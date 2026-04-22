Ty Simpson is one of 16 prospects set to be in attendance in Pittsburgh for Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. Simpson believes he is set to be a first-round pick, according to ESPN‘s Peter Schrager, though the NFL insider is having trouble finding a match for the Alabama quarterback.

On the eve of the NFL Draft, Schrager said Wednesday that he hasn’t heard of a single team “waving up and down” for Simpson. If Simpson were to come off the board Thursday, Schrager did note that two teams — the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Jets — would be likely destinations.

“He is of the belief that he will be a first-round pick,” Schrager said. “No player comes to the Draft to sit in the green room not to get drafted. I currently do not have a team that I know that is waving up and down and saying, ‘We’re the Ty Simpson team.’

“The expectation is that the Cardinals or the Jets either trade up back into the end of the first round to go and get Ty Simpson to make the fifth-year option a possibility, or if someone sits in the second round.”

Ty Simpson NFL Draft landing spot is all over the place

Schrager released his final mock draft on Wednesday morning based on intel obtained from NFL general managers and sources. Schrager has Simpson going 32nd overall in the first round to the Cardinals, who, in this scenario, would be trading up to acquire the Seattle Seahawks’ selection.

For now, Simpson is planning to attend the NFL Draft and sit in the green room with the other projected Round 1 prospects. Schrager, however, said to monitor that closely over the next 24 hours, suggesting it’s possible Simpson backs out of being in the green room if he’s given some disappointing information.

“I would be watching Ty Simpson over the next 24 hours,” Schrager said. “If he goes to the theater and he is sitting in the green room, I would believe he’s been told he’s a first-round pick. If those plans change tomorrow and he’s not in the green room, I would believe he has not been given the assurance that he’s a first-round pick.’