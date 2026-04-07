2026 NFL Draft: Peter Schrager releases first mock draft based on intel from NFL GMs, inside sources

ESPN’s Peter Schrager released his first mock draft based on intel from NFL GMs and other inside sources around the league. The long-time NFL commentator doesn’t produce many mock drafts, so this one certainly has some weight to it.

One thing’s for certain: Fernando Mendoza is going No. 1 overall to the Raiders, barring something completely unforeseen. Other than that, there were some significant changes compared to some other mock drafts.

So without further ado, let’s dive into Schrager’s mock draft. But as always, we’ll start at the top of the first round.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Mendoza has been linked to the Raiders since mock drafts got in full swing at the end of the season. He can at least learn behind Kirk Cousins for a year before taking over.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech

(Mark J. Rebilas | Imagn Images)

The Jets really can’t go wrong with Bailey or Arvell Reese in this spot. But as Schrager pointed out in his mock draft, pass rush seems like the biggest need for New York in 2026.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.

Speaking of Reese, if the Cardinals want to go pass rush here, they’ll have their choice of one or the other, depending upon what New York does. Quarterback could be addressed later in the draft or even RB here, as Schrager said to watch out for Jeremiyah Love.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.

But Love won’t last long in general and he certainly doesn’t in Schrager’s mock draft. The former Notre Dame star can combine his talents with QB Cam Ward in Tennessee, making it a dynamic backfield.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaxson Dart needs some help! More so, the Giants should pivot towards the offensive line in this year’s draft, per Schrager.

Mauigoa can start right away at the right tackle position. While adding offensive weapons would be cool, they need to protect their franchise quarterback in Dart.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

Speaking of offensive linemen in Schrager’s mock draft, Fano is next up. The Browns need a tackle here to protect whoever ends up throwing the football.

Not only can Fano play tackle, but he can also play guard, which makes him very appealing as a top 10 pick. Cleveland also has two first round picks, so it can afford to do something like this early.

Styles makes sense for Washington as the Commanders need to get younger on defense. That was obvious last season.

The former Ohio State linebacker had 77 tackles last year and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. That should propel him into the top 10 of the draft at this point.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Saints lost guys like Cameron Jordan, Demario Davis and Alontae Taylor on defense. So, they certainly have a chance to upgrade in the NFL Draft this month.

Bain Jr. cleared 20.5 sacks during his college football career, including 9.5 this past season. The star EDGE rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures as well.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

The Chiefs haven’t had a top 10 pick in the draft since 2017 when they selected Patrick Mahomes. Now, this pick is likely not going to be as impactful, but Tyson can be a franchise receiver in this system.

As long as he stays healthy, he’s a dynamite deep threat and contested ball catcher. That ought to give Mahomes a little pep in his step.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

Cincinnati can ill afford not to upgrade its defense and the NFL Draft provides a top 10 opportunity. Delane is considered the top cornerback in the class by many draft experts.

He had two interceptions, which may seem low, but Delane was only targeted 36 times. He allowed just 10 catches for 119 yards and is a big-time tackler.

Peter Schrager NFL Mock Draft for ESPN

11. Miami Dolphins: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

12. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

16. New York Jets: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

17. Detroit Lions: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

19. Carolina Panthers: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

20. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

24. Cleveland Browns: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

25. Chicago Bears: Kaydn Proctor, OT – Alabama

26. Buffalo Bills: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

28. Houston Texans: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

30. Miami Dolphins: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

31. New England Patriots: Keylan Rutledge, OL – Georgia Tech

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame