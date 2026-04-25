2026 NFL Draft: Picks by conference through Round 3

Through the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, the Big Ten was the big winner with 10 players selected. It marked the first time since 2015 that the SEC did not have the most picks in the opening round.

Friday night, it was time for the second and third-round selections. That’s when the SEC took back the top spot, becoming the league with the most picks across the first two days of the draft.

On3 is tracking the most picks by conference throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Here’s where things stand after Round 3.

SEC: 36

The SEC took back the No. 1 spot among the conferences with the most picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The night began with back-to-back players from the league coming off the board when De’Zhaun Stribling went 33rd and Chase Bisontis went at No. 34.

Big Ten: 29

After dominating the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Big Ten is now in second place among the power conferences. Defensive lineman Kayden McDonald was the first player from the league selected Friday when the New York Jets took him in the second round.

ACC: 14

It was a big night for Clemson at the 2026 NFL Draft as three Tigers went off the board on Friday. Defensive tackle Peter Woods was the headliner as the No. 35 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills.

Big 12: 14

The Big 12 continued to have a solid showing at the 2026 NFL Draft and hit double-digit players selected on Friday. Cornerback Treydan Stukes was the first one off the board from the conference as the No. 38 overall pick.

Notre Dame/Group of 6: 7

Friday night, the first Group of 6 player went off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns took Emmanuel McNeil-Warren out of Toledo in the second round.

With two rounds in the books, the 2026 NFL Draft will close out Saturday. Rounds 4-7 will get underway from Pittsburgh at Noon ET.