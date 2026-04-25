2026 NFL Draft: Tom Pelissero reveals when remaining QBs are expected to be picked

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed where he expected the remaining quarterbacks to land in the 2026 NFL Draft. He began with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, who took a fall based on poor play and injuries in 2025.

“I anticipate at least four quarterbacks come off the board today,” Pelissero said. “Let’s start out with Garrett Nussmeier from LSU, a guy who, in 2024, played like a potential first round pick, then in 2025, never could throw the football normally, because of what doctors at the combine determined was a cyst on his spine. It was pressing on a nerve, causing pain, nose, oblique.

“Throughout the season, he’s been asymptomatic since January. He has impressed in the pre-draft process, including at the Senior Bowl. Sometime around four or five, I imagine, Nussmeier has a home.”

Nussmeier appears to be next in the NFL Draft. But as far as who’s next, Taylen Green (Arkansas) could join him shortly thereafter and he has an interesting pro comparison, as relayed by Pelissero.

“Taylen Green from Arkansas, also potential fourth or fifth round pick, a guy who is often (compared to) … Colin Kaepernick,” Pelissero said. “Big, tall guy, extremely fast, almost six-six. Ran 4.36 40; he’s got that whip-like delivery, but it is a project. Even with his exposure to pro-style schemes under Bobby Petrino at Arkansas, you have to figure out exactly what you’re going to do with one of the most talented athletes we’ve got in the draft.”

The NFL Draft might have some steals at QB in these later rounds, as Cole Payton (North Dakota State) was another intriguing athlete. It seems he and Green could be interchangeable, depending upon a team’s NFL Draft board.

“Speaking of athletes, Cole Payton from North Dakota State, another intriguing player,” Pelissero said. “Now, he didn’t throw the ball great at the combine. Comes from a lower level of football, but somebody who teams are really intrigued with as a possible type of a Taysom Hill comparison here. Maybe you can move him around, play him in different spots. He wants to be in the quarterback room. He’s a left handed quarterback, that’s not for everyone, but maybe you can find a role for him while trying to develop him as a QB.”

And then finally, another guy who had the potential to go high or even be the top QB in the NFL Draft, Cade Klubnik. The former Clemson star regressed in 2025, but Pelissero anticipated to hear his name Saturday.

“I would anticipate somewhere in the late rounds of this draft is going to come off the board,” Pelissero said. “There were times in 2024 he was probably the best player on the team. 2025 didn’t have his normal supporting cast. There’s a little bit of concern among scouts and coaches whether he’s just tapped out in terms of what his ceiling is, but a guy who’s won that many games played that level of high football so far at the college level.”