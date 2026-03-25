2026 NFL Draft: Pete Prisco unveils mock 1.0 for CBS Sports, offering wild take on first round predictions

With the 2026 NFL Draft a month away, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco unveiled his mock 1.0 predictions and gave some wild takes. You have to this day and age with mock drafts!

The No. 1 pick is blatantly obvious for everyone though. It’s hard not to go with Fernando Mendoza right at the top.

But the first round could certainly take an interesting shape if there is a big run on defense early. Let’s dive into Prisco’s picks.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Prisco called this pick a slam dunk. Well, that’s the general consensus, unless there’s a late push for Ty Simpson at QB.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

This pick could easily be David Bailey, but the Jets will go pass rush here. Prisco opted for Reese due to his ability to play the run better than Bailey.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.

Speaking of Bailey, he ends up right here as the Cardinals go defense. Adding him to an Arizona defensive front that already features Super Bowl champion Josh Sweat is a scary proposition for opposing teams.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.

The run on defenders continues with pass rushers. Robert Saleh doesn’t want to miss adding to his defense in his first year with a truly special talent out of Miami.

Bain Jr. cleared 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles was stout against UCLA. (Birm/LR)

Tired of defense yet? Prisco isn’t! Styles can operate in the middle of the defense and lead the Giants from that linebacker position and has the speed to go sideline to sideline.

This past year, Styles finished with 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, three pass deflections and one forced fumble. He had 244 career tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Regardless of whoever throws him the football, Tate makes sense here for Cleveland. Prisco has the Browns taking the top receiver in the draft this year.

In 2025, Tate put up 51 catches, 875 yards, nine touchdowns and 17.2 yards per catch. He had 121 catches, 1,872 yards, 14 touchdowns and 15.5 yards per catch in his college career.

As Prisco points out, defense would make sense here, but the run on EDGE rushers will flip the script. Added Love to a dynamic backfield with Jayden Daniels is tantalizing.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

8. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

Caleb Downs (Birm/Lettermen Row)

The Saints get one of the best pound-for-pound players in the NFL Draft here, per Prisco. Downs fits the mold of New Orleans, giving them a leader on defense.

He can cover, he can tackle and he can nab the football out of the air. A freshman All-American at Alabama, Downs got even better over the last two years and won a title with the Buckeyes.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

The Chiefs need a new tackle to protect Patrick Mahomes. So, Prisco gives them Mauigoa, one of the best the NFL Draft has to offer.

Mauigoa can start right away at the right tackle position. While adding offensive weapons would be cool, they need to protect their franchise quarterback.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

McCoy missed time with a torn ACL, but it’s still hard to go wrong here if you’re the Bengals. Prisco feels the biggest need on defense is in the secondary.

When fully healthy with the Vols in 2024, he logged four interceptions and had nine pass deflections. McCoy has six career picks.

Pete Prisco reveals Mock 1.0 for CBS Sports

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: R Mason Thomas, DL – Oklahoma

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, OL – Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys: Jacob Rodriguez, LB – Texas Tech

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL – Oregon

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Malachi Lawrence, LB – UCF

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

24. Cleveland Browns: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

25. Chicago Bears: Peter Woods, DL – Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

27. San Francisco 49ers: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

28. Houston Texans: Caleb Banks, DL – Florida

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

30. Miami Dolphins: Akheem Mesidor, DL – Miami

31. New England Patriots: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

32. Seattle Seahawks: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon