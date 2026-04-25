2026 NFL Draft: Picks by conference through Round 3
Through the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, the Big Ten was the big winner with 10 players selected. It marked the first time since 2015 that the SEC did not have the most picks in the opening round.
Friday night, it was time for the second and third-round selections. That’s when the SEC took back the top spot, becoming the league with the most picks across the first two days of the draft.
On3 is tracking the most picks by conference throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. Here’s where things stand after Round 3.
SEC: 36
- Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU – Kansas City Chiefs
- Kadyn Proctor, OL, Alabama – Miami Dolphins
- Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama – Los Angeles Rams
- Caleb Banks, DL, Florida – Minnesota Vikings
- Monroe Freeling, OL, Georgia – Carolina Panthers
- KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M – Cleveland Browns
- Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn – Tennessee Titans
- De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss – San Francisco 49ers
- Chase Bisontis, OL, Texas A&M – Arizona Cardinals
- Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee – New York Giants
- R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma – Kansas City Chiefs
- Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M – Cincinnati Bengals
- Christen Miller, DT, Georgia – New Orleans Saints
- Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri – Baltimore Ravens
- Josiah Trotter, LB, Missouri – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina – Green Bay Packers
- CJ Allen, LB, Georgia – Indianapolis Colts
- Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt – Philadelphia Eagles
- Nate Boerkircher, TE, Texas A&M – Jacksonville Jaguars
- Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas – Tennessee Titans
- Jake Slaughter, OL, Florida – Los Angeles Chargers
- Tyler Onyedim, DL, Texas A&M – Denver Broncos
- Keyron Crawford, EDGE, Auburn – Las Vegas Raiders
- Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia – New Orleans Saints
- Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- AJ Haulcy, S, LSU – Indianapolis Colts
- Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia – Atlanta Falcons
- Albert Regis, DL, Texas A&M – Jacksonville Jaguars
- Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee – Carolina Panthers
- Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Austin Barber, OL, Florida – Cleveland Browns
- Zavion Thomas, WR, LSU – Chicago Bears
- Trey Zuhn, OL, Texas A&M – Las Vegas Raiders
- Keagan Trost, OL, Missouri – Los Angeles Rams
- Julian Neal, CB, Arkansas – Seattle Seahawks
The SEC took back the No. 1 spot among the conferences with the most picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The night began with back-to-back players from the league coming off the board when De’Zhaun Stribling went 33rd and Chase Bisontis went at No. 34.
Big Ten: 29
- Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana – Las Vegas Raiders
- Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State – Tennessee Titans
- Arvell Reese, EDGE, Ohio State – New York Giants
- Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State – Washington Commanders
- Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State – Dallas Cowboys
- Olaivavega Ioane, OL, Penn State – Baltimore Ravens
- Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon – New York Jets
- Makai Lemon, WR, USC – Philadelphia Eagles
- Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon – Chicago Bears
- Omar Cooper, WR, Indiana – New York Jets
- Kayden McDonald, DL, Ohio State – Houston Texans
- Denzel Boston, WR, Washington – Cleveland Browns
- Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan – Detroit Lions
- D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana – New York Jets
- Gabe Jacas, EDGE, Illinois – New England Patriots
- Logan Jones, OL, Iowa – Chicago Bears
- Marlin Klein, TE, Michigan – Houston Texans
- Max Klare, TE, Ohio State – Los Angeles Rams
- Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State – Buffalo Bills
- Tacario Davis, CB, Washington – Cincinnati Bengals
- Drew Allar, QB, Penn State – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC – Baltimore Ravens
- Will Kacmarek, TE, Ohio State – Miami Dolphins
- Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon – Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana – San Francisco 49ers
- Gennings Dunker, OL, Iowa – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Caleb Tiernan, OL, Northwestern – Minnesota Vikings
- Jalen Huskey, CB, Maryland – Jacksonville Jaguars
After dominating the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Big Ten is now in second place among the power conferences. Defensive lineman Kayden McDonald was the first player from the league selected Friday when the New York Jets took him in the second round.
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ACC: 14
- Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami – New York Giants
- Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Blake Miller, OL, Clemson – Detroit Lions
- Akheem Mesidor, OL, Miami – Los Angeles Chargers
- Keylan Rutledge, OL, Georgia Tech – Houston Texans
- Peter Woods, DT, Clemson – Kansas City Chiefs
- TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson – Buffalo Bills
- Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson – Atlanta Falcons
- Carson Beck, QB, Miami – Arizona Cardinals
- Markel Bell, OL, Miami – Philadelphia Eagles
- Sam Roush, TE, Stanford – Chicago Bears
- Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson – Washington Commanders
- Chris Bell, WR, Louisville – Miami Dolphins
- Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami – Minnesota Vikings
It was a big night for Clemson at the 2026 NFL Draft as three Tigers went off the board on Friday. Defensive tackle Peter Woods was the headliner as the No. 35 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills.
Big 12: 14
- David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech – New York Jets
- Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State – New Orleans Saints
- Spencer Fano, OL, Utah – Cleveland Browns
- Max Iheanachor, OL, Arizona State – Pittsburgh Steelers
- Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF – Dallas Cowboys
- Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah – New England Patriots
- Treydan Stukes, CB, Arizona – Las Vegas Raiders
- Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech – Miami Dolphins
- Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech – Carolina Panthers
- Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati – Minnesota Vikings
- Bud Clark, S, TCU – Seattle Seahawks
- Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech – San Francisco 49ers
- Caleb Douglas, WR, Texas Tech – Miami Dolphins
- Domonique Orange, DL, Iowa State – Minnesota Vikings
The Big 12 continued to have a solid showing at the 2026 NFL Draft and hit double-digit players selected on Friday. Cornerback Treydan Stukes was the first one off the board from the conference as the No. 38 overall pick.
Notre Dame/Group of 6: 7
- Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame – Arizona Cardinals
- Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State – Miami Dolphins
- Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame – Seattle Seahawks
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo – Cleveland Browns
- Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame – New York Giants
- Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Eli Raridon, TE, Notre Dame – New England Patriots
Friday night, the first Group of 6 player went off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns took Emmanuel McNeil-Warren out of Toledo in the second round.
With two rounds in the books, the 2026 NFL Draft will close out Saturday. Rounds 4-7 will get underway from Pittsburgh at Noon ET.