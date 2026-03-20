The 2026 NFL Draft is already bringing major buzz to the Steel City. However, it’s also prompting a significant change for local students.

According to Lindsay Shachnow of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh Public Schools will shift to remote learning during the draft as the city prepares for an unprecedented influx of visitors. The decision underscores just how massive the event is expected to be, with projections of up to 700,000 people descending on Pittsburgh.

The draft itself will take place from April 23-25 at Point State Park and along the North Shore, transforming the city into the center of the football world. To accommodate the logistical challenges that come with hosting such a large-scale event, schools will utilize online learning from April 22–24.

District officials emphasized that the move is rooted in practicality: “We don’t take the decision to go remote lightly,” spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said via Shachnow, noting the goal is to “reduce transportation challenges, minimize disruptions to school operations, and ensure students can continue learning safely and effectively.”

Moreover, Superintendent Wayne Walters echoed that sentiment. He framed the decision as a balance between maintaining academic continuity and navigating the realities of hosting one of the biggest events in city history.

“Transitioning to asynchronous learning allows us to support students academically while helping families navigate the logistical challenges expected across the region,” Walters added.

Still, the decision hasn’t come without criticism. Some parents have voiced frustration with the continued reliance on remote learning in a post-pandemic environment.

Concerns center around accessibility and the burden placed on families who may not have the flexibility to supervise students during the day. One parent told the Post-Gazette that while their family can adjust, many others cannot, highlighting an ongoing divide when it comes to remote learning solutions.

That tension reflects a broader conversation that has lingered since the pandemic regarding remote learning, and how it should be used. Regardless, Pittsburgh isn’t alone in taking this approach.

When Green Bay hosted the NFL Draft last year, their school district also closed buildings and shifted operations due to safety and transportation concerns, as more than 360,000 visitors flooded the area. In Pittsburgh, the scale is expected to be even larger, and city officials are preparing accordingly.

Ultimately, the decision highlights the enormous impact of the NFL Draft beyond football. While it brings economic opportunity and national attention, it also reshapes daily life of the host city’s residents.

For a few days in April, classrooms will look different. The spotlight will firmly be on Pittsburgh though, as the NFL descends upon the Steel City.