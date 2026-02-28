2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times for tight ends

With the defensive drills in the books, the offense will now take center stage at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Tight ends were the first up in the 40-yard dash to close out Friday’s second day of action at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This year’s class of tight ends is an interesting one, and two of them – Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq and Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers – made history in the broad and vertical jumps. They both then ran the 40-yard dash and lived up to the billing, with Sadiq leading the way as the fastest tight end ever in the event.

The tight ends marked the final group of workouts on Friday at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Here are the Top 10 fastest players at the position. (All times unofficial)

1. Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon – 4.39 seconds

Considered potentially the top tight end in the draft, Kenyon Sadiq put on a show at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday. He also led the charge in the 40-yard dash with a 4.40-second run to lead the group.

Sadiq is coming off a career year at Oregon, where he became a top target for Dante Moore. He hauled in 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns while helping the Ducks to the College Football Playoff.

T-2. Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt – 4.51 seconds

Along with Kenyon Sadiq, Eli Stowers entered the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with high expectations. He delivered, and he sat second among tight ends with a 4.51-second run in the 40-yard dash

Stowers – a converted quarterback – was a top playmaker at Vanderbilt the past two seasons. In 2025, he set new career-highs with 62 receptions and 769 yards while hauling in four touchdowns.

T-2. RJ Maryland, SMU – 4.51 seconds

Across his four years at SMU, RJ Maryland was consistent in his production. He also ranked among the fastest tight ends on Friday, clocking in at 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Maryland’s best year with the Mustangs came in 2023 when he had 34 receptions for 518 yards and seven touchdowns. On the whole, in four seasons, he had 1,495 yards and 19 touchdowns to his name.

4. Jaren Kanak, Oklahoma – 4.52 seconds

After spending three seasons as a linebacker at Oklahoma, Jaren Kanak made the move to offense. He put up solid numbers as a tight end in 2025 and was one of the five fastest players at the position during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Kanak had 44 receptions for 533 yards in his lone season on offense. His transition came after he totaled 103 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks in three years as a linebacker.

5. Matthew Hibner, SMU – 4.57 seconds

After transferring from Michigan, Matthew Hibner had two solid seasons at SMU. He was also impressive in the 40-yard dash on Friday with one of the fastest times among tight ends.

Hibner had a career year in 2025 as he hauled in 31 receptions for 436 yards and four touchdowns. On the whole, he had 819 yards and eight scores in his two years with the Mustangs.

6. John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming – 4.60 seconds

In three seasons as a starter at Wyoming, John Michael Gyllenborg served as a solid security blanket. He recorded more than 1,000 receiving yards during his career as a reliable target.

Gyllenborg had 80 receptions for 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns in his three seasons in the Cowboys’ offense. That includes career-bests in 2024 with 30 catches, 425 yards and three touchdowns in nine games.

8. Marlin Klein, Michigan – 4.61 seconds

During his time at Michigan, Marlin Klein didn’t necressarily put up big numbers in the passing game. But he was still among the Top 10 tight ends in the 40-yard dash on Friday, running a 4.62.

Klein turned in his most productive season in 2025 when he had 24 receptions for 248 yards and his first career touchdown. He was also part of Michigan’s national championship team in 2023.

T-9. Dallen Bentley, Utah – 4.62 seconds

Dallen Bentley emerged as a top target for Devon Dampier at Utah in 2025 with a career year. He put up strong numbers as a senior and will now get ready to take his talents to the next level.

Bentley hauled in 48 receptions for 620 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season of action as the Utes’ starting tight end. He also looked strong at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.62-second 40-yard dash.

T-9. Jack Endries, Texas – 4.62 seconds

After transferring from Cal, Jack Endries put up solid numbers at Texas. He had 33 catches for 346 yards and three touchdowns in his third season of college football before heading to the NFL Draft.

Endries was coming off a strong 2024 season at Cal before entering the transfer portal. He had 56 catches for 623 yards and two touchdowns, all of which were career-highs.

T-9. Eli Raridon, Notre Dame – 4.62 seconds

In his first season as Notre Dame’s top option at tight end, Eli Raridon was impressive. He also ranked in the Top 10 at the position in the 40-yard dash on Friday, tying for seventh.

Raridon had 32 receptions for 482 yards as a senior after serving as TE2 in 2024. He had two tight ends that season as a junior before becoming a valuable target for CJ Carr.

More 40-yard dash times for tight ends

Bauer Sharp, LSU – 4.63 seconds

Josh Cuevas, Alabama – 4.65 seconds

Riley Nowakowski, Indiana – 4.66 seconds

Tanner Koziol, Houston – 4.70 seconds

Sam Roush, Stanford – 4.70 seconds

Khalil Dinkins, Penn State – 4.72 seconds

Will Kacmarek, Ohio State – 4.74 seconds

Miles Kitselman, Tennessee – 4.90 seconds

This story will be updated.