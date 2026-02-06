2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction class revealed in wake of Bill Belichick controversy

As the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting process comes under scrutiny after Bill Belichick’s snub, the Class of 2026 was announced Thursday night at NFL Honors. Five inductees will go in during the ceremony this summer.

Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and former Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri are all headed to Canton. They were among the finalists waiting to see if they would become Hall of Famers on this year’s ballot.

In addition, former San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig is, at long last, being inducted after becoming a senior finalist. He got in after a vote by the committee which did not elect Belichick or Robert Kraft to the Hall of Fame.

Belichick was a finalist as a coach and Kraft was up as a contributor. That meant they went against three senior finalists in the committee vote: Craig, Ken Anderson and L.C. Greenwood. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Belichick received 39 of the 40 votes necessary for enshrinement, meaning one of the other finalists would be heading for induction.

The decision resulted in a wave of pushback after Belichick, who has eight Super Bowl rings – six as New England Patriots head coach and two as New York Giants defensive coordinator – did not get in on the first ballot. However, the Hall of Fame released a statement warning voters about protocol after news leaked of Belichick’s absence, and later Kraft’s. If a committee member violated bylaws of the selection process, the Hall of Fame said it would take action.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame understands and respects the passionate reaction of many fans, media members and enshrinees of the Hall itself in light of published reports regarding the voting results for the Class of 2026,” the statement read. “It’s that very passion that propels the game. The Hall also respects the members of the Selection Committee when they follow the selection process bylaws. It is an honor to serve as a selector.

“Each year, the Hall reviews the selection process and the composition of the 50-person Selection Committee. If it is determined that any member(s) violated the selection process bylaws, they understand action will be taken. That could include the possibility that such selector(s) would not remain a member of the committee moving forward. The selection of a new class is the most important duty the Hall of Fame oversees each year, and the integrity of that process cannot be in question.”