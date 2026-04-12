2026 Road to the Kentucky Derby: Horses which qualified in prep races

Leading up to the Kentucky Derby, several points races help determine the 20 horses will qualify for the ‘Run for the Roses’ in early May. This season, several horses locked themselves into that mix early, but others needed a strong surge over the finals weeks of preparation.

The Lexington Stakes marks the final point-earning opportunity for horses still on the outside looking in, scheduled for April 11. Meanwhile, the majority of the top horses have completed their prep season across a handful of premier events.

Early races, beginning in 2025’s fall slate, assign small point values to the winner and horses which finish near the front of the pack. From there, a second and third tier of events help establish the favorites and build the core field. However, it is the final leg of races which set the odds and lock horses into the Kentucky Derby lineup.

Here is a look at the horses which have qualified to run in the Kentucky Derby after prep season, with the opportunity for small changes based on injury scratches and withdrawals over the coming weeks.

Kentucky Derby Qualifiers

Each horse listed by Kentucky Derby prep points earned during the qualification process

Commandment -150

Further Ado – 135

Renegade – 125

So Happy – 115

Fulleffort – 110

The Puma – 106

Silent Tactic – 100

Emerging Market – 100

Albus – 100

Potente – 100

Pavlovian – 70

Right to Party – 65

Incredibolt – 60

Golden Tempo – 60

Ottinho – 56

Stark Contrast – 50

Iron Honor – 50

Danon Bourbon – 40 (Jap)

Wonder Dean (Jap) – 106 (Euro/MidEast)

Six Speed – 80 (Euro/MidEast)

The top four horses from the Japanese and European/Middle Eastern paths are eligible for the Kentucky Derby if nominated, with the top finisher locked into the field and others needing match or surpass other horses on points.

Others below the cutline

Two more horses came incredibly close to making the cutline for the Kentucky Derby’s Top 20 in qualifying, but will now have to wait for any news on a withdrawal leading up to the first weekend in May. To be eligible for a call-up they would need more than a few days notice, otherwise any withdrawal will be listed as a scratch, leaving an empty stall at the starting gate.

Chief Wallabee tied with the final horses at 50 points, while Chip Honcho finished prep season with 49 points.