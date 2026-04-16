2026 NFL Draft: PFF unveils updated mock draft with Cowboys blockbuster trade shaking up Top 10

After months and months of waiting, the 2026 NFL Draft officially kicks in less than a week, Thursday, April 23, from Pittsburgh. In the meantime, draftniks everywhere are making the final touches on their mock draft projections of how the first round will play ultimately play out.

Pro Football Focus is the latest, and delivered an updated mock draft chalk full of blockbuster trades as NFL teams jockey for position to land their coveted future Pro Bowler. And that begins early with PFF projecting Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will shoot for the moon and trade up into the Top 3 to draft one of this year’s elite pass rushers. That single trade creates a spiral that impacts nearly every team behind it, and makes way for three other projected trades as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals all moving up to fill big needs on their roster.

So, without further ado, check out Pro Football Focus’ updated 2026 NFL Mock Draft with several massive trades that shake up the entire first round:

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

While this particular mock includes multiple trades in Round 1, don’t expect any drama at the start of this year’s draft. Mendoza to Las Vegas at No. 1 overall has been cemented in stone since the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner secured Indiana’s first-ever national championship in football with the Raiders brass — including minority owner Tom Brady — on hand for the game in Miami.

PFF: “Mendoza’s accuracy, toughness and ability to rise to the moment — posting a 93.2 PFF passing grade throughout the Hoosiers’ postseason — have made him the clear favorite to be the premier selection all along. This seems to be the lone lock of the first round.”

(Samantha Madar-Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

This is another potential lock, at least when it comes to the position. With Mendoza at No. 1, second-year Jets coach Aaron Glenn will have his choice of elite pass rushers, and PFF expects him to choose the versatile Reese. The 6-foot-4 and 243-pound Reese did it all for the Buckeyes’ FBS-leading defense last season with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2025.

PFF: “Reese’s multifaceted skill set — having earned an 86.5 PFF run-defense grade with a 72.3 PFF pass-rushing mark — gives Aaron Glenn a versatile, young chess piece. Plus, taking the hybrid Reese aligns more with Glenn’s ‘regardless of positional value’ comments.”

3. Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with ARI*): David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Given the Cowboys’ pass rush woes in 2025 after trading away Micah Parsons, PFF projects Dallas will flip No. 12 and 2027 first- and second-round picks to Arizona for the No. 3 pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder (No. 104) to draft Bailey, the FBS sack leader (14.5) in 2025. This move allows the Cowboys to select the draft’s No. 1 pass rusher and still keep No. 20 overall from Green Bay for Parsons.

PFF: “With Bailey still available, multiple teams seem likely to try to move up the board to nab him. Arguably, no franchise is better-positioned than Dallas, with the chance to dangle extra first-round picks in both 2026 and 2027.”

With Dallas moving up and taking Bailey off the board, the Titans’ decision at No. 4 is made easier and new head coach Robert Saleh gifts second-year franchise QB Cam Ward the draft’s most talented three-down running back in Love. The 6-foot, 212-pound Love is an explosive homerun waiting to happen after rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2025.

PFF: “Robert Saleh could bang the drum for a defensive playmaker like Rueben Bain Jr., but Love’s all-around talent — with a 93.7 PFF rushing and 72.6 PFF receiving grades — is too much to pass up.”

5. New York Giants: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

(Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

The impact of the Cowboys trade up to nab Bailey continues to have a cascading effect in the Top 10 as PFF projects new Giants head coach John Harbaugh will opt for the uber-athletic Styles. The 6-foot-5, 244-pound Styles is a converted safety who wowed NFL personnel with eye-popping athleticism at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

PFF: “With Love off the board, the Giants’ selection will likely come down to former Buckeye teammates Styles and Caleb Downs. The team’s need at linebacker feels greater.”

6. Cleveland Browns: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

While the Browns could be interested in trading back here, PFF has expects Cleveland won’t find a buyer and will instead stand pat at 6. And after overhauling its offensive line in free agency, the Browns instead turn to receiver and land the 6-foot-2 Tate, a big-play threat who averaged 17.16 yards per catch in 2025.

PFF: “Tate’s sure-handedness and efficient game (91.5-plus PFF receiving grade in the short, intermediate and deep areas in 2025) would be a major boost for a team with the second-worst receiving corps by receiving grade in 2025.”

7. Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Washington is another team that overhauled its roster in free agency, and could be targeting a true game-changer here at No. 7. But with Love and Tate off the board, that leaves the 6-foot Downs, who is versatile enough to contribute at all three levels of Commanders head coach Dan Quinn’s defense.

PFF: “The Commanders could be tempted to trade down given that they only possess one other pick in the top 146, but Downs is simply too tantalizing to pass up.”

8. New Orleans Saints: Makai Lemon, WR, USC

(Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

The Saints are in desperate need to give second-year QB Tyler Shough more offensive options to pair with receiver Chris Olave. And with Love and Tate long gone, second-year New Orleans coach Kellen Moore doesn’t hesitate to take the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner in Lemon at No. 8.

PFF: “Questions have lingered surrounding Lemon’s pre-draft interviews, but his productivity (91.4 PFF receiving grade, 2.5% drop rate) is too great to see the Biletnikoff Award winner fall far.”

With multiple first-round picks, the Chiefs are another contender to make a move to draft one of the draft’s Top 3 elite pass rushers. But, as it turns out, Kansas City holds pat and still gets its defensive superstar. The 6-foot-2, 263-pound Bain adds position versatility and powerful pass-rushing prowess.

PFF: “Kansas City’s defensive line needs reinforcement after slotting 23rd in overall PFF grade a year ago, and Bain’s dominance and versatility against both the pass and run are ideal.”

Cincinnati’s offseason defensive overhaul continues in Round 1 as the Bengals round out the Top 10 by taking the draft’s most NFL-ready cornerback. The 6-foot, 187-pound Delane finished second in the SEC last season with 11 passes broken up, and would help immediately help Cincy’s porous secondary.

PFF: “Secondary is another area of worry for the Bengals after placing 24th in PFF coverage grade, and Delane (90.7 coverage grade) would form a lockdown tandem with D.J. Turner II and … Bryan Cook.

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy (Brianna Paciorka-News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

11. Miami Dolphins: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

12. Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with DAL*): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

14. Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

16. Pittsburgh Steelers (projected trade with NYJ** via IND): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

17. Detroit Lions: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

21. New York Jets (projected trade with PIT**): Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

25. Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

26. Miami Dolphins (projected trade with BUF***): Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

28. Houston Texans: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

30. Buffalo Bills (projected trade with MIA*** via DEN): Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

31. New England Patriots: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

32. Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with SEA****): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Projected trades

* Dallas Cowboys trade for No. 3 and No. 104 overall (2026 fourth-rounder) from Arizona Cardinals for No. 12 and 2027 Round 1 and 2 picks.

** Pittsburgh Steelers trade for No. 16 from New York Jets for No. 21 (and unspecified additional picks).

*** Miami Dolphins trade for No. 26 from Buffalo Bills for No. 30 (and unspecified additional picks).

**** Arizona Cardinals trade for No. 32 from Seattle Seahawks for No. 34 (and unspecified additional picks).