2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times for cornerbacks

Day 2 of workouts at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine got underway Friday with the 40-yard dash. Cornerbacks were the first of three groups to step up in the event.

The corners are one of two groups of defensive backs to run the 40-yard dash, with the safeties set to run later in the day. Missouri CB Toriano Pride led the group, clocking in at an impressive 4.32 on his first attempt of the day.

On3 is tracking the fastest runs in the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are the Top 10 cornerbacks in the event.

1. Toriano Pride, Missouri – 4.32 seconds

The fastest player in the first group of defensive backs, Toriano Pride put on a show in the 40-yard dash. He clocked in at a blistering 4.32 seconds on his second run to top the group of cornerbacks.

Pride spent two seasons at Missouri after starting his college career at Clemson, and he totaled five interceptions while recording 16 passes defended and two fumble recoveries during his four-year career. He also had 82 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

2. Daylen Everette, Georgia – 4.38 seconds

Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Comm

One of two cornerbacks to break 4.4 in the 40-yard, Daylen Everette was the leader in the clubhouse before Toriano Pride took the lead. Everett clocked in at 4.38 seconds.

Everett was a key part of the Georgia secondary during his four years in Athens and had a career-best 10 passes defended in 2025. On the whole, he had 150 tackles, a sack, five interceptions and 19 passes defended across four seasons.

T-3. Chris Johnson, San Diego State – 4.40 seconds

After opting to stay at San Diego State, Chris Johnson shined as a senior in 2025. He also greatly improved his 40-yard dash time at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and clocked in at 4.40 on his second attempt.

Johnson had a career year at SDSU in 2025 when he led the Mountain West with two pick-sixes and 146 interception return yards. On the whole, he had four picks to go with 49 tackles, three TFLs, a sack and nine passes defended in his final year of college football.

T-3. Chandler Rivers, Duke – 4.40 seconds

From the jump, Chandler Rivers took on a key role on Duke’s defense as a freshman in 2022 and continued to get better through his senior season in 2025. He was also among the five fastest cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash Friday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, checking in at 4.40 flat.

Rivers totaled 29 passes defended and seven interceptions in his four-year career, including three – as well as a pick-six – in 2024. He also added 223 tackles, 16 TFLs and 1.5 sacks across his four seasons in Durham.

T-5. Tacario Davis, Washington – 4.41 seconds

© Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At 4.41 seconds, Tacario Davis was in the top five 40-yard dash times among cornerbacks at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He spent the 2025 season at Washington after transferring from Arizona and helped anchor the secondary.

Davis had two interceptions in 2025 across seven games during his senior season. His best year of college football came in 2023 when he had 15 passes defended and a pick as a true sophomore at Arizona.

T-5. Domani Jackson, Alabama – 4.41 seconds

Domani Jackson turned in a strong time in the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He logged a 4.41-second run to sit in the top five among cornerbacks.

Jackson started his college career at USC before arriving at Alabama and put together a breakout season in 2024 with two picks and seven passes defended. In his two years in Tuscaloosa, he had 91 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and eight passes defended.

T-5. Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin – 4.41 seconds

In four years at FCS Stephen F. Austin, Charles Demmings improved each year. He also impressed at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.41-second run in the 40-yard dash.

Demmings had nine interceptions during his four-year career, including four in 2025. He also had 35 passes defended during that time while also recording two tackles for loss.

8. Malik Muhammad, Texas – 4.42 seconds

Malik Muhammad (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

After arriving at Texas in 2023, Malik Muhammad immediately became a key part of the defense. He also showcased his speed at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine as one of the top 10 fastest cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash.

Muhammad totaled 16 passes defended across his three years at Texas, including a career-best eight in 2024, and three interceptions. He also had 97 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

9. Latrell McCutchin, Houston – 4.43 seconds

Latrell McCutchin spent three years at Houston, missing the 2023 season, but saved his best for last. He also impressed on Friday with a 4.43-second run in the 40-yard dash.

McCutchin set career-highs with 51 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a sack and 10 passes defended as a senior in 2025. He started his college career at Oklahoma and USC before arriving at Houston.

10. Colton Hood, Tennessee – 4.44 seconds

One of the most intriguing cornerback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, Colton Hood is coming off a strong season at Tennessee in 2025. He also rounded out the Top 10 fastest cornerbacks in the 40-yard dash with a 4.44-second run on Friday.

Hood had a career year with the Vols as he recorded 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, a pick-six and eight passes defended. That came after a huge 2024 campaign at Colorado when he led the Big 12 with 105 interception return yards while totaling 24 tackles, a TFL and six passes defended.

More cornerbacks 40-yard dash times

Davidson Igbinosun, Ohio State – 4.45 seconds

Ephesians Prysock, Washington – 4.45 seconds

Hezekiah Masses, Cal – 4.46 seconds

Andre Fuller, Toledo – 4.49 seconds

Julian Neal, Arkansas – 4.49 seconds

Marcus Allen, North Carolina – 4.50 seconds

Devin Moore, Florida – 4.50 seconds

Will Lee III, Texas A&M – 4.52 seconds

Avery Smith, Toledo – 4.54 seconds

TJ Hall, Iowa – 4.59 seconds

Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is officially underway, with the safeties next to run the 40-yard dash and the tight ends closing things out for Friday’s action. The event will continue through Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.