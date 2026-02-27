2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times for safeties

After the cornerbacks got things underway Friday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, the safeties served as the second group of defensive backs. They went next in the 40-yard dash to get their slate of events underway at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This year’s safety class is considered strong, and they put on a show to start the field drills. One day after linebacker Sonny Styles stole the show at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, his brother Lorenzo Styles topped his 40-yard dash and became the fastest defensive back in the event.

The other safeties also turned in some impressive 40-yard dash times as part of a lightning-fast group. Here are the Top 10 fastest times.

1. Lorenzo Styles, Ohio State – 4.27 seconds

After his brother Sonny clocked a 4.46 40-yard dash on Thursday, Lorenzo Styles topped it. He led the defensive backs with a 4.27, sending a buzz through Lucas Oil Stadium in the process.

Styles started his college career as a wide receiver at Notre Dame before converting to defense upon his transfer to Ohio State alongside his brother. In two years with the Buckeyes, he totaled 46 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and seven passes defended.

2. Robert Spears-Jennings, Oklahoma – 4.32 seconds

Over the last two years at Oklahoma, Robert Spears-Jennings served as a key part of the secondary. His speed was apparent and that was again the case at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine when he clocked in at 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Spears-Jennings broke out in 2024 when he had 66 tackles, including five TFLs and 2.5 sacks, and his four forced fumbles led the SEC. On the whole, during his four-year college career, he had 178 tackles to go with 8.0 TFLs, two interceptions and four passes defended.

3. Treydan Stukes, Arizona – 4.33 seconds

One of two Arizona safeties in the Top 10 of the 40-yard dash, Treydan Stukes had a strong day on Friday. He clocked in at 4.33 seconds, putting him at No. 3 among safeties in the second group of defensive backs to run, although he appeared to tweak an injury in the process.

Stukes spent six years at Arizona, but had his best season as a redshirt junior in 2023. He totaled 55 tackles that year, along with 4.0 tackles for loss, to go with an interception and nine passes defended.

4. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon – 4.35 seconds

Considered one of the top defensive backs in this year’s draft, Dillon Thieneman likely ran his way into the first round on Friday. He came in at 4.35 seconds to rank among the Top 5 safeties in the 40-yard dash.

Thieneman spent one year at Oregon after transferring from Purdue and capped a strong college career. Across his three seasons, he had 306 tackles, 10.0 TFLs, two sacks, eight interceptions and 14 passes defended as part of a decorated run in the Big Ten.

T-5. Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina – 4.40 seconds

At 4.40 seconds, Jalon Kilgore tied for fifth among safeties at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. He’s coming off an impressive run at South Carolina, where he spent three years before declaring for the draft.

Kilgore made his biggest impact in 2024 when he had an SEC-leading five interceptions to go with 48 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. He also had a strong 2025 season with a career-high 54 tackles and 10 passes defended, along with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

T-5. VJ Payne, Kansas State – 4.40 seconds

During his final three seasons at Kansas State, VJ Payne became an even bigger part of the secondary. He also impressed at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, logging a 4.40 to tie for fifth among the safeties in the 40-yard dash.

Payne had 207 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions during his career at K-State. His breakout came in 2023 as a sophomore and he was on an upward trajectory from there.

T-7. Dalton Johnson, Arizona – 4.41 seconds

Another highly touted Arizona prospect, Dalton Johnson spent five seasons with the Wildcats. He shined during his final three years in Tucson to help lead the secondary.

Johnson saved his best for last with a huge senior season, totaling 97 tackles and four interceptions. All told, from 2023-25, he had 277 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 10 passes defended.

T-7. Bud Clark, TCU – 4.41 seconds

A big-time playmaker out of TCU, Bud Clark did it all for the Horned Frogs. At 4.41 seconds, he also sat squarely in the Top 10 safeties in the 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Clark spent six years at TCU, but broke out in 2022. From that point on, he had 211 total tackles to go with 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, 15 interceptions – including two pick-sixes – and 21 passes defended.

9. Kamari Ramsey, USC – 4.47 seconds

After transferring from UCLA, Kamari Ramsey found quick success at USC. While injuries impacted his production in 2025, his 2024 numbers were impressive before he opted to run it back with the Trojans rather than declare for the draft.

Ramsey had 60 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, an interception and five passes defended as a redshirt sophomore, along with two forced fumbles. All told, he had 87 tackles, 7.0 TFLs and seven passes defended across 20 games at USC.

10. Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa – 4.48 seconds

In 2025, Xavier Nwankpa turned in his best season at Iowa. He also rounded out the Top 10 fastest 40-yard dashes among safeties at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, clocking in at 4.48 seconds.

Nwankpa set a career-high with 76 tackles in 2025 to go with a tackle for loss and an interception. He had 171 total tackles during his four years in Iowa City to go with three career interceptions and four passes defended.

More 40-yard dashes for safeties

Michael Taaffe, Texas – 4.50 seconds

AJ Haulcy, LSU – 4.52 seconds

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo – 4.52 seconds

Bishop Fitzgerald, USC – 4.55 seconds

The safeties closed out the defensive positions groups at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, and the tight ends will close things out for Friday’s action. The event will continue through Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.