast-rising quarterback Ty Simpson, projecting the Cleveland Browns spend their second of two first-round picks (No. 24) — acquired last year from Jacksonville for Travis Hunter — on the Alabama signal-caller.

Prisco also predicts the Dallas Cowboys could deliver the biggest surprise of the first round by selecting undersized Oklahoma pass rusher R Mason Thomas at No. 12 overall, which is considerably higher than most draftniks are currently projecting him to be taken.

With that in mind, check out how CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco projects Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft will play out:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Las Vegas should already have cashed this in by now given how long these two have been connected. Mendoza cemented his place as the No. 1 overall pick when he capped a magical 2025 season by leading Indiana to its first-ever national title in football in front of the Raiders brass, including new minority owner Tom Brady.

Prisco: “The idea that he isn’t the best quarterback in this class is misguided. He will — and should — be the pick by the Raiders.”

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Despite some smoke the Jets could be looking at another talented pass rusher, Prisco is confident second-year head coach Aaron Glenn will take the 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese, who did it all for the Buckeyes’ FBS-leading unit with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2025.

Prisco: “Ok, so maybe his pro day workout wasn’t great. But his tape is impressive. You don’t draft off pro days.”

The early run on talented pass rushers continues with Prisco projecting the Cardinals will bypass college football’s sack leader last year for the Hurricanes’ powerful edge. While not the most traditional size, the 6-foot-2, 263-pound Bain brings a level of position versatility and pass-rushing prowess inside and out.

Prisco: “They have to get better on defense and Bain will help make that possible. He would join Josh Sweat to give them a nice pass-rush group.”

Tennessee races to the podium with David Bailey’s name on their draft card. After taking franchise quarterback Cam Ward at No. 1 overall last year, the Titans luck out and land the draft’s most naturally-talented pass rusher in the 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey, who led the FBS with 14.5 sacks last season.

Prisco: “They have three really good players up front, so why not add another speed rusher? Bailey isn’t great against the run, but he has the explosive ability off the edge.”

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

(Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

New Giants head coach John Harbaugh secures the breakout star of the NFL Combine in late February with the 6-foot-5, 244-pound Styles, who showed eye-popping athleticism in Indianapolis. A converted safety, the uber-athletic Styles led the Buckeyes’ FBS-best defense with 82 total tackles in 2025.

Prisco: “John Harbaugh loves having a playmaking middle linebacker on his defense. Styles is that and more. As a converted safety, he can really run.”

Cleveland has already overhauled its offensive line by acquiring three new starters this offseason, and finishes off the job by taking the fast-rising Freeling. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound Georgia tackle has the physical traits to anchor the left side of the Browns’ offensive line for years to come.

Prisco: “This is high for him in my book, but there are lot of teams that like him. The Browns need a left tackle for the long run and he could be that guy.”

The Commanders were quite active in free agency, overhauling both its defense and offense, including adding a pair of running backs. But Prisco sees Love’s elite home-run talent as too much to pass on for Washington, which adds the Doak Walker Award winner at No. 7 overall.

Prisco: “They’ve added to their defense in free agency, which they needed to do, so why not take a playmaking running back to help the offense? Love has the explosive speed to turn short runs into home run touchdowns.”

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

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After signing former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne in free agency, Prisco expects the Saints will continue to build around second-year QB Tyler Shough by giving him another Ohio State receive. The 6-foot-2 Tate is a big-play threat after ranking third in the Big Ten with 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.

Prisco: “This would be continuing to build around Tyler Shough. They need a receiver to go with Chris Olave, so taking Tate works.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Kansas City lost both of its starting cornerbacks to the Rams this offseason, one in a trade that landed it the No. 13 pick. But with a rare Top 10 selection, the Chiefs land the draft’s top cornerback in the 6-foot, 187-pound Delane, who finished second in the SEC with 11 passes broken up.

Prisco: “They have a glaring need at corner and Delane would be an immediate starter. They could go receiver here, but I think this is a must for them in the first round.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

After finishing with the NFL’s second-worst defense in 2025, Cincinnati lands arguably college football’s best overall defender the past few years in Downs. The 6-foot, 206-pound Downs immediately elevates the Bengals’ porous defense both in the secondary and at the line of scrimmage.

Prisco: “They need playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. He has range to allow him to do a lot of things in their defense.”

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco Mock Draft 2.0, pick Nos. 11-32:

(Brianna Paciorka | News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

11. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

12. Dallas Cowboys: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

14. Baltimore Ravens: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

16. New York Jets (via IND): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

17. Detroit Lions: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Peter Woods, DL, Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

22. Los Angles Chargers: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

25. Chicago Bears: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: Malachi Lawrence, LB, UCF

27. San Francisco 49ers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

28. Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Makai Lemon, WR, USC

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

31. New England Patriots: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

32. Seattle Seahawks: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M