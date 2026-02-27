2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times for linebackers

Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine came to a close Thursday with the linebackers’ events. The group ran the 40-yard dash to cap things off at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ohio State’s Sonny Styles entered the 40-yard dash with high expectations after turning in an impressive vertical jump and delivered, running a 4.46 on his second attempt. He was one of two linebackers to log that time, joining teammate Arvell Reese atop the leaderboard.

The linebackers closed out the three rounds of 40-yard dashes at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday. Here are the Top 10 fastest times.

Arvell Reese, Ohio State – 4.46 seconds

Considered one of the top linebacker prospects in this class, Arvell Reese put together a dominant second run in the 40-yard dash. He clocked in at 4.46 seconds to sit tied for the lead among linebackers in the event.

Reese continues to generate buzz around Indianapolis as he looks to become one of the top picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. In two full years of action at Ohio State, he totaled 112 tackles, 13.5 TFLs and 7.0 sacks as he became an All-American in 2025.

Sonny Styles, Ohio State – 4.46 seconds

Thursday was one to remember for Sonny Styles, and he showcased his speed in the 40-yard dash. He sat alongside Arvell Reese and Kaleb Elarms-Orr with the best time among linebackers at 4.46 seconds.

Styles raised eyebrows across the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine after a memorable vertical jump and broad jump. He spent the last four years at Ohio State – including three as a starter – and totaled 244 tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss and 9.0 sacks.

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, TCU – 4.47 seconds

The first linebacker to run, Kaleb Elarms-Orr is coming off a breakout 2025 season with the Horned Frogs. He also turned in the best 40 time at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at 4.47 seconds, putting him third among linebackers by 0.01 second.

Elarms-Orr had a monster year at TCU this past season, totaling 130 tackles. He also added 11 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks in his second year after transferring from Cal.

Anthony Hill Jr., Texas – 4.51 seconds

Anthony Hill made an immediate impact at Texas upon his arrival in 2023 and became a national name with a huge 2024 season. He also clocked in with the fourth-best 40-yard dahs time among linebackers at 4.51 seconds.

Hill’s 2024 campaign was one for the books as he totaled 113 tackles, including an SEC-leading 16.5 tackles for loss to go with 8.0 sacks and an interception. In 2025, he appeared in 10 games due to injury, but still had a big year with 69 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and 4.0 sacks, to go with two picks.

Kyle Louis, Pitt – 4.54 seconds

Through his final two years at Pitt, Kyle Louis shined as part of the Panthers’ defense. He also showcased his speed at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.54-second run in the 40-yard dash.

Louis broke out in 2024 when he had 101 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and four interceptions – including a pick-six. All told, across his two years as a starter, Louis totaled 182 tackles, 24 tackles for loss , 10 sacks and six picks.

Namdi Obiazor, TCU – 4.54 seconds

One of two TCU prospects in the Top 10, Namdi Obiazor showed off his wheels in the 40-yard dash. He came in at 4.54 seconds to sit squarely in the middle of the fastest linebackers at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Obiazor spent four years at TCU after arriving from the junior college ranks. During that time, he had an impressive run as he totaled 302 tackles, 17.0 TFLs, 8.5 sacks and three interceptions across 53 games played.

Karson Sharar, Iowa – 4.56 seconds

Naturally, an Iowa linebacker impressed at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Karson Sharar had a huge senior season with the Hawkeyes as he became a key part of the defense.

Sharar had 83 tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks as he took on a starting role as a fifth-year senior. At 4.57 seconds, he also checked in as one of the 10 fastest linebackers in the 40-yard dash.

Justin Jefferson, Alabama – 4.57 seconds

Another former junior college transfer, Justin Jefferson got better each year at Alabama. He especially shined in 2024 and 2025, and his athleticism makes him an interesting prospect in the NFL Draft.

Jefferson had 145 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks across his last two years with the Crimson Tide. That includes a career-high 85 tackles this past season while helping Alabama to the College Football Playoff.

Jack Kelly, BYU – 4.57 seconds

In his two years at BYU, Jack Kelly was a central part of the defense. He also sat tied for the ninth-fastest time in the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, officially at 4.57 seconds.

Kelly had 106 tackles while in Provo, along with 23.5 tackles for loss and 15 sacks. That includes a huge 2025 season when he had 13.5 TFLs and 10.0 sacks to help lead the Cougars.

Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech – 4.57 seconds

The leader of Texas Tech’s defense, Jacob Rodriguez finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy this past season as part of another monster season. He also ran a strong 4.57-second 40-yard dash to rank in the Top 10 among linebackers.

Rodriguez, a converted quarterback, won the Nagurski Award and Chuck Bednarik Award as part of an All-American season in 2025. He totaled 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a Big 12-leading seven forced fumbles to close out his college career.

More linebackers 40-yard dash times

Jake Golday, Cincinnati – 4.62 seconds

Owen Heinecke, Oklahoma – 4.62 seconds

Xavian Sorey Jr., Arkansas – 4.63 seconds

Day 1 of the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is officially in the books, and the event will continue through Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Day 2 will feature the tight ends and defensive backs running drills.