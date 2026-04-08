2026 NFL QB Mock Draft: ESPN predicts teams, draft slots for Top 9 quarterbacks

The latest ESPN QB mock draft predictions are out from Ben Solak. In this exercise, he predicts where the top nine signal callers will land in this month’s draft.

Fernando Mendoza is the consensus number one overall pick; he is the top QB selected in all of these mock drafts. Right now, the Las Vegas Raiders do not have to worry about which quarterback they will select.

But as for the rest, that is up for interpretation. So without further ado, let’s dive into ESPN’s predictions for the top QBs.

Las Vegas Raiders, Round 1, No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy this year, while leading Indiana to a national title and a 16-0 season. The Hoosiers’ QB is easily the crown jewel of the class.

Throwing 41 touchdowns and just six interceptions? Yeah, that’s pretty good! Whether he goes right away or learns from Kirk Cousins, it’d be stunning if he’s not the first overall pick by the Raiders.

Arizona Cardinals, Round 1, No. 31: Ty Simpson, Alabama (Mock Trade with Patriots)

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Simpson has been considered the second-best QB of the draft class for quite a while now. The biggest criticism against the Crimson Tide star might be that he needs more seasoning. But that won’t stop the Cardinals from trading up to make sure they get their guy!

There’s a considerable range as to where Simpson will go, though, such as to the New York Jets or Arizona Cardinals. Is he as polished as Mendoza? No, but he’s worth a first or second round pick. In this case, it’s the backend of the first round.

Pittsburgh Steelers, Round 3, No. 99: Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Nussmeier is next up in ESPN’s QB mock draft. He could be very good, but the injuries really hindered Nussmeier in 2025, leading to LSU’s poor season based on expectations. Still, the Steelers need an option for the future in some sort of fashion, with or without Aaron Rodgers in 2026. The QB room is thin with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

The flashes he showed in 2024 (over 4,000 yards and 29 touchdowns) prove that he can be good. But he’s certainly a project right now among the other QBs. But if Nussmeier is healthy, he can turn into something solid.

Allar missed the latter half of the season with an injury and missed out on rebounding with the Nittany Lions down the stretch. The former Penn State QB has all of the tools and size, and some thought he’d be a high pick in 2025, but came back to school.

Unfortunately for him, he didn’t take another leap from improvements in 2024 and obviously was injured. Allar will likely be a mid round pick and be more of a project early in his career. So, if he’s available for the Dolphins, Miami can take a flier here and maybe get one of the steals of the draft in the form of a QB.

Dallas Cowboys, Round 5, No. 152: Carson Beck, Miami

© Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beck’s biggest issues are the turnovers and it was seemingly a problem that was on its way to being fixed. But the Miami QB threw a game-ending pick in the national championship game and that’s what people remember, unfortunately.

He can really throw the rock, but is a little reckless. Still, Beck has a lot of experience under his belt playing for Georgia and the Hurricanes. That experience could carry over to being the backup QB in Dallas as a developmental piece behind Dak Prescott. Is he a future starter in the league? Maybe.

Green Bay Packers, Round 5, No. 160: Taylen Green, Arkansas

The Packers are set with Jordan Love, but Green is worth a look in Matt LaFleur’s system. Green is a flashy dual-threat QB in this draft class, as the former Razorback can make you miss in the blink of an eye. He’s projected, at best, as a fourth-rounder in 2026. Here, he goes in the fifth.

With upside, he’ll be a good project for teams looking at a guy who could contribute in a couple of seasons. He’ll need to become a better pocket passer, especially against pressure, in the NFL.

Another mid-round QB here in Payton. He bounced back in a big way in 2025 after missing eight games in 2024 due to injury. The Jets can just add to the room here and see if anything sticks.

Payton threw for 3,188 yards and had 29 total touchdowns with just four interceptions. His dual threat capabilities make him an intriguing prospect worth a Round 4 or 5 pick, depending upon who you ask.

Carolina Panthers, Round 6, No. 200: Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

After Klubnik broke out in 2024, he looked like a future No. 1 overall pick and Heisman-winning QB. That turned out not to be the case after struggling in 2025. So, he’ll settle for the sixth round in this mock draft and the Panthers will keep him close to home.

Clemson struggled as well. Klubnik threw for just 2,943 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was good in play-action, which will help with NFL offenses, but being streaky is his biggest flaw, it seems.

Atlanta Falcons, Round 6, No. 215: Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Altmyer excelled at Illinois after he transferred from Ole Miss. In three years with the Illini, he improved every season, throwing for 3,007 yards, 22 touchdowns and just five picks last season.

Altmyer has great rhythm for a QB, but is a big game hunter, so to speak. If he takes safer plays, he’ll be a more efficient passer. Still, it’s hard not to like what he can bring to the table as a Day 3 selection. It’s just funny that the Falcons will draft a quarterback after letting Kirk Cousins go, signing Tua Tagovailoa and waiting for Michael Penix Jr. to come back from injury.