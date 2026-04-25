2026 NFL Draft: Picks by conference for Rounds 1-7

Saturday marked the final day of the 2026 NFL Draft, and all seven rounds are now in the books. With it, the SEC came away with the most picks of any college conference.

The Big Ten won Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, marking the first time since 2015 the SEC didn’t have the most opening-round selections. However, the league then took back the top spot with a strong showing in Rounds 2-3 and came away with the most draft picks this weekend in Pittsburgh.

On3 tracked the most picks by conference throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Here’s how things shook out for Rounds 1-7.

SEC: 87

Days 2-3 were good for the SEC, which had the most players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. It continues the conference’s run of dominance in the event, fueled by 29 players taken in the second and third rounds on Friday.

One of the biggest moves of the draft came on Thursday and involved an SEC player when Ty Simpson went in the first round, after all. The Los Angeles Rams took him with the No. 13 overall pick, setting him up as the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford.

Big Ten: 68

For the first time since 2015, a conference other than the SEC had the most players taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Big Ten had 10 selections during the opening round and ended the weekend with the second-most picks among college football conferences.

As expected, the No. 1 overall pick came from the Big Ten. Fernando Mendoza is officially heading to the Las Vegas Raiders after leading Indiana to its first-ever national championship this past season.

ACC: 38

After entering Day 3 tied with the Big 12, the ACC finished with the third-most players taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. The conference notably saw eight players go in the sixth round on Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

Miami had a big week at the 2026 NFL Draft with nine players selected after last season’s run to the national title game. Offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa was the first Hurricane off the board in the first round on Thursday night.

Big 12: 38

There was plenty of talent from the Big 12 in the 2026 NFL Draft, which had the fourth-most players selected this weekend. That includes a slew of Texas Tech players after its run to a conference title this past year.

At No. 2 overall, David Bailey was the headliner out of the Big 12. He’s coming off an All-American season at Texas Tech after transferring from Stanford and helped the Red Raiders to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Notre Dame, Group of 6, FCS, international: 26

The combination of Notre Dame, FCS teams, Group of 6 conferences and international players rounded out the most picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. That group had a total of 25 players taken, including two players from Navy in the seventh round. One international player, Uar Bernard of Nigeria, was also taken in the seventh round.

For the first time since Saquon Barkley, a running back went in the Top 3 of the NFL Draft when Jeremiyah Love went to the Arizona Cardinals as the No. 3 overall pick. His backfield mate, Jadarian Price, also went No. 32 overall – meaning both Fighting Irish running backs became first-round picks.