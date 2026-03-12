2026 NFL Draft: PFF unveils eye-opening 3-round mock draft as free agency wave continues

The NFL officially turned the calendar to 2026 with Wednesday’s start of the new league year. Wednesday also ushered in the official start of NFL free agency, which has seen a dozen teams spend hundreds of millions of dollars to add some of the league’s top free agent talent to their rosters.

In light of all this week’s movement, Pro Football Focus overhauled its expanded three-round mock draft to better reflect each team’s needs during the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft in late April. Of note, PFF filed this mock prior to the Baltimore Ravens backing away from its trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for pass rusher Maxx Crosby for a pair of first-round picks. So this includes the Raiders utilizing the Ravens’ No. 14 overall pick, which will now remain with the Ravens.

With all that in mind, let’s get into PFF’s latest three-round NFL Mock Draft:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

This selection has been cemented since Mendoza delivered Indiana its first-ever national title in front of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady during last month’s CFP championship game in Miami. The reigning Heisman Trophy-winner is the draft’s unquestioned No. 1 player and QB after throwing a FBS-leading 41 touchdowns and 3,535 yards on 72% passing in 2025.

PFF: “Mendoza enjoyed a dream season at Indiana, posting a perfect 16-0 record, helping the program claim its first national championship and becoming the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner. His 91.6 PFF overall grade ranked third among all quarterbacks.”

(Samantha Madar-Columbus Dispatch | USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is entering his second season in Gotham and needs to reload defensively. That starts with the versatile 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese, who can both stop the run and rush the passer after racking up 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2025.

PFF: “Reese is listed as an off-ball linebacker, but he very well may make the move to edge defender in the NFL. His ​eight sacks were tied for the fourth most among all college linebackers, and he logged an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade to boot.”

The Cardinals have multiple needs under first-time head coach Mike LaFleur, but while QB is paramount with Wednesday’s release of Kyler Murray, PFF expects Arizona will instead target some protection by landing the 6-foot-6, 335-pound Mauigoa, widely considered the top offensive lineman in this class.

PFF: “Paris Johnson Jr. is entrenched as Arizona’s long-term answer at left tackle, but the Cardinals need to find a new right tackle. Mauigoa fits the bill after starting in that spot for all three of his seasons with Miami. His 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season ranked sixth among FBS tackles.”

After landing its franchise QB in Cam Ward with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, the rebuilding Titans turn to the other side of the ball at No. 4 and land arguably this year’s best pass rusher. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey led the FBS with 14.5 sacks in 2025.

PFF: “Even after trading for Jermaine Johnson II, the Titans still need to add more to their edge defender room. Bailey led college football in PFF pass-rush grade in each of the past two seasons while at Texas Tech and Stanford, and he was the highest-graded defender in the country this past season (93.3).”

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

(Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

New Giants coach John Harbaugh needs to rebuild the NFL’s second-worst run defense in 2025. That starts by adding the most athletic linebacker in the class in the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Styles. The converted safety led Ohio State with 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and one sack last year.

PFF: “The Giants fielded one of the worst linebacker units in the league this past season, and just released starter Bobby Okereke. Styles just put together a historic combine performance, and he earned an 88.6 PFF overall grade in 2025, ranking third in the Power Four.

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

PFF has the Browns using the first of their two first-round picks on the 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Tate, who is considered the best deep-play threat in this class after ranking third in the Big Ten with a Buckeyes-best 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.

PFF: “The Browns need a better supporting cast for whoever their starting quarterback ends up being [after] they produced … the second-worst PFF receiving grade of any team last season. Tate would help fix [that issue] as his 151.8 passer rating when targeted in 2025 led all college wideouts.”

7. Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

The Commanders fielded the NFL’s worst defense in 2025 and could use an infusion of youth, especially along its front seven. PFF expects Washington will add the versatile 6-foot-3, 275-pound Bain, who can play inside or out after racking up 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last season for Miami.

PFF: “Washington generally needs to inject serious talent into its defense after finishing in the bottom six in PFF grade in each of the past three seasons. Bain has short arms (30 7/8 inches), but he led the nation with 83 pressures this year and his 92.8 PFF overall grade ranked third.”

(Michael Caterina-Imagn Images)

The Saints added former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne in free agency, but could still use another talented runner with Alvin Kamara potentially out the door. Love, the 2025 Doak Walker Award winner, is a home run threat after rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 199 carries last season.

PFF: “The Saints generated the second-worst team PFF rushing grade in 2025. …New Orleans finds its next star runner here in Love, who posted back-to-back 90.0-plus PFF overall grades over his final two years at Notre Dame.”

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

After adding former Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III in free agency already, PFF expects the Chiefs will focus on providing Patrick Mahomes another dynamic playmaker. And the reigning Biletnikoff winner certainly qualifies after Lemon finished third in the FBS averaging 98.3 receiving yards per game in 2025.

PFF: “The Chiefs’ receiving corps is in limbo right now. … Lemon would help reset the room after winning the Biletnikoff Award — given to college football’s most outstanding receiver — and leading the FBS with a 90.8 PFF overall grade in 2025.”

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Given the Bengals defensive issues last season after finishing with the NFL’s second-worst unit, PFF projects Cincinnati could find its next Jessie Bates in Downs. The 6-foot Downs led the Buckeye’s FBS-best defense the past two seasons after leading Alabama in tackles as a true freshman in 2023.

PFF: “Cincinnati’s safeties have combined for the lowest PFF overall grade over the past three years (53.7). Downs would change the team’s trajectory at the position after garnering an elite 93.6 PFF overall grade for his college career.”

LSU CB Mansoor Delane (Stephen Lew-Imagn Images)

11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

13. Los Angles Rams (via ATL): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

14. Las Vegas Raiders (via BAL): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

16. New York Jets (via IND): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

25. Chicago Bears: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

26. Buffalo Bills: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

30. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

31. New England Patriots: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Alabama QB Ty Simpson (Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images)

33. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

34. Arizona Cardinals: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

35. Tennessee Titans: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

36. Las Vegas Raiders: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

37. New York Giants: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon

38. Houston Texans (via WAS): Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech

39. Cleveland Browns: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M

40. Kansas City Chiefs: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

42. New Orleans Saints: DI Christen Miller, Georgia

43. Miami Dolphins: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

44. New York Jets (via DAL): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

45. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

47. Indianapolis Colts: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

48. Atlanta Falcons: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana

49. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU

50. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois

51. Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

52. Green Bay Packers: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

54. Philadelphia Eagles: Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame

57. Chicago Bears: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

58. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

59. Houston Texans: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

60. Chicago Bears (via Bills): Kamari Ramsey, S, USC

61. Los Angeles Rams: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

62. Denver Broncos: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

63. New England Patriots: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

64. Seattle Seahawks: Caleb Tiernan, IOL, Northwestern

Miami CB Keionte Scott (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

65. Arizona Cardinals: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

66. Tennessee Titans: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (Fla.)

67. Las Vegas Raiders: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ): Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

69. Houston Texans (via NYG): Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

70. Cleveland Browns: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

71. Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson

72. Cincinnati Bengals: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri

73. New Orleans Saints: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

74. Kansas City Chiefs: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

75. Miami Dolphins: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL): Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech

78. Indianapolis Colts: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

79. Atlanta Falcons: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

80. Baltimore Ravens: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

82. Minnesota Vikings: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska

83. Carolina Panthers: Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida

84. Green Bay Packers: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State

85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State

87. Miami Dolphins (via PHI): IOL Brian Parker II, Duke

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas

89. Chicago Bears: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

90. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State

91. Buffalo Bills: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona

92. San Francisco 49ers: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona

93. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

94. Denver Broncos: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington

95. New England Patriots: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M

96. Seattle Seahawks: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

97. Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State

98. Philadelphia Eagles: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke

100. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa