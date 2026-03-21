2026 NFL Draft: USA Today unveils eye-opening mock following Jaylen Waddle trade, trade into Top 10

The 2026 NFL Draft picture is beginning to shift in a major way. After a surprising St. Patrick’s Day trade involving Jaylen Waddle and the Denver Broncos, the first-round landscape has been significantly reshaped.

In response, USA TODAY’s Nate Davis released his latest mock draft, offering a fresh projection of how Round 1 could unfold. With Denver making an aggressive move and multiple teams like the Miami Dolphins now holding extra first-round picks, the board looks far different from what it did just weeks ago.

From a reworked draft order to teams suddenly armed with added flexibility, the ripple effects are already being felt. Here’s a look at USA TODAY’s latest mock draft as front offices begin positioning themselves for a pivotal April.

1. Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB – Indiana

There’s been little mystery about this pick. The Raiders only reinforced it by moving on from Geno Smith without adding a bridge option. Fernando Mendoza arrives as the Heisman Trophy winner who led the nation with 41 touchdown passes and guided Indiana to a national title.

His poise, processing ability and leadership have elevated his stock to clear No. 1 status. Now, Davis is predicting he’ll step in as the face of the franchise with the expectation of immediately changing the trajectory in Las Vegas.

2. New York Jets: David Bailey, OLB – Texas Tech

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Even after adding edge help in free agency, the Jets lacked a true game-wrecker off the edge. Davis has Bailey filling that void after a dominant 2025 season that included 14.5 sacks and a nation-leading pressure rate.

His versatility makes him an ideal fit as Aaron Glenn takes over defensive play-calling in New York. Bailey has the upside to become the disruptive force this defense has been missing.

With no quarterback worthy of this spot, Arizona pivots to building with elite defensive talent. Reese offers immense upside as a young, explosive edge rusher with comparisons to players like Micah Parsons.

The Cardinals remain in a long-term rebuild, making a blue-chip defender the logical move for Davis. Reese gives them a foundational piece in a division loaded with quarterback talent.

Tennessee continues to reshape its offense around young quarterback Cam Ward. Davis is thinking Love will bring dynamic, every-down ability with elite efficiency as both a runner and receiver.

His explosiveness adds a new dimension to the Titans’ attack and eases pressure on Ward. Together, the duo could quickly form one of the league’s most exciting young backfields.

5. New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S – Ohio State

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The Giants lean into defense with one of the most versatile players in the class in Davis’ mock. Downs has the rare ability to impact the game from multiple alignments, whether in the slot, box or deep coverage.

His instincts and play recognition set him apart from typical safeties. Downs projects as a true defensive centerpiece for a unit in transition.

6. Detroit Lions (via mock trade with CLE): Monroe Freeling, OT – Georgia

Davis has Detroit making an aggressive move to secure its future at left tackle following the departure of Taylor Decker. Freeling offers elite upside despite limited starting experience, making him a high-ceiling selection.

The Lions are firmly in a Super Bowl window and can’t afford uncertainty protecting their quarterback. Freeling becomes a long-term investment in sustaining that success.

Washington adds another weapon to support quarterback Jayden Daniels. Tate brings big-play ability and efficiency, averaging over 17 yards per catch in 2025.

Davis is thinking he’ll fill a clear need as a complementary option to Terry McLaurin. Tate’s explosiveness could elevate an already dangerous offense.

8. New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane, CB – LSU

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The Saints address a glaring need at cornerback with a local standout. Davis predicts Delane will offer lockdown potential and the versatility to contribute in multiple coverage roles.

His physical tools and instincts make him one of the top defensive backs in the class. New Orleans gets a plug-and-play starter in its secondary.

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Francis Mauigoa, OT/G – Miami

Protecting Patrick Mahomes becomes the clear priority after recent struggles along the offensive line. Mauigoa brings size, power and starting experience as a three-year right tackle at Miami.

He fills a major hole while stabilizing the edge opposite a young cornerstone. Davis’ pick is about keeping the Chiefs’ championship window wide open.

Cincinnati lands one of the most athletic defenders in the entire draft. Styles wowed at the combine and offered a rare blend of size, speed and versatility as a converted safety.

He fits perfectly for a defense looking to retool and add leadership. Davis believes Styles has the tools to become a centerpiece in the middle of the Bengals’ defense.

11. Miami Dolphins: Makai Lemon, WR – USC

12. Dallas Cowboys: Jermod McCoy, CB – Tennessee

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL): Denzel Boston, WR – Washington

14. Baltimore Ravens: Rueben Bain Jr., DE – Miami

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Akheem Mesidor, EDGE – Miami

16. New York Jets (via IND): Spencer Fano, OT – Utah

17. Cleveland Browns (via mock trade with DET): Jordyn Tyson, WR – Arizona State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Dillon Thieneman, S – Oregon

19. Carolina Panthers: Kenyon Sadiq, TE – Oregon

20. Dallas Cowboys (via GB): Peter Woods, DT – Clemson

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vega Ioane, G – Penn State

22. Los Angeles Chargers: T.J. Parker, EDGE – Clemson

23. Philadelphia Eagles: Blake Miller, OT – Clemson

24. Cleveland Browns (via JAX): Caleb Lomu, OT – Utah

25. Chicago Bears: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S – Toledo

26. Buffalo Bills: Keldric Faulk, DE – Auburn

27. San Francisco 49ers: Avieon Terrell, CB – Clemson

28. Houston Texans: Omar Cooper Jr., WR – Indiana

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LAR): Colton Hood, CB – Tennessee

30. Miami Dolphins (via DEN): Kadyn Proctor, OT/G – Alabama

31. New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor, OT – Arizona State

32. Seattle Seahawks: Jadarian Price, RB – Notre Dame