2026 Road to the Kentucky Derby: All-time records, most wins by qualified horses

As the Kentucky Derby approaches, several points races help determine the 20 horses which will make the cut for the main event. This season, several horses locked themselves into that mix early, but few have posted the perfect record which some look for entering the ‘Run for the Roses.’

With prep races in the books and the ramp-up process underway for the best three-year old horses in the sport, it is time to look at their biggest accomplishments so far. While the past is not always the best indicator of the future, it does help paint the picture for each contender.

Early races, beginning in 2025’s fall slate, assign small point values to the winner and horses which finish near the front of the pack, helping set an early tone. From there, a second and third tier of events help establish the favorites and build the core field. Finally, the last leg of races set the odds and lock horses into the Kentucky Derby lineup.

Here is a look at the horses which have qualified to run in the Kentucky Derby after prep season, and the results which helped get them there.

Kentucky Derby Qualifiers

Each horse listed by Kentucky Derby prep points earned during the qualification process

Commandment -150

Total Races: 5

Record: 4-0-0*

1 fourth-place finish

Further Ado – 135

Total Races: 6

Record: 3-1-1*

1 fifth-place finish

Renegade – 125

Total Races: 5

Record: 2-2-1

So Happy – 115

Total Races: 4

Record: 3-0-1

Fulleffort – 110

Total Races: 7

Record: 3-2-1*

1 fourth-place finish

The Puma – 106

Total Races: 4

Record: 1-2-1

Silent Tactic – 100

Total Races: 6

Record: 2-4-0

Emerging Market – 100

Total Races: 2

Record: 2-0-0

Albus – 100

Total Races: 4

Record: 2-0-1*

1 fourth-place finish

Potente – 100

Total Races: 3

Record: 2-1-0

Pavlovian – 70

Total Races: 10

Record: 2-4-1*

1 fourth-place finish

1 seventh-place finish

1 DNF

Right to Party – 65

Total Races: 4

Record: 1-1-2

Incredibolt – 60

Total Races: 5

Record: 3-0-0*

1 fourth-place finish

1 sixth-place finish

Golden Tempo – 60

Total Races: 4

Record: 2-0-2

Ottinho – 56

Total Races: 4

Record: 1-1-2

Stark Contrast – 50

Total Races: 6

Record: 3-2-0*

1 fourth-place finish

Iron Honor – 50

Total Races: 3

Record: 2-0-0*

1 seventh-place finish

Danon Bourbon – 40 (Japan)

Total Races: 3

Record: 3-0-0

Wonder Dean (JPN) – 106 (Euro/MidEast)

Total Races: 6

Record: 2-2-0*

2 fourth-place finishes

Six Speed – 80 (Euro/MidEast)

Total Races: 5

Record: 3-1-1

The top four horses from the Japanese and European/Middle Eastern paths are eligible for the Kentucky Derby if nominated, with the top finisher locked into the field and others needing match or surpass other horses on points.

The top four horses from the Japanese and European/Middle Eastern paths are eligible for the Kentucky Derby if nominated, with the top finisher locked into the field and others needing match or surpass other horses on points.

Others below the cutline

Two more horses came incredibly close to making the cutline for the Kentucky Derby’s Top 20 in qualifying, but will now have to wait for any news on a withdrawal leading up to the first weekend in May. To be eligible for a call-up they would need more than a few days notice, otherwise any withdrawal will be listed as a scratch, leaving an empty stall at the starting gate.

Chief Wallabee tied with the final horses at 50 points, while Chip Honcho finished prep season with 49 points.