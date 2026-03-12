2026 NFL Draft: PFF unveils eye-opening 3-round mock draft as free agency wave continues
The NFL officially turned the calendar to 2026 with Wednesday’s start of the new league year. Wednesday also ushered in the official start of NFL free agency, which has seen a dozen teams spend hundreds of millions of dollars to add some of the league’s top free agent talent to their rosters.
In light of all this week’s movement, Pro Football Focus overhauled its expanded three-round mock draft to better reflect each team’s needs during the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft in late April. Of note, PFF filed this mock prior to the Baltimore Ravens backing away from its trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for pass rusher Maxx Crosby for a pair of first-round picks. So this includes the Raiders utilizing the Ravens’ No. 14 overall pick, which will now remain with the Ravens.
With all that in mind, let’s get into PFF’s latest three-round NFL Mock Draft:
1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
This selection has been cemented since Mendoza delivered Indiana its first-ever national title in front of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady during last month’s CFP championship game in Miami. The reigning Heisman Trophy-winner is the draft’s unquestioned No. 1 player and QB after throwing a FBS-leading 41 touchdowns and 3,535 yards on 72% passing in 2025.
PFF: “Mendoza enjoyed a dream season at Indiana, posting a perfect 16-0 record, helping the program claim its first national championship and becoming the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner. His 91.6 PFF overall grade ranked third among all quarterbacks.”
2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is entering his second season in Gotham and needs to reload defensively. That starts with the versatile 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese, who can both stop the run and rush the passer after racking up 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2025.
PFF: “Reese is listed as an off-ball linebacker, but he very well may make the move to edge defender in the NFL. His eight sacks were tied for the fourth most among all college linebackers, and he logged an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade to boot.”
3. Arizona Cardinals: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.)
The Cardinals have multiple needs under first-time head coach Mike LaFleur, but while QB is paramount with Wednesday’s release of Kyler Murray, PFF expects Arizona will instead target some protection by landing the 6-foot-6, 335-pound Mauigoa, widely considered the top offensive lineman in this class.
PFF: “Paris Johnson Jr. is entrenched as Arizona’s long-term answer at left tackle, but the Cardinals need to find a new right tackle. Mauigoa fits the bill after starting in that spot for all three of his seasons with Miami. His 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade this past season ranked sixth among FBS tackles.”
4. Tennessee Titans: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
After landing its franchise QB in Cam Ward with last year’s No. 1 overall pick, the rebuilding Titans turn to the other side of the ball at No. 4 and land arguably this year’s best pass rusher. The 6-foot-3 and 250-pound Bailey led the FBS with 14.5 sacks in 2025.
PFF: “Even after trading for Jermaine Johnson II, the Titans still need to add more to their edge defender room. Bailey led college football in PFF pass-rush grade in each of the past two seasons while at Texas Tech and Stanford, and he was the highest-graded defender in the country this past season (93.3).”
5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State
New Giants coach John Harbaugh needs to rebuild the NFL’s second-worst run defense in 2025. That starts by adding the most athletic linebacker in the class in the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Styles. The converted safety led Ohio State with 82 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and one sack last year.
PFF: “The Giants fielded one of the worst linebacker units in the league this past season, and just released starter Bobby Okereke. Styles just put together a historic combine performance, and he earned an 88.6 PFF overall grade in 2025, ranking third in the Power Four.
6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
PFF has the Browns using the first of their two first-round picks on the 6-foot-3 and 195-pound Tate, who is considered the best deep-play threat in this class after ranking third in the Big Ten with a Buckeyes-best 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.
PFF: “The Browns need a better supporting cast for whoever their starting quarterback ends up being [after] they produced … the second-worst PFF receiving grade of any team last season. Tate would help fix [that issue] as his 151.8 passer rating when targeted in 2025 led all college wideouts.”
7. Washington Commanders: Rueben Bain Jr., EDGE, Miami (Fla.)
The Commanders fielded the NFL’s worst defense in 2025 and could use an infusion of youth, especially along its front seven. PFF expects Washington will add the versatile 6-foot-3, 275-pound Bain, who can play inside or out after racking up 9.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss last season for Miami.
PFF: “Washington generally needs to inject serious talent into its defense after finishing in the bottom six in PFF grade in each of the past three seasons. Bain has short arms (30 7/8 inches), but he led the nation with 83 pressures this year and his 92.8 PFF overall grade ranked third.”
8. New Orleans Saints: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
The Saints added former Jaguars running back Travis Etienne in free agency, but could still use another talented runner with Alvin Kamara potentially out the door. Love, the 2025 Doak Walker Award winner, is a home run threat after rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on just 199 carries last season.
PFF: “The Saints generated the second-worst team PFF rushing grade in 2025. …New Orleans finds its next star runner here in Love, who posted back-to-back 90.0-plus PFF overall grades over his final two years at Notre Dame.”
9. Kansas City Chiefs: Makai Lemon, WR, USC
After adding former Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III in free agency already, PFF expects the Chiefs will focus on providing Patrick Mahomes another dynamic playmaker. And the reigning Biletnikoff winner certainly qualifies after Lemon finished third in the FBS averaging 98.3 receiving yards per game in 2025.
PFF: “The Chiefs’ receiving corps is in limbo right now. … Lemon would help reset the room after winning the Biletnikoff Award — given to college football’s most outstanding receiver — and leading the FBS with a 90.8 PFF overall grade in 2025.”
10. Cincinnati Bengals: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Given the Bengals defensive issues last season after finishing with the NFL’s second-worst unit, PFF projects Cincinnati could find its next Jessie Bates in Downs. The 6-foot Downs led the Buckeye’s FBS-best defense the past two seasons after leading Alabama in tackles as a true freshman in 2023.
PFF: “Cincinnati’s safeties have combined for the lowest PFF overall grade over the past three years (53.7). Downs would change the team’s trajectory at the position after garnering an elite 93.6 PFF overall grade for his college career.”
PFF’s updated three-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft, pick Nos. 11-32
11. Miami Dolphins: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU
12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
13. Los Angles Rams (via ATL): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah
14. Las Vegas Raiders (via BAL): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn
16. New York Jets (via IND): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
17. Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia
18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
19. Carolina Panthers: Peter Woods, DT, Clemson
20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)
21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
22. Los Angeles Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State
23. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon
24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah
25. Chicago Bears: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
26. Buffalo Bills: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon
27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M
28. Houston Texans: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M
30. Denver Broncos: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia
31. New England Patriots: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson
32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
PFF’s updated three-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Round 2
33. New York Jets: Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama
34. Arizona Cardinals: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
35. Tennessee Titans: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana
36. Las Vegas Raiders: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State
37. New York Giants: Emmanuel Pregnon, IOL, Oregon
38. Houston Texans (via WAS): Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech
39. Cleveland Browns: Chase Bisontis, IOL, Texas A&M
40. Kansas City Chiefs: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri
42. New Orleans Saints: DI Christen Miller, Georgia
43. Miami Dolphins: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
44. New York Jets (via DAL): Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State
45. Baltimore Ravens: Chris Brazzell II, WR, Tennessee
46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
47. Indianapolis Colts: R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma
48. Atlanta Falcons: D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana
49. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Haulcy, S, LSU
50. Detroit Lions: Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois
51. Carolina Panthers: Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
52. Green Bay Packers: Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State
53. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville
54. Philadelphia Eagles: Gennings Dunker, IOL, Iowa
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia
56. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame
57. Chicago Bears: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech
58. San Francisco 49ers: Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF
59. Houston Texans: Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn
60. Chicago Bears (via Bills): Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
61. Los Angeles Rams: Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame
62. Denver Broncos: Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama
63. New England Patriots: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana
64. Seattle Seahawks: Caleb Tiernan, IOL, Northwestern
PFF’s updated three-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Round 3
65. Arizona Cardinals: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati
66. Tennessee Titans: Keionte Scott, CB, Miami (Fla.)
67. Las Vegas Raiders: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan
68. Philadelphia Eagles (via NYJ): Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State
69. Houston Texans (via NYG): Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas
70. Cleveland Browns: Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
71. Washington Commanders: Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson
72. Cincinnati Bengals: Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri
73. New Orleans Saints: Skyler Bell, WR, UConn
74. Kansas City Chiefs: Max Klare, TE, Ohio State
75. Miami Dolphins: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama
76. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DAL): Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State
77. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keylan Rutledge, IOL, Georgia Tech
78. Indianapolis Colts: Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh
79. Atlanta Falcons: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State
80. Baltimore Ravens: Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech
81. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma
82. Minnesota Vikings: Emmett Johnson, RB, Nebraska
83. Carolina Panthers: Jake Slaughter, IOL, Florida
84. Green Bay Packers: Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State
85. Pittsburgh Steelers: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Domonique Orange, DT, Iowa State
87. Miami Dolphins (via PHI): IOL Brian Parker II, Duke
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas
89. Chicago Bears: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee
90. Miami Dolphins (via HOU): Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State
91. Buffalo Bills: Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona
92. San Francisco 49ers: Genesis Smith, S, Arizona
93. Los Angeles Rams: Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
94. Denver Broncos: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington
95. New England Patriots: Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M
96. Seattle Seahawks: Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State
97. Minnesota Vikings: Sam Hecht, IOL, Kansas State
98. Philadelphia Eagles: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas
99. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
100. Jacksonville Jaguars (via DET): Logan Jones, IOL, Iowa