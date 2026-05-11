It’s hard not to think about the Dallas Cowboys when it comes to Thanksgiving Day. Every year, the Cowboys play at 3:30 p.m. in front of the country on a special holiday. Usually, the NFL attempts to make the projected matchup as juicy as possible. And ahead of the official 2026 schedule release, they might have just knocked it out of the park.

Dallas will host their bitter NFC East rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thanksgiving Day. This game always has a little extra something on the line. Now, the two teams will be fighting for a postgame turducken.

FOX is scheduled to have the broadcast. Kevin Burkhart and Tom Brady will be up in the booth. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, as always, will patrol the two sidelines. While it will not be the crew’s first Cowboys-Eagles game, watching it unfold on Thanksgiving should be quite fun.

Thanksgiving has been quite nice to the Cowboys in recent years. Four straight victories have come on the holiday. Three of them were against division opponents as well. Both the New York Giants (twice) and Washington Commanders have made their way to AT&T Stadium, only to fly home with a loss.

The goal is to do something similar with the Eagles. Six months sit between now and the actual game. However, this will be one that people in both Dallas and Philadelphia circle on their calendars.

In typical Dallas Cowboys fashion, the spotlight will be on the team to open the NFL season. The NFL announced on Monday morning that the Cowboys will face their division rival New York Giants in Week 1 on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The matchup of Cowboys vs. Giants is nothing new to Week 1, as the two often square off to open the season. But this year, it could mean a little extra, considering what is on the table for both sides.

Dallas needs to get back on track after a disastrous 2025 season. The Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the league but also showcased perhaps the worst defense, leading to a 7-9-1 record and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

New York, meanwhile, is optimistic for this coming season. The impressive rookie seasons of quarterback Jaxson Dart and running back Cam Skattebo generated plenty of excitement for fans, as did the first-round drafting of linebacker Arvell Reese and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. While the Giants were 4-13 last year, many are optimistic for the future.

On3’s Riley Gates contributed to this report