2026 NFL Draft: PFF unveils eye-opening mock draft, rocked by a pair of trades in the Top 10

In just 16 days, a new crop of talent will be joining the National Football League via the 2026 NFL Draft.

Some of the notable names projected to be selected in the First Round include Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza and Heisman runner-up Jeremiyah Love. Also included are three former Ohio State players projected to be selected in the top-10 (Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs, and Carnell Tate). NFL Scouting Combine standout, Sonny Styles, is also projected be selected just outside the top-10.

Heading into the final two and a half weeks before the Draft officially gets underway, PFF shook up its latest mock draft. This includes two projected trades between four teams in the top-10. The trades project that both Arizona (3) and Tennessee (4) and Cleveland (6) and Kansas City (9) exchange picks. Below are the latest projections from PFF.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner and National Champion Fernando Mendoza seems poised to be the pick to lead the Las Vegas Raiders into a new era. In his lone season at Indiana, Mendoza emerged as the best player in college football. The Cal transfer passed for 3,535 yards and 41 touchdowns with just six interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to an unblemished 16-0 season and a national title.

The Raiders are thirsting for success, as they have not won a playoff game since 2002 (AFC Championship). They suffered their worst season since 2006 with veteran quarterback Geno Smith (who has since been traded to the New York Jets) at the helm, and a shake-up is desperately needed. Mendoza now has a veteran quarterback in Kirk Cousins to help ease him into the NFL, which could be a decision that could finally bring sunshine back to Sin City down the road.

© Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was yet another miserable season for the New York Jets, who missed the postseason for the 15th consecutive year. PFF has the Jets landing on Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese with the second overall pick. Reese, a reigning First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selection, recorded 112 tackles, seven sacks, and two pass deflections across two seasons.

The Jets defense, which did not record an interception all season, is in need of a massive boost. Reese, who helped the Buckeyes to a National Championship in 2024, would be a strong addition for organization. With defensive-minded Aaron Glenn coaching the Jets, this pick seems like a no-brainer.

Star Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has skyrocketed up NFL Draft boards over the past month, and now seems poised to be the first non-quarterback offensive player selected. In PFF’s latest Mock, he is projected to head to the Tennessee Titans with the No. 3 overall pick, following a trade up one spot with the Arizona Cardinals. The addition of Love to Tennessee’s offense would instantly give them their most dynamic player since Derrick Henry.

Across three seasons in South Bend, Love recorded 2,882 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2025, and was named a Unanimous All-American and the Doak Walker Award recipient. Tennessee is seeking a return to the postseason for the first time since 2021. Bringing in one of college football’s biggest playmakers would certainly be a strong start.

All-American Miami OT Francis Mauigoa is projected by PFF to be selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals, following their mock trade with the Tennessee Titans. Whether or not Mauigoa would be blocking for Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, or a rookie quarterback next season remains unknown. Arizona parted ways with former franchise cornerstone quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason, leaving the future of the position up in the air..

Mauigoa was an anchor of Miami‘s offensive line this past season. The Hurricanes snuck into the College Football Playoff and made a run to the National Championship before falling just short of their first title since 2001. Of the last five offensive tackles selected within the top-five picks in the NFL Draft (Will Campbell, Joe Alt, Andrew Thomas, Brandon Scherff, and Greg Robinson), two have been named Pro Bowlers (Alt and Scherff).

Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With the fifth overall pick, PFF projects the New York Giants to select Ohio State star safety Caleb Downs. A pick that would excite New York fans heading into year one of the John Harbaugh era, Downs would make an immediate impact on a struggling Giants defense. Last season, New York ranked 28th in the NFL in yards allowed per game (359.5 YPG) and 26th in points allowed per game (25.8 PPG).

Downs was one of the best defensive players in all of college football over the past three seasons (one at Alabama and two at Ohio State), racking up 256 tackles, 10 pass deflections, six interceptions, and 1.5 sacks. The Giants are desperately seeking a return to relevance, as they’ve made the postseason just twice since their Super Bowl XLVI victory in 2011. Putting together a strong defense, to pair with a young offense, could work out nicely for the organization.

Just one season removed from making their third consecutive appearance in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are selecting No. 9 in the NFL Draft. PFF projects that Andy Reid and the Chiefs will be trading with the Cleveland Browns up to pick No. 6, however, and boosting their defense with Texas Tech EDGE rusher David Bailey. Bailey recorded 52 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and three forced fumbles last season.

Bailey, who transferred to Lubbock for his final season of college football, emerged as one of the biggest game-wreckers in the sport. His strong play was a catalyst for Texas Tech‘s first-ever Big 12 Championship, and in turn, its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. Bailey had a dominant showing at the NFL Scouting Combine, ranking first among DE/EDGE rushers (according to NFL.com) in production score (96) and total score (86).

Although he may not have even been the best wide receiver at Ohio State last season, Carnell Tate is projected to be drafted No. 7 overall by the Washington Commanders. Tate emerged as Julian Sayin‘s WR2 (behind Jeremiah Smith) last season, hauling in 51 receptions for 875 yards and nine touchdowns. He would be joining a WR core consisting of Terry McLaurin, Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, and Treylon Burks.

Tate would instantly become a prime target for third-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is returning from a shoulder injury that affected his 2025 campaign. A season after making a run to the NFC Championship Game, Washington finished with a disappointing 5-12 record last year. Bringing in an immediate playmaker in Tate, however, could ensure that they’d have a much better shot at reaching those heights once again.

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

PFF has the New Orleans Saints selecting hometown star LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane with the No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft. With Downs off the board at pick No. 5 in this mock, selecting the next best defensive back seems like the best case scenario for the organization. Last season, New Orleans ranked ninth in the NFL in yards allowed per game (299.8 YPG) and 16th in points allowed per game (22.5 PPG).

Across four collegiate seasons (three at Virginia Tech, one at LSU), Delane boasts 191 career tackles with 27 pass deflections, eight interceptions, and four forced fumbles. The Saints continue to build on both sides of the ball as they seek a return to the postseason. Bringing in Delane to boost a young defense would continue to show that the organization is on its way back to being true contenders in the NFC.

Second Team All-SEC Georgia OT Monroe Freeling is projected to be selected with the No. 9 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns, following their mock trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Whether or not Freeling would be blocking for Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson next season remains unknown. Sanders returns for his sophomore season in Cleveland, while Watson is returning from an Achilles tendon injury that kept him out for the entirety of the 2025 season.

Freeling posted a 71.4 PFF grade last season, ranking 81st out of 632 qualified collegiate offensive tackle’s. His pass blocking grade of 85.6 ranked 10th at his position, while his run blocking grade of 61.3 ranked 252nd at his position. Freeling would be Cleveland’s first selection of an OT in the NFL Draft since 2020, when it selected Alabama‘s Jedrick Wills Jr.with the 10th overall pick.

To round out the Top-10, the Cincinnati Bengals are projected to select superstar EDGE rusher Reuben Bain Jr. Bain absolutely dominated the College Football Playoff this season. The Miami native recorded 17 tackles and five sacks in four CFP games. On the year, Bain Jr. totaled 54 tackles, 9.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

Bain Jr. would make an immediate impact on a struggling Bengals defense. Last season, Cincinnati ranked second-to-last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (380.9 YPG) and third-to-last in points allowed per game (28.9 PPG). Cincinnati’s offense has been good enough year over year to take them to the postseason, but the defense has repeatedly let them down. Bain Jr. would be a much-celebrated pick for the organization.

Picks 11-32

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) takes the ball on a kickoff return in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

14. Baltimore Ravens: OlaivavegaIoane Ioane, G, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

16. New York Jets: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

17. Philadelphia Eagles: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon (Projected trade with Detroit Lions)

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

19. Carolina Panthers: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

20. Dallas Cowboys: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Caleb Banks, DL, Florida

23. Detroit Lions: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia (Projected trade with Philadelphia Eagles)

24. Cleveland Browns: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

25. Chicago Bears: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

26. Carolina Panthers: Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson (Projected trade with Buffalo Bills)

27. San Francisco 49ers: Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

28. Houston Texans: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

29. Arizona Cardinals: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M (Projected trade with Los Angeles Rams)

30. Miami Dolphins: Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

31. New England Patriots: Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

32. Seattle Seahawks: Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State