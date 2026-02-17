2026 NFL Draft: Ty Simpson, trade rock latest NFL.com mock draft

The latest 2026 NFL Draft predictions are here and Ty Simpson shakes things up later on in the first round. The latest mock draft from NFL.com features trade to get a certain team back into the first round.

The former Alabama QB highlights a big move, but there are so many high quality players to be had, especially in the top 10. Dan Parr provided his latest projections now two-plus months away from the first selection.

So without further ado, let’s dive into the latest NFL Mock Draft. We start at the top with a clear pick.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

The Raiders start anew with the Heisman Trophy winner in this mock draft. It’s hard to believe that Vegas would pick anyone but Mendoza here.

New head coach Klint Kubiak is ready to hit the reset button on this franchise with a guy who could be a star. Mendoza, fresh off a national title, is the only pick.

2. New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB – Ohio State

Arvell Reese (Birm/Lettermen Row)

The Jets go with arguably the best defender available with few QB options this year. This mock draft has Reese going to the Meadowlands to be coached up by Aaron Glenn.

Reese’s pass-rushing abilities are needed in New York. Pairing him with Will McDonald IV sounds like a good idea!

3. Arizona Cardinals: Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

The Cardinals need to protect Kyler Murray or whoever their quarterback is going to be this coming season. Going with a tackle early in the draft makes the most sense.

Fano started the last two seasons at right tackle for the Utes. He allowed zero sacks in 2025 and just one in 2024.

Robert Saleh, as the new head coach, might go defense right away and that’s what this mock draft predicts. ESPN has Bailey, who gives Saleh an instant impact player.

He led the FBS in sacks last year with 14.5 after transferring in from Stanford. He’ll be plugged in right away.

5. New York Giants: Francis Mauigoa, OT – Miami

(Jeff Romance | Imagn Images)

Mauigoa seems like a franchise tackle to protect Jaxson Dart. If John Harbaugh is going to have success, he needs to protect the signal caller.

The combo of Mauigoa and Andrew Thomas looks pretty good on paper. Dart already has weapons, so, just give him protection and watch this offense go.

The Browns get, arguably, the best pound for player in the draft this year. New head coach Todd Monken is an offensive guy, but if Downs falls here, you might not want to let him go.

Downs is an elite coverage safety, a ball hawk and a ferocious tackler. He seemingly got better every single season.

Washington fell flat on their face this year with age and injuries. Jayden Daniels would like to fix that in Year 3 and it would help if he had an elite back like Love fall to the Commanders in the draft.

Love was a star at Notre Dame and the best running back in college football. This makes sense for the Commanders’ backfield, almost too much sense.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR – Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate was a bright spot. (Birm/LR)

Speaking of NFL-ready wide receivers, Tate fits that mold. The former Ohio State star pairs well in New Orleans with Tyler Shough.

Now that the Saints will go into a new year without Rashid Shaheed, since he was winning a Super Bowl with Saettle, Tate can be a game-changer. This mock draft selection makes a lot of sense.

The Chiefs missed the playoffs, yes you read that right, and need some fresh blood. Bain gives them an instant boost through the draft, giving the defense an elite pass rusher.

Bain has a strength that can’t be taught and very quick hands. He won the ACC Defensive Player of the Year award this past season.

The Bengals need so much on defense by why not beef up the offensive eline for QB Joe Burrow? If he’s not healthy, it’s all for naught.

Ioane makes the most sense for Cincinnati at this point in the draft. The former Penn State star won’t last much longer outside the top 10.

NFL Mock Draft 2026, latest on Ty Simpson stock

11. Miami Dolphins, Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

12. Dallas Cowboys: Sonny Styles, LB – Ohio State

13. Los Angeles Rams: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

16. New York Jets: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

17. Detroit Lions: Kadyn Proctor, OT – Alabama

18. Minnesota Vikings: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

19. Carolina Panthers: Keldric Faulk, EDGE – Auburn

20. Dallas Cowboys: Cashius Howell, EDGE – Texas A&M

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

22. Los Angeles Chargers: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

24. Cleveland Browns: Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

25. Chicago Bears: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

26. Buffalo Bills: Kayden McDonald, DT – Ohio State

27. San Francisco 49ers: KC Concepcion, WR – Texas A&M

28. New York Jets (Mock Draft with Texans): Ty Simpson, QB – Alabama

29. Los Angeles Rams: Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

30. Denver Broncos: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

31. New England Patriots: TJ Parker, EDGE – Clemson

32. Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee