2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times for defensive ends

In a draft class filled with talent, the defensive ends stepped to the Lucas Oil Stadium turf as the second group up at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. The prospects put up some impressive times in the 40-yard dash.

There’s plenty of defensive talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, particularly at defensive end. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected six edge rushers and outside linebackers in the first round of his latest mock draft ahead of this week’s Combine, led by David Bailey out of Texas Tech.

Some of the top defensive end prospects also took to the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are the Top 10 fastest times for those players.

David Bailey, Texas Tech – 4.50 seconds

Considered the top defensive end in the draft, David Bailey continued his strong showing at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He turned in the fastest time in the 40-yard dash, checking in at 4.50 seconds.

Bailey made an immediate impact at Texas Tech this past season after transferring from Stanford, totaling 52 tackles – including a Big 12-best 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. Those numbers helped him rise up NFL Draft boards as one of the top players on the board.

Malachi Lawrence, UCF – 4.52 seconds

In three years as a starter at UCF, Malachi Lawrence became a key part of the defensive attack. He also put on a show at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and turned in the second-fasted times among defensive ends at 4.52 seconds.

Lawrence put together three straight impressive seasons with the Knights, capped by a strong senior year in 2025. He had 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks before declaring for the draft.

Trey Moore, Texas – 4.54 seconds

In his five years of college football, Trey Moore shined at two schools. He started his career at UTSA and transferred to Texas, putting up huge numbers with both programs.

Moore had his best year in 2023 at UTSA when he had 45 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and 14 sacks before transferring to Texas. In two seasons with the Longhorns, he had 70 tackles, 14.5 TFLs and 8.5 sacks as part of a talented defensive unit.

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M – 4.59 seconds

One of 13 Texas A&M players to participate in the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Cashius Howell is also considered a top edge-rush prospect in the draft. At 4.59 seconds, he also ranked in the Top 10 in the 40-yard dash among defensive ends.

Howell was an All-American at Texas A&M this past season – his second after transferring from Bowling Green. He had 31 tackles while setting career-highs with 14.0 TFLs and 11.5 sacks while helping the Aggies to the College Football Playoff.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State – 4.63 seconds

After opting to run it back at Penn State in 2025, Dani Dennis-Sutton didn’t miss a beat. He continued his strong production even as the Nittany Lions struggled, and he remains an intriguing prospect in the draft.

Dennis-Sutton had 42 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a senior in Happy Valley. That came after he put up nearly identical numbers across 16 games in 2024 with 42 tackles, 13 TFLs and 8.5 sacks, along with an interception.

Jaishawn Barham, Michigan – 4.64 seconds

The 2025 season was Jaishawn Barham’s best of his college career. He shined at Michigan as a senior in his second year with the program after transferring from Maryland.

Barham had 32 tackles to go with a career-high 10.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. On the whole, he had 193 total tackles during his career, along with 23 TFLs and 12 sacks.

Romello Height, Texas Tech – 4.64 seconds

The other half of Texas Tech’s two-headed edge-rush monster, Romello Height shined in the Red Raiders’ system. He had a career year after transferring from Georgia Tech to cap off his six-year career in college football.

Height had 38 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and 10.0 sacks as Texas Tech won its first-ever Big 12 championship. At 4.64 seconds, he also ranked in the Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times among defensive ends at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

George Gumbs, Florida – 4.66 seconds

A former Northern Illinois transfer, George Gumbs had two strong years on the defensive front at Florida. He flourished in the SEC, and at 4.66 seconds, he ranked in the Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times among defensive ends.

Gumbs had 66 total tackles, including 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, during his two seasons in Gainesville. That came after a breakout year at NIU in 2023 after making the switch from tight end, when he had 32 tackles to go with 6.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks.

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma – 4.67 seconds

One of the SEC’s dominant pass-rushers in 2025, R Mason Thomas led the charge on Oklahoma’s talented defense. He shined as Brent Venables took over play-calling, despite missing time with an injury, and is one of the names to watch at defensive end in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Thomas recorded 26 tackles, 9.5 TFLs and 6.5 sacks across 10 games at Oklahoma this past season. That followed up a breakout 2024 campaign in which he totaled 23 tackles, 12.5 TFLs and 9.0 sacks to lead the Sooners’ pass rush.

TJ Parker, Clemson – 4.68 seconds

Another top-rated defensive end prospect, TJ Parker strung together a strong three-year run at Clemson. He also rounded out the Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times for defensive ends, clocking in at 4.68 seconds.

Parker’s best year with the Tigers came in 2024 when he had 57 tackles, 19.5 TFLs, 11 sacks and six forced fumbles. That season jumped out on tape as he became one of the sought-after edge-rush prospects in this year’s draft.

More defensive end 40-yard dash times

Marvin Jones Jr., Oklahoma – 4.69 seconds

Quintayvious Hutchins, Boston College – 4.73 seconds

Nadame Tucker, Western Michigan – 4.74 seconds

Mason Reiger, Wisconsin – 4.78 seconds

Max Llewellyn, Iowa – 4.81 seconds

Vincent Anthony, Duke – 4.84 seconds

LT Overton, Alabama – 4.87 seconds

Nyjalik Kelly, UCF – 4.88 seconds

Wesley Williams, Duke – 4.89 seconds

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will continue through Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Linebackers will round out the first day of the 40-yard dash.