2026 NFL schedule: CBS Sports ranks Top 10 games to watch this coming season

The NFL releasing the 2026 schedule on Thursday night meant fans across the country could begin to make plans. Naturally, some guys are going to draw more eyeballs than others. Millions will tune into every single game but others are bigger than others.

CBS Sports decided to rank the top 10 games to watch this season. Multiple factors were taken into account, not just the quality of the matchup. When the game is being played certainly was a part of the equation.

Some are matchups that seem to produce every single year. Others just feature quality teams. Let’s check out the full thing here, beginning in Western New York.

1. Week 12 – Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

For years, this has been the AFC’s most circled game of the season. The 2026 edition is not going to be any different. Well, the broadcast might be on NBC, as it finally got its hands on Bills-Chiefs for Sunday Night Football.

CBS Sports: “By this time, (Patrick) Mahomes will be nearly a full year removed from his torn ACL and, hopefully, the rust will be gone. The long-held storyline is that (Josh) Allen wins the regular-season matchups against Mahomes (5-1) but loses the postseason ones (0-4).”

2. Week 5 – Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

CBS Sports does not think this matchup needs much explaining. Would we be too surprised if this turned into the first of two meetings? Either way, an early-season treat should be heading our way in Los Angeles.

CBS Sports: “This game currently features two of the top four Super Bowl favorites. Need I say more?”

3. Week 16 – Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Not many homes in Chicago and Green Bay are going to have a peaceful Christmas Day. This rivalry’s intensity has been dialed up in recent seasons. Playing three times in 2025 provided plenty of fireworks, hopefully leading to more entertainment.

CBS Sports: “Did we mention Matt LaFleur and Ben Johnson don’t like each other? A feast of storylines awaits.”

4. Week 6 – Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers

Nobody won last year’s game between these two NFC foes. Literally. The game ended in a 40-40 tie, the first one in AT&T Stadium history. Dallas and Green Bay will shift to Lambeau Field in ’26.

CBS Sports: “Both Dallas and Green Bay will be hoping for similar offensive outputs and much better defensive outputs.”

5. Week 13 – Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

When two of the top teams in a division meet up, there will be some extra juice. Both Buffalo and New England made the playoffs and plan to repeat the feat. Meeting this late in the season means the race will be taking center stage.

CBS Sports: “Josh Allen vs. (Drake) Maye in a potentially crucial game in the AFC East and AFC playoff races? Count me in.”

6. Week 18 – Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

Similar to Chicago-Green Bay, Los Angeles and Seattle met three times in 2025. Games No. 2 and No. 3 turned into thrillers, mainly the former. CBS Sports wants the NFC West rivals to produce a repeat.

CBS Sports: “Could you imagine a repeat of last year in their second matchup? Last year’s second meeting featured the Seahawks overcoming a 16-point deficit to win 38-37 and take control of not just the NFC West but the No. 1 seed in the NFC.”

7. Week 16 – Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos

Last time we saw the Bills on a field, they were walking off in the playoffs after losing to Denver. Revenge is the main angle here from CBS Sports.

CBS Sports: “Add the Bills to the long list of teams hoping to get revenge — even if it’s just a small bit — on the Broncos this year.”

8. Week 17 – Denver Broncos at New England Patriots

Christmas Day might officially be an NFL holiday. When the league is giving us rematches of the AFC Championship, it’s tough to argue against that. The Broncos will be hoping Bo Nix is actually out there to play in this one.

CBS Sports: “Denver gets a chance at a small measure of revenge here, while New England looks to show last year’s run to the Super Bowl was no fluke.”

9. Week 17- Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Speaking of holidays, this one will take place on New Year’s Eve. The NFL is known to build in some late-season drama when it comes to division opponents. Maybe Baltimore and Cincinnati will be battling for the AFC North crown, headlined by the two quarterbacks.

CBS Sports: “When Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow have both been at full strength, they’ve produced some thrillers. What a way to ring in the new year.”

10. Week 1 – Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

The best football game might just be the next one to watch. And for the NFL, this will be the first official game of the season. Australia will finally get a taste of the action on what will be a Wednesday night for those stateside.

CBS Sports: “This list starts with a place the NFL is starting, too. For the first time, the NFL heads to Australia, and the Aussies will be hooked if the 49ers and the Rams produce as expected.”