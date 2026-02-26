2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times for defensive linemen

Thursday marked the first day of drills at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Defensive linemen took to the field at Lucas Oil Stadium to get things underway with the 40-yard dash.

Defensive tackle is considered one of the deeper position groups in the 2026 NFL Draft with some highly rated prospects on the board. One of them, Florida’s Caleb Banks, ran the 40-yard dash on Thursday. Penn State’s Zane Durant led the group with a 4.75-second run.

The defensive linemen looked to put on a show for the coaches, scouts and executives in attendance at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are the fastest 40-yard dash times.

1. Zane Durant, Penn State – 4.75 seconds

The fastest 40-yard dash among defensive linemen at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Zane Durant is coming off two productive seasons at Penn State. He was a key part of the Nittany Lions’ defensive line in both 2024 and 2025.

Durant’s biggest season came in 2024 when he had 42 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He also set a career-high in 2025 with 4.0 sacks while totaling 25 tackles and 4.5 TFLs.

2. Kaleb Proctor, Southeastern Louisiana – 4.79 seconds

© SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his four seasons at Southeastern Louisiana, Kaleb Proctor was a stalwart on the defensive line. He also showcased his athleticism with a 4.80-second 40-yard dash Thursday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Proctor is coming off a monster 2025 season when he had 43 total tackles, including 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks. All told, he had 134 tackles, 26 TFLs and 16 sacks during his career while adding two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

3. Gracen Halton, Oklahoma – 4.82 seconds

Across his final two seasons at Oklahoma, Gracen Halton emerged as a top playmaker on the defensive line. He also ran an impressive 40-yard dash on Thursday, clocking in at 4.83 seconds.

Halton had 33 total tackles in 2025 while recording 7.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. All told, during his two years as a starter, he had 63 tackles to go with 13 TFLs and 8.5 sacks with the Sooners.

4. DeMonte Capehart, Clemson – 4.85 seconds

DeMonte Capehart was among the impressive 40-yard dash times from defensive linemen on Thursday. He recorded a time of 4.85 seconds as he looks to make his case for NFL teams.

Capehart spent six years at Clemson, including his last four as a starter. During that time, he recorded 72 total tackles, including 13.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.

T-5. David Gusta, Kentucky – 4.88 seconds

© Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Following three seasons at Washington State, David Gusta transferred to Kentucky for his final year of college football. He maintained a starting role with the Wildcats and will now get ready to take his talents to the next level.

Across his four-year college career, Gusta totaled 74 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. He also ranked in the top five of defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash, clocking in at 4.88 seconds at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

T-5. Jackie Marshall, Baylor – 4.88 seconds

In three seasons of action at Baylor – he missed all of 2023 due to injury – Jackie Marshall put up strong numbers. He also impressed in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.88 seconds to sit tied for fifth among defensive linemen.

Marshall’s best season at Baylor came in 2024 when he had 42 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks following his return. On the whole, he had 94 tackles, including 13 TFLs and five sacks, during his three full years on the field.

T-5. Albert Regis, Texas A&M – 4.88 seconds

Albert Regis spent five years at Texas A&M, but continued to progress each season. He saved his best year for last and joined a historic group of Aggies at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Regis had 49 tackles, 3.0 TFLs and 2.0 sacks during his final year at Texas A&M in 2025. In his five seasons, he had 116 total tackles while also adding 10 passes defended, including six in 2024.

8. Caleb Banks, Florida – 5.04 seconds

© Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Considered one of the top defensive lineman prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, Caleb Banks looked to put on a show at the Scouting Combine. He missed most of the 2025 season due to injury, but was a force when fully healthy in 2024.

Banks had 21 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in his first year at Florida after transferring from Louisville. He sits alongside Kayden McDonald as the top-graded defensive line prospect in the draft, according to NFL.com.

9. Chris McClellan, Missouri – 5.05 seconds

Following two years at Florida, Chris McClellan opted for a change of scenery in 2024 when he transferred to Missouri. That’s where he broke out, putting together back-to-back strong seasons with the Tigers.

During his two years in CoMo, McClellan had 87 tackles to go with 13.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He also clocked in at 5.05 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which ranked in the Top 10 among defensive linemen.

10. Bryson Eason, Tennessee – 5.09 seconds

Rounding out the Top 10 fastest 40-yard dashes among defensive linemen, Bryson Eason played six seasons at Tennessee. He began as a linebacker before moving to the interior, where he flourished in his final three years.

Eason had 105 tackles on Rocky Top, along with 22 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. In 2025, he had 31 total stops with 4.5 TFLs while anchoring the defensive front.

More defensive linemen 40-yard dash times

Nick Barrett, South Carolina – 5.10 seconds

Brandon Cleveland, NC State – 5.12 seconds

Cameron Ball, Arkansas – 5.13 seconds

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech – 5.18 seconds

Tim Keenan, Alabama – 5.31 seconds

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will continue through Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Defensive linemen were the first group to run the 40-yard dash.