2026 NFL Draft: PFF releases new mock draft post-Senior Bowl

But before that, Pro Football Focus released an updated first round mock of Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft following Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl activities over the past two weeks. Multiple NFL prospects turned heads down last week in Mobile, including one from the SEC that may have worked his way into the Top 10 of April 23rd’s opening round.

To little surprise, PFF starts its mock draft off with the quarterback-needy Las Vegas Raiders solving their biggest issue by taking reigning Heisman Trophy and national championship-winning QB Fernando Mendoza from Indiana at No. 1 overall. From there, though, PFF takes a couple of surprising turns as it picks the remaining 31 picks in Round 1. Check out PFF’s updated 2026 mock draft below:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This one has been practically set in stone since the Raiders brass — including co-owner Tom Brady — watched Mendoza play the game of his life in leading the top-ranked Hoosiers to a perfect 16-0 season with a 27-21 win over Miami in last month’s College Football Playoff national title game.

PFF: “There’s no need to overcomplicate this. Mendoza was the best quarterback in the country this past season, earning a 90.7 PFF passing grade overall and a 70.6 PFF passing grade under pressure.”

Neil Gershman-Zooba Images



The 6-foot-3 and 270-pound Bain was among the most dominant pass rushers in college football last season, and the heart and soul of the Hurricanes’ defense. While there might be some questions about his arm-length, PFF believes in what Bain put on tape this season, including 9.5 sacks in 2025.

PFF: “Bain is my top edge rusher prospect. … Bain earned an elite 92.4 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets in 2025, and he chipped in an 86.2 PFF run-defense grade, too.”

3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.)

It’s hard to argue Miami wasn’t among the most talented rosters last season, especially if it has two of the top three players drafted in April. At 6-foot-6 and 335 pounds, Mauigoa is clearly one of the top offensive lineman in this class, and would be welcomed piece in the Cardinals rebuild effort, regardless of their QB.

PFF: “Mauigoa might not be a Penei Sewell- or a Tristan Wirfs-caliber prospect, but he’s a two-contract starting offensive tackle who was rock-solid this season, garnering an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 77.1 PFF run-blocking grade.”

After selecting Cam Ward as their QB of the future with the No. 1 overall pick last year, the Titans turn to the other side of the ball and land their defensive anchor of the future in Bailey, who led the entire FBS with 14.5 sacks in his lone season with the Red Raiders.

PFF: “Bailey tallied elite PFF pass-rush grades above 90.0 in each of the past two seasons. The Titans have to get more juice on the outside, especially in Robert Saleh’s defensive system, which often requires pressure on the quarterback with just four rushers.”

5. New York Giants: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A potential surprise selection as the Biletnikoff Award winner, Lemon is the first receiver off the board after leading the Big Ten averaging 96.3 receiving yards per game last season. Lemon also finished second to Ohio State‘s Jeremiah Smith with 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns on 79 receptions in 2025.

PFF: “It’s not often we see Lemon as the top wide receiver in a mock draft, but … he should be right there in the conversation with Carnell Tate and Jordyn Tyson. … Lemon earned a 91.4 PFF receiving grade overall and an 81.3 PFF receiving grade versus single coverage this past season.”

While the Browns have a litany of needs, especially on the offensive side of the ball, PFF opts for the safe selection of the Utes big man Fano with their first of two first-round picks. The 6-foot-6 and 308-pound Fano instantly becomes the cornerstone of the Browns offensive line under new coach Todd Monken.

PFF: “Fano didn’t have as strong a 2025 campaign compared to his previous body of work, but he still recorded PFF run-blocking and pass-blocking grades above 80.0.”

Reese is widely-considered the best middle linebacker in this year’s class, so for the defensively-inept Commanders to land him at No. 7 would be a massive coup. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Reese ranked second on the Buckeyes’ loaded defense with 69 total tackles, 10 TFL and 6.5 sacks last season.

PFF: “The Commanders need more off- and on-ball linebacker production, something with which Reese can help. He played 286 snaps in the box as an off-ball backer and 327 as an on-ball edge last season.”

Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Landing the Doak Walker Award winner at No. 8 would be a dream scenario for second-year Saints head coach Kellen Moore, who needs a bell-cow RB alongside aging veteran Alvin Kamara. Love finished fifth nationally averaging 114.3 rushing yards per game during a 1,372-yard, 18-touchdown season in 2025.

PFF: “Love is one of the most talented players in the class, owning an elite 93.7 PFF rushing grade and a 72.7 PFF receiving grade in 2025. He is the ideal blend of size, strength, balance and explosiveness to impact the game on all three downs at a high level.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

After missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the Chiefs could use an infusion of youth across the board, but especially on defense, which is led by 31-year-old Chris Jones in the middle. The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Banks would be a massive addition alongside Jones.

PFF: “Banks didn’t play much in 2025 due to a foot injury, but on the final two days of Senior Bowl practices, he reminded us why he was seen as a potential top-15 pick heading into the season.”

Although he didn’t fill up the statsheet this past season, the former five-star college prospect and Top 20-overall recruit remains a potential star at the next level. The 6-foot-3 and 310-pound Woods has unmistakeable talent both inside and as a pass rusher, and is a great fit for the defensively-inept Bengals.

PFF: “Woods wasn’t as good in 2025 as he was in 2024 or 2023, earning a 72.2 PFF overall grade, compared to 83.7 and 87.6 marks, but he’s still a top all-around talent at 3-technique who can hopefully anchor the middle for a long time.”

Post-Senior Bowl PFF 2026 NFL Mock Draft, pick Nos. 11-32

Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

14. Baltimore Ravens: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

16. New York Jets (via IND): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

17. Detroit Lions: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

18. Minnesota Vikings: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

19. Carolina Panthers: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

25. Chicago Bears: Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

26. Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

27. San Francisco 49ers: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

28. Houston Texans: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

29. Los Angeles Rams: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (Fla.)

30. Denver Broncos: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

31. New England Patriots: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

32. Seattle Seahawks: Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon