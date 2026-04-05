2026 Road to the Kentucky Derby: Horses which won key prep races

The 152nd running of the Kentucky is just around the corner, scheduled for May 2. Over the past several months, the best three-year old thoroughbreds have competed across the globe for a spot in the first Triple Crown event.

The 2026 prep season has seen plenty horses in the victory circle, adding to the intrigue as fans wait for a clear favorite to emerge on race day. To this point, there are a handful of performers which have racked up points, and an intriguing second-tier of contenders which can make their name known on a good day.

The Lexington Stakes marks the final point-earning opportunity for horses still on the outside looking in, scheduled for April 11. Meanwhile, the majority of the top horses have completed their prep season across a handful of premier events.

Here is a look at the horses which won the biggest prep races prior to the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

Fulleffort – Jeff Ruby Stakes

Fulleffort has already run seven races in his young career, picking up three wins including a Jeff Ruby Stakes victory in late March. The winner of the first 100-point race of the prep season, he became one of the first horses to lock in a spot in the Kentucky Derby field.

After finishing fourth and third in the first two races of his career, Fulleffort has finished no lower than second place in five races since September.

Emerging Market – Louisiana Derby

Taking a different path to the Kentucky Derby, Emerging Market has run just two races to this point in his career. After winning in his maiden voyage in February, he turned around with a Louisiana Derby win in March.

Despite a small body of work, the results show an impressive base for Emerging Market to build on heading into Triple Crown season.

Commandment – Florida Derby

Commandment has impressed throughout prep season, winning four straight races after crossing the line fourth in his maiden voyage last October. The Florida Derby win showed an ability to compete head-to-head with other Kentucky Derby contenders and come away with the win.

Meanwhile, Commandment is one of the horses with Churchill Downs experience, picking up a first-place finish in November.

Renegade – Arkansas Derby

Renegade appears to be peaking at the right time this season, winning both starts since the calendar flipped to 2026. An Arkansas Derby victory with big speed numbers has him near the top of the board as contenders continue to emerge.

After three races in 2025 yielded zero wins, things have headed in the right direction ever since for Renegade.

Further Ado – Blue Grass Stakes

Further Ado has six starts under his belt so far, including a dominant Blue Grass Stakes win. It was the horse’s first trip to the victory circle in 2026, with two prior wins coming in 2025 — including one at Churchill Downs.

After finishing fifth and third in his first two career races, Further Ado has finished first or second in every race since, starting in October.

Albus – Wood Memorial

Albus did not enter the Wood Memorial among the favorites, but ran to the front of the pack and took the victory. Now riding back-to-back wins, he will likely enter Kentucky Derby conversations among the longshots.

After placing fourth and third, including a November race at Churchill Downs, results have picked up in 2026 with winning performances.

So Happy – Santa Anita Derby

So Happy has run just four races during the prep for the Kentucky Derby, picking up a third win in the Santa Anita Derby. The horse got off to a hot start in its career, winning each of the first two races before a third place finish in early March.

Not among the favorites entering the final round of prep races, So Happy could enter Triple Crown season as a longshot despite some strong results to this point.

TBD – Lexington Stakes

The Lexington Stakes is the final prep race leading up to the 2026 Kentucky Derby. It will take place on April 11 from Keeneland Race Course in Kentucky.

Charismatic is the last horse to win the Lexington Stakes (under a previous name) and go onto win the Kentucky Derby in 1999. It has the shortest turnaround to the Triple Crown’s start.

Wonder Dean – UAE Derby (Euro/Mideast)

Wonder Dean took stepped up in the biggest race on the European and Middle East circuit, which helped the Japanese-bred horse pick up enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby. With two wins in six starts, he will likely enter as a longshot.

Leading up to the UAE Derby win, Wonder Dean had finished fourth, second and second across the previous three starts. Perhaps this horse simply steps up in the biggest moment.

Danon Bourbon – Fukuryu Stakes (Japan)

Danon Bourbon is the top qualifying horse in Japan after winning the Fukuryu Stakes. While he has not gone head-to-head with many contenders, this horse has three wins in three starts in his young career.

Bred in the United States but raced in Japan, this horse looks to make some history as the first to travel stateside and win the Kentucky Derby.