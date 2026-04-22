2026 NFL Draft: Peter Schrager unveils final mock draft based on intel from NFL GMs, inside sources

With the 2026 NFL Draft just a day away, ESPN’s Peter Schrager revealed his final mock draft with his intel obtained from NFL GMs and sources. He changed some things up compared to his first mock in 2026.

There are some obvious picks in this mock draft though, such as Fernando Mendoza to the Raiders. But some other things have been shaken up!

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest mock draft from Schrager! We start at the top.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

Mendoza has been linked to the Raiders since mock drafts got in full swing at the end of the season. He can at least learn behind Kirk Cousins for a year before taking over. Schrager doesn’t do anything different.

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy, won a national title and threw 41 touchdowns last season in his lone year with the Hoosiers. The talent was there at Cal, but it was truly unlocked in Bloomington.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, EDGE – Texas Tech

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The Jets really can’t go wrong with Bailey or Arvell Reese in this spot. As Schrager pointed out in his mock draft, pass rush seems like the biggest need for New York in 2026. But he goes with Bailey in this spot.

Bailey led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.

A surprise change in Schrager’s final mock draft. Love goes to the Cardinals within the top three as they get a bona fide star in the backfield. Forget positional value, just get the best player available.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and one of the best running backs in college football over the last few years. Last year, he ran for 1,372 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6.9 yards per carry. Love has 40 total touchdowns over the last two seasons.

4. Tennessee Titans: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

Schrager moved Styles up his mock draft. Originally No. 7 to the Commanders, the ESPN analyst likes the Buckeyes’ linebacker for Robert Saleh’s defense in Nashville.

The former Ohio State linebacker had 77 tackles last year and ran a 4.46 40-yard dash. That should propel him into the top 10 of the draft at this point.

5. New York Giants: Arvell Reese, EDGE – Ohio State

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Reese goes to the Giants now, per Schrager. He likely won’t slip that far down the first round, so the Giants should take advantage to pair him alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux, or make him the replacement if they trade the latter.

This past season, Reese logged 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two pass deflections. He was also named an All-American.

6. Cleveland Browns: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

The first offensive linemen in Schrager’s mock draft. The Browns need a tackle here to protect whoever ends up throwing the football.

Not only can Fano play tackle, but he can also play guard, which makes him very appealing as a top 10 pick. Cleveland also has two first round picks, so it can afford to do something like this early.

Schrager switched it up with Tate becoming the first wide receiver gone in his mock draft. Tate is a star and will be a reliable target for Jayden Daniels.

He logged 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Over the course of his career, Tate had 121 catches for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns.

8. New Orleans Saints: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

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Downs moved into the top 10 of Schrager’s mock draft this time around and the Saints grab him at No. 8. He acknowledged New Orleans needs a wide receiver, but Downs could be the “face of the franchise,” Ohio State DC Matt Patricia.

Downs had six interceptions over the last three seasons, including his freshman year at Alabama. Schrager is counting on Brandon Staley getting the most out of the talented defensive back.

9. Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU (Mock trade)

Schrager projected a trade in this spot. “Chiefs get: No. 12 and No. 20; Cowboys get: No. 9 and No. 29.”

So with that, the Cowboys get their guy as the Chiefs move back in this year’s draft. Well, mock draft anyway! Dallas needs to improve the secondary and Delane has proven to be one of the best cover corners in this class.

10. New York Giants: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

The Giants are here due to the trade of Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals. Schrager gives them a weapon in Tyson in this mock draft, who can make an immediate impact in this offense.

As long as he stays healthy, he’s a dynamite, serious threat and contested ball catcher. That ought to give Jaxson Dart a little pep in his step.

Peter Schrager reveals final 2026 mock draft

11. Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

12. Kansas City Chiefs: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE – Miami

13. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama (mock trade with Rams)

“Rams get: No. 17, No. 118 and a 2027 second-round pick; Lions get: No. 13.”

14. Baltimore Ravens: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

16. New York Jets: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

17. Los Angeles Rams: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

19. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson (mock trade with Panthers)

“Panthers get: No. 28 and No. 69; Texans get: No. 19.”

20. Kansas City Chiefs: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana (via mock trade with Cowboys)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

24. Cleveland Browns: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

25. Chicago Bears: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

26. Buffalo Bills: Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

27. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

28. Carolina Panthers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

29. Dallas Cowboys: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE – UCF

30. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

31. New England Patriots: Zion Young, EDGE – Missouri

32. Arizona Cardinals: Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama (mock trade with Seahawks)

“Seahawks get: No. 34 and No. 183; Cardinals get: No. 32.”