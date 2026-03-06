2026 NFL Draft: Two trades into the Top 10 shake up new CBS Sports post-combine mock draft

The combine is behind us and the 2026 NFL Draft is just seven weeks away. Now, CBS Sports has revealed its latest mock draft following the results.

Notably, CBS Sports predicts two trades within the top-10 — with both impacting two Ohio State stars. This mock draft has four Buckeyes being drafted within the top 10 as well following another outstanding season for Ryan Day’s squad.

With these trades in mind, below are the latest projections courtesy of CBS Sports. Seven weeks out from the draft, here’s how the 2026 NFL Combine has impacted the publication’s most recent first round mock draft.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza remains atop virtually every mock draft out there. He’s CBS Sports’ No. 1 overall prospect and is expected to be the next QB1 in Las Vegas for the foreseeable future.

This comes after an undefeated, national championship-winning, Heisman Trophy season for Mendoza at Indiana. On the field, he threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions during his final college season.

2. New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Ohio State LB Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

This past season, Arvell Reese combined for 112 tackles for the Buckeyes since 2024. He finished 2025 with 69 combined tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. As a result, he earned All-American status in 2025.

He was also a key piece to the Buckeyes' national championship squad the year before.

David Bailey has been soaring up draft boards this cycle, and cashed in on the hype at the 2026 NFL combine. He ran a 4.5 40-yard-dash to go with a 10-foot-9 broad jump, 1.62-second 10-yard split and recorded a 35-inch vertical.

On the field, he led Division I with 14.5 sacks. Bailey also ranked top three in the country in QB hurries (42) and hits (18) while leadig the country with 73 pressures among EDGE rushers.

Saquon Barkley (2018) was the last running back to be selected in the top five. Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love has the opportunity to do just that in April’s draft.

Coming off a season where he was given 199 carries for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.9 yards per carry, he’s gained the reputation as the best running back in college football. As a result, he’s the no-brainer RB1 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

5. New York Giants: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was a bright spot. (Birm/LR)

Carnell Tate is one of five wide receivers CBS Sports projects will be drafted in the first round in next month’s event. That includes two projected in the top 10.

In 11 games this season, Tate caught 52 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns for an average of 17.2 yards per reception and 79.5 yards per game. That type of production should put to rest any questions over his contested 40-yard-dash.

6. Cleveland Browns: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Many expect Francis Mauigoa to be the first offensive lineman selected in a stacked 2026 NFL Draft class, especially at the tackle position. He most recently helped block for a Miami Hurricanes offense that an appearance in the national championship game in 2025.

Mauigoa finished the 2025 season playing 826 offensive snaps for Mario Cristobal’s squad. He allowed just two sacks and 10 pressures across 440 pass block snaps. He played 814 snaps at right tackle.

7. Washington Commanders: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

In 2025, Rueben Bain Jr. finished the year with 9.5 sacks, helping to lead Miami to the national championship game along the way. The standout pass-rusher finished 2025 ranked No. 1 among EDGE rushers with 54 hurries and second with 67 pressures.

In his career, Bain recorded a whopping 20.5 sacks. He may not be projected as the first EDGE taken in this mock draft, but many expect him to have a long, fruitful NFL career.

8. New Orleans Saints: WR Makai Lemon, USC

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon scores a touchdown against Northwestern (acscottphotography/WeAreSC)

The New Orleans Saints are in need of an offensive playmaker. Perhaps USC wide receiver Makai Lemon fits the bill for head coach Kellen Moore.

This past season, Lemon caught 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 14.6 yards per catch in 12 games for the Trojans. He spent three seasons in college — all at USC — where he finished his career with 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns.

9. *MOCK TRADE* Dallas Cowboys (via Chiefs): LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

CBS Sports is projecting the Dallas Cowboys to move up from No. 12 in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs to draft Ohio State LB Sonny Styles. If he’s still on the board at No. 9, the Cowboys could try to fill the void left by Micah Parsons in the middle of their defense last season.

The Ohio State standout ran an impressive 4.46 40-yard-dash, and shouldn’t have to wait long to hear his name called. On the field, Styles finished this past season with 83 tackles (43 solo) with three pass breakups, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. He also recorded a career-best 100-tackle season during Ohio State’s national title-winning season two years ago.

10. *MOCK TRADE* New York Jets (via Bengals): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

This trade has the New York Jets trading up from No. 16 to select Caleb Downs via the Cincinnati Bengals. This gives the Jets two top 10 picks — both of which CBS Sports projects will be spent on the defense.

Downs finished the 2025 season with 68 combined tackles, a PBU, one sack and a pair of interceptions. He could have had more, if quarterbacks felt comfortable throwing over top with him deep. He allowed just 23 catches against opposing receivers, allowing 5.9 yards per reception.

CBS Sports mock draft No. 11-32

11. Miami Dolphins: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

12. *MOCK TRADE* Kansas City Chiefs (via Cowboys): TE Kenyon Saddiq, Oregon

13. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

14. Baltimore Ravens: OL Vega Ioane, Penn State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE TJ Walker, Clemson

16. *MOCK TRADE* Cincinnati Bengals (via Jets): DL Caleb Banks, Florida

17. Detroit Lions: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): DL Akheem Mesidor, Miami

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

23. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): WR Denzel Boston, Washington

25. Chicago Bears: EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

26. Buffalo Bills: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

27. San Francisco 49ers: OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

28. Houston Texans: OT Blake Miller, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via Rams): EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

30. Denver Broncos: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

31. New England Patriots: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee