2026 NFL Draft: Ty Simpson among prospects to attend in Pittsburgh

Former Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is among the list of prospects expected to attend the 2026 NFL Draft, the league announced Thursday. His stock has been a topic of discussion throughout the pre-draft process.

Simpson spent one season as the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback in 2025 and helped the program reach the College Football Playoff. He completed 64.5% of his passes for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns, to five interceptions, across 15 games.

Simpson’s lack of starting experience is one of the reasons draft analysts have questions about where he’ll go off the board. However, he impressed during the NFL Scouting Combine and looked the part during his Pro Day. While Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer endorsed Simpson as a first-round talent, he has been in and out of first-round mock drafts in the lead-up to this year’s event in Pittsburgh.

The wide sense is that Simpson is the second-ranked quarterback in this year’s draft, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. continues to put him in that spot. ESPN analyst Matt Miller, however, projected Simpson to go No. 33 overall to the New York Jets as the first pick of the second round of his recent seven-round mock draft.

Others have Simpson going in the first round, though. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco projected him to go No. 24 overall to the Cleveland Browns via a mock trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter had Simpson heading to the New York Jets with the No. 16 overall pick.

When he attends the 2026 NFL Draft, Ty Simpson’s hope will be for a short wait in the green room to hear his name called. He’s not the first prospect projected to go in the late-first or early-second round to go to the draft in-person, but will look to avoid the fates of previous players to do so.

In 2025, Simpson’s former teammate Jalen Milroe was in Green Bay for the draft, but he fell to the third round. There was also the memorable 2023 NFL Draft when Will Levis famously dropped to the second round despite being a widely considered first-round pick. Levis’ situation came after two quarterbacks, Malik Willis and Matt Corral, were invited to the 2022 draft before missing out on a first-round selection.

The 2026 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. ESPN and NFL Network will both have coverage of all seven rounds of the event.