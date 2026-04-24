2026 NFL Draft: Picks by conference during 1st round

The first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is in the books. Through the first 32 picks, the Big Ten was the big winner, headlined by No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

Mendoza went to the Las Vegas Raiders atop the board and was part of a strong group of Big Ten players selected in the first round. All told, 10 players from the conference were selected, marking the first time since 2015 the SEC did not have the most picks in the first-round. The SEC had the second-most selections on Thursday.

On3 is tracking the most picks by conference throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Here’s how things shook out from the first round on Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Big Ten: 10

As expected, the No. 1 overall pick came from the Big Ten. Fernando Mendoza is officially heading to the Las Vegas Raiders after leading Indiana to its first-ever national championship this past season. He led a decorated group of Big Ten draftees, which had plenty of Ohio State flare.

SEC: 7

In one of the biggest moves of the draft, Ty Simpson went in the first round, after all. The Los Angeles Rams took him with the No. 13 overall pick, setting him up as the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford.

ACC: 6

Two Miami Hurricanes got the 2026 NFL Draft started for the ACC. Francis Mauigoa went to the New York Giants with the No. 10 overall pick, which was acquired in the Dexter Lawrence trade, and Rueben Bain went a short while later at No. 15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Big 12: 6

At No. 2 overall, David Bailey was the headliner out of the Big 12. He’s coming off an All-American season at Texas Tech after transferring from Stanford and helped the Red Raiders to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Notre Dame/Group of 6: 3

For the first time since Saquon Barkley, a running back went in the Top 3 of the NFL Draft. Jeremiyah Love went to the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 3 overall pick following back-to-back standout seasons at Notre Dame. His backfield mate, Jadarian Price, also went No. 32 overall – meaning both Fighting Irish running backs became first-round picks.

The 2026 NFL Draft continues Friday and Saturday in Pittsburgh. Rounds 2-3 will take place Friday night, followed by Rounds 4-7 on Saturday afternoon.